Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen continues to “live out loud” with the expansion of the SNAPPED crime nights, the continuation of the BAD GIRLS franchise, and the addition of THE FACE and BEST INK. Its continuing and new unscripted programming features women in its target 18-49 demographic expressing them selves through the way they live. The network also embraces its positioning in the movies it programs for the OXYGEN MOVIE nights. The network seems to have taken note that HOUSE does not resonate with its audience and has taken it off the April primetime schedule.

MARCH 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / March 2013 vs. March 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

MARCH 2013: While overall the network’s ratings were down versus year ago among both Women and Households the OXYGEN MOVIE, taking over for HOUSE, kept Thursday and Friday nights strong. In addition, ratings steadied rebounding to last summer’s slightly higher level.

TheBAD GIRLS CLUB W18-49 ratings were up +30%. Season 10 of this popular franchise is in Atlanta and has been performing well on Tuesdays. Viewers tune in to see these seven alpha females attempt to live together. The season will heat up further this Spring as beyond moving south they will compete in physical games in Greece.

While Sunday night ratings dropped significantly versus last year, new episodes of SNAPPED, the crime series that explores murders with female suspects, made it the second highest rated night of the week. The drop may be due to just one new episode amidst reruns.

Thursdays and Fridays, OXYGEN MOVIE nights, enjoyed the strongest ratings growth year over year. Though W18-49 ratings for the March selection of movies decreased -4% versus February, they increased +17% versus last year. Furthermore, they are still among the network’s best performers.

The first season of THE FACE performed very well; and, the new episodes lifted Tuesdays to the strongest night of the week for Oxygen. Audience built and March W18-49 ratings increased +36% versus February when it premiered. This new series is a competition among aspiring models. It is hosted by photographer Nigel Barker features Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kurkova, and Coco Rocha as judges. It has been renewed for a second season.

HOUSE ratings continued to decline with a -33% drop versus February and a -50% decrease versus 2012. Oxygen replaced it with SNAPPED: KILLER COUPLES and the OXYGEN MOVIE in the latter part of March. And, it has not been on the April schedule so far.