Oxygen Analysis - August 2010

Oxygen, which announced a half-dozen projects in development, has staked out a new night for originals. Oxygen added Monday to its Tuesday night of originals by shifting reality series TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD. The fifth season started airing on Mondays, backed by the sophomore run of DANCE YOUR ASS OFF this past summer. The network's BAD GIRLS CLUB franchise continues its current season on Tuesdays at 10 pm, with all new installments. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen plans on expanding the TORI & DEAN franchise; the piloting of a couples makeover show; and the development of a made-for-television movie. Additionally, the network announced the addition of the NAUGHTY KITCHEN, and the development of two new series: KESHIA & KASEEM and CELEB-U-MOMS.

AUGUST 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / August 2010 vs. August 2009 (% Change)

Compared to August 2009, one year ago overall share and delivery were up +20% and +2%, respectively. Oxygen earned its best August viewship ever in the network's history, with increases among all key demos. It's two key programming locomotives for bringing the demos down to one of the youngest months ever in primetime, was thanks to a new season of BAD GIRLS CLUB MIAMI and HAIR BATTLE SPECTACULAR. In addition, signature series SNAPPED was up +20% share and +31% in delivery from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up this month compared to last month. Overall share was up +20% and delivery was up +22%, respectively. Largely responsible for Oxygen's signficiant growth and increases this month was mainly due to the much talked about debut of the hit series BAD GIRLS CLUB MIAMI. BAD GIRLS smashed ratings records for the channel and became the biggest premiere in the history of the network. In addition, newcomer HAIR BATTLE SPECTACULAR, a competition series delivered one million viewers for the first time this season (Oxygen press). HAIR BATTLE has also had a consistent weekly growth since its premiere episode on August 10th.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT was down this month, but DANCE YOUR ASS OFF, also airing on Monday nights were up +20% in delivery overall. MOVIES were up +4% in delivery this month. All solid titles that include "A" list Hollywood celebrity women, but have had a lot of airplay the past few months. Thursday nights continued with the off-network acquisition stack of LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT this month, and was up +20% share. And rounding out the month, signature show SNAPPED returned for a new season this month on the August 22nd. SNAPPED was up +55% in delivery overall. This new season is going to include new episodes as well as investigative specials that reopen old cases and take another look at the most shocking mysteries of seasons past. Overall a solid month of programming and rating success, with a strong emphasis on original series programming.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

According to programming SVP Amy Introcaso-Davis Oxygen is looking for content that is "noisy and fun, character-driven programming". Their tagline is 'Live out Loud', so they are looking for for loud, boisterous characters that targets women in the 18-34 demo, "who are living life on their own terms, and are unapologetic about the way they approach everything. Introcaso-Davis cites Oxygen's competition series Dance Your Ass Off and Tori & Dean's Home Sweet Hollywood as good examples of the network's tone. As for whether or not tape is a must, "Tape is great, especially if you're pitching characters."

Oxygen will explode with all the new originals and series season premieres this summer. Through a vast array of unconventional and original content, this growing cable network is the premier destination to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

In 1st quarter 2010, Oxygen boasts a median age of 38. However, primetime originals now attract a median age of 24 years.

At Oxygen's Upfront the nework described themselves as "bagel meets bling." Oxygen Media introduces four new original series as well as the approval of two new pilots. This represents an increase of +35% in programming for 2010 compared to the previous year.

Oxygen is another network that has a lot of off-network presence. OxygenLive.com creates a live television experience with non-live programming. It has created real-time watercooler talk that has driven huge viewer engagement and extreme ratings growth for many of their shows. Oxygen's New Media department has been tracking social behaviors of their audience and have made efforts to incorporate it online in order to reshape the way the current generation of viewers watches TV. OxygenLive.com gives fans a real time interactive way to watch original series.

Oxygen announced a half-dozen projects in development, and has staked out a new night for originals: the cabler will add Monday to its Tuesday night of originals this spring. "Originals are the building blocks of our brand and our business," said Jason Klarman, general manager for Oxygen Media. Oxygen has had a loyal following of dedicated fans who keep returning to their shows season after season, both on-air and online. In addition, on the development front Oxygen has a new slate of projects that include shows that are both aspirational and of the docu-series, variety, game show, and competition genres. These new shows will include content that will expand into a variety of genres and formats.

Oxygen is putting its money where its mouth is, as the "Live Out Loud"-branded network turns up the volume with several new reality series. They are going to continue to stick with the reality format for now. Oxygen will be expanding the roster of rowdy characters that rule with viewers. Such shows are part of a long-term programming strategy positioned to appeal to young, entertainment-loving female viewers between 18 and 34 years of age, whom Oxygen refers to as "Generation O". Oxygen coins them as viewers who like to say they're spenders, trenders and recommenders; they're young and really interested in pop culture and entertainment. New shows like this are being created to differentiate the network from older-skewing competitors Lifetime, WE TV and even Bravo.

Oxygen's young, trend obsessed audience is incredibly valuable to its advertisers. They want the latest of everything, are willing to pay for it and they love to spread the word. Oxygen continues to leverage its hit series on every platform and in every location, reaching its target "Generation O" audience everywhere they are. Oxygen is experiencing exponential growth in the first full month since the network adopted a new look and attitude: "Live Out Loud." The multiplatform strategy, Oxygen Everywhere, delivered record-breaking increases on-air, online and on site.