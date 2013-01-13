Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen announced 5 new series to its development slate for 2013. They have already delivered their promise with a 50% percent increase in original programming that joined the 2012 schedule. With their commitment to the "Gen O - living out loud" audience, Oxygen has been able to deliver to this core demographic of young, female viewers. New series in primetime - I'M HAVING THEIR BABY and GIRLFRIEND CONFIDENTIAL: LA are two series that have been catering recently to an even younger audience of 18-34.

Oxygen has a diverse line-up of original programming that is usually stacked nightly. This is a strategy that has been working well for the network. Most recently they have not had the same success with off-network series, like HOUSE.

Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience. Monday and Sunday nights in particular, have proven very successful for the channel in launching original series.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

DECEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2012 vs. December 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall ratings were flat from one year ago. There were some hits and some misses for the channel. But one thing is for sure, 2013 will continue its programming with reality and docu-soap formats, by bringing new sets of characters with big personalities, tackling different kinds of issues.

Compared to December 2012, overall ratings declined. Women 18-49 decreased 11%. Yet despite falling averages Oxygen continues to hit strides with a strong slate of original programming that includes programs like BAD GIRLS CLUB and SNAPPED.

Monday night averages were down again this month despite key shows like BAD GIRLS CLUB and LOVE GAMES airing. However, both shows were in repeats which most likely contributed to the lackluster ratings. Never-the-less, Monday nights still continue to be a destination for original programming for the network.

Tuesday nights continued with airings of MOVIES as lead-ins to repeats of SNAPPED. Wednesdays and Thursday nights were stacks of LAW & ORDER: CI and HOUSE. LAW & ORDER and HOUSE, are both critically acclaimed off-network acquisitions. As we have reported most of the year, HOUSE has yet to make a home on this network. Any ratings momentum it has been getting has been from an audience of Men 18-49. It doesn't seem like the Oxygen viewer is the right fit for this series, despite months of trying and strategizing to keep it going. LAW & ORDER was up +16%, but fell flat amongst Women 18-49.

Friday and Saturday nights the Oxygen MOVIE grew +20%, but fell flat with Women 18-49. Some titles worth mentioning were Practical Magic, Shallow Hal and Eat, Pray, Love. Last month Oxygen created a third movie slot on Friday nights at 6pm which proved to be a strategy that definitely worked as it outperformed regular programming slotted at that time period. It made a nice stunt of solid female skewing titles. However, this month it was back to two movies in prime. Friday nights in general on cable, tend to be light on original fare, and movies prove to be a good counter programming choice for the channel. However, December is a tricky month with a lot of non-traditional programming and viewers surfing a lot of the airwaves.

Rounding out the month signature program SNAPPED was stacked on Sunday nights. Ratings were down in much of the demos, but Women 18-49 was up +25% from last month. This month's programming was particularly heavy on off-network series and movies and less on original programming. Traditionally in the month of December, amongst all the networks, there is a lot of holiday programming scheduled. The classic holiday movies can be a distraction for any network from its core viewers, therefore the competition on network fare can be factor in the decrease of overall ratings. Oxygen tends to make its biggest strides when they are in new episodes or premiering new series. Oxygen has ramped up their development slate by announcing five new shows that will premiere in 2013.