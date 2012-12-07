Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen announced 5 new series to its development slate for 2013. They have already delivered their promise with a 50% percent increase in original programming joining the 2012 schedule. With their commitment to the "Gen O - living out loud" audience, Oxygen has been able to deliver to this core demographic of young, female viewers. New series in primetime - I'M HAVING THEIR BABY and GIRLFRIEND CONFIDENTIAL: LA are two series that have been catering recently to an even younger audience of 18-34.

Oxygen has a diverse line-up of original programming that is usually stacked nightly. This is a strategy that has been working well for the network. Most recently they have not had the same success with off-network series, like HOUSE.

Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience. Monday and Sunday nights in particular, have proven very successful for the channel in launching original series.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

NOVEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2012 vs. November 2011 (% Change)

Compared to November 2012, overall ratings declined. Women 18-49 decreased 13%. Yet despite falling averages Oxygen continues to hit strides with a strong slate of original programming that includes programs like BIG RICH TEXAS, BAD GIRLS CLUB and SNAPPED.

Monday nights averages were down this month compared with last month despite key shows like BAD GIRLS CLUB, and LOVE GAMES airing. One of the factors might have been that BAD GIRLS CLUB this month was in repeats. However, the series did conclude a new three-part reunion special that actually did double its lead in numbers on Monday, November 5th. This third installment of the BAD GIRLS specials almost tripled the Women 18-49 demos for the night. Monday nights still continue to be a destination for original programming for the network.

Tuesday nights were switched up a bit this month with airings of MOVIES as lead-ins to repeats of the BAD GIRLS REUNION specials. Wednesdays and Thursday nights were solid blocks of LAW & ORDER: CI and HOUSE. LAW & ORDER and HOUSE, both critically acclaimed off-network acquisitions, really didn't perform this month at all. In general, HOUSE has yet to really make a home on this network. Last month it appeared as if HOUSE was getting some momentum as the ratings were up, but the audience it brought in were Men 18-49. It doesn't seem like the Oxygen viewer is the right fit for this series, despite months of trying and strategizing to keep it going.

Friday and Saturday nights Oxygen MOVIE grew +20% with Women 18-49. Some titles worth mentioning were Juno, Catwoman, and Hairspray. One thing to note, Oxygen created a third movie slot this month on Friday nights. Instead of the regular 8p & 10p movies, they added a 6p movie on Friday nights as well. This strategy definitely worked as it outperformed regular programming slotted at that time period, and made a nice stunt of solid female skewing titles. Each title flowed into the next. Friday nights in general on cable, tend to be light on original fare, yet, movies proved to be a good counter programming choice for the channel.

Rounding out the month signature program SNAPPED was down in core female demos this month as it was stacked on Sunday nights. This month seemed particularly heavy on off-network series and movies and less on original programming. Oxygen might have backed down as it was a November sweeps month, and the competition on network fare can be factor in the decrease of overall ratings and demos. Additionally, there were very little new original programming on this month. Oxygen tends to make its biggest strides when they are in new episodes or premiering new series. Oxygen has ramped up their development slate by announcing five new shows that will premiere in 2013.