Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen continues to “live out loud” with the expansion of the SNAPPED crime nights, the continuation of the BAD GIRLS franchise, season two of BEST INK, and the addition of FIND ME MY MAN. Its continuing and new unscripted programming features women in its target 18-49 demographic expressing them selves through the way they live. The network also embraces its positioning in the movies it programs for the OXYGEN MOVIE nights. The removal of HOUSE from the April primetime schedule had positive results.

APRIL 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2013 vs. April 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

APRIL 2013: Overall the network’s ratings stabilized versus year ago among both Women and Households. This could be due to the addition of fresh programming in successful franchises and the debut of FIND ME MY MAN.

Oxygen enjoyed the highest rated Wednesday premiere in its history with the season 2 start of BEST INK. This April 3rd premiere had +5% higher W18-49 ratings than season 1. This series is clearly a hit; it’s reruns in combination with the SNAPPED shows nudged Sunday up a notch to the network’s second highest rated night of the week.

TheBAD GIRLS CLUB W18-49 ratings continued to increase +29%. Season 10 of this popular franchise is in Atlanta and has been performing well on Tuesdays, the strongest night of the week. Viewers tune in to see these seven alpha females attempt to live together. The season will heat up further as beyond moving south they will compete in physical games in Greece.

Tuesday nights not only continued to be the strongest for Oxygen but ratings increased +161% among W18-49 and +120% among Households versus 2012. FIND ME MY MAN, a new series in which sassy Miami matchmaker Natalie Clarice helps women find romance, in combination with the other southern BAD GIRLS seemed to resonate strongly. FIND ME MY MAN was the second highest W18-49 rated program behind BAD GIRLS CLUB.

Thursdays and Fridays, OXYGEN MOVIE nights, continued to enjoy ratings growth year over year with double digit increases in both W18-49 and Households versus 2012. It should be noted that the particular movie matters; “Raising Helen” was the lowest rated of all of the movies on those nights.