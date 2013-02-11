Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

During Oxygen's recent Upfront presentation the network will continue its "LIVE OUT LOUD" brand campaign and will continue to deliver to its core demographic of young female viewers. Series in primetime - I'M HAVING THEIR BABY and GIRLFRIEND CONFIDENTIAL: LA are two series that have been catering recently to an even younger audience of 18-34. The channel also announced that it will expand its schedule of original planning from two to three nights each week. Oxygen announced 5 new series for 2013: "Fat Girl Revenge", "Find Me My Man"," Too Young to Marry", "Propos'd", and "The Face".

Oxygen has a diverse line-up of original programming that is usually stacked nightly. This is a strategy that has been working well for the network. Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience. Monday and Sunday nights in particular, have proven very successful for the channel in launching original series. Tuesday nights in January will add to night to a third night of originals.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

JANUARY 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2013 vs. January 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall ratings were down from one year ago. There were some hits and some misses for the channel. But one thing is for sure, 2013 will continue its programming with reality and docu-soap formats, by bringing new sets of characters with big personalities, tackling different kinds of issues. In 2012, a 50% increase in original programming strengthened the Monday night line-up and earned its youngest year ever amongst female viewers. And although overall averages fell from one year ago, Oxygen continues to hit strides with a strong slate of original programming that includes programs like BAD GIRLS CLUB, LOVE GAMES and SNAPPED.

Monday night averages were down from last month due to repeats of SNAPPED and LAW & ORDER: CI. LAW & ORDER: CI declined in key demos this month. Season #10 of BAD GIRLS CLUB premiered on the 15th, with a new zip code (Atlanta), and on a new night, Tuesdays. The viewers followed, and ratings skyrocketed. Oxygen announced a 20% increase in original programming in 2013, and its expansion to three nights of originals. Clearly this strategy will work for them as long as they have the shows to support it.

Wednesdays nights were a mixed bag of originals, movies and some off-network series. Thursday nights pushed through again with stacked episodes of HOUSE, which fell flat this month. HOUSE has yet to make any connection on this channel and the small audience who is watching is Men 18-49 - not their core viewers. Why hasn't the network pulled this show from primetime yet? HOUSE hasn't performed from day 1 on the air.

Friday and Saturday nights continued this month with the Oxygen MOVIE in prime which decreased this month with households, and fell flat amongst Women 18-49. Movies with strong female titles aired, but all have been repeated at least a half dozen times on the network to date which could be a contributing factor as why they didn't perform this month. Friday nights in general on cable tend to be light on original fare, and movies prove to be a good counter programming choice. However, January tends to launch a lot of midseason replacements and this networks' core viewers are here for new originals.

Rounding out the month signature program SNAPPED was stacked on Sunday nights. Ratings were up +15% overall. With the exception of a new season of BAD GIRLS CLUB which is still proving to be one of the highest rated shows for Oxygen, the rest of the schedule pretty much fell flat. Oxygen tends to make its biggest strides when they are in new episodes or premiering new series. With a commitment for new originals and more nights of original programming, 2013 should prove to be a successful year for the channel, and we will be monitoring and reporting on it all!