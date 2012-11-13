Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen announced 5 new series to its development slate for 2013. They have already delivered their promise with a 50% percent increase in original programming joining the 2012 schedule. With their commitment to the "Gen O - living out loud" audience, Oxygen has been able to deliver to this core demographic of young, female viewers. New series in primetime - I'M HAVING THEIR BABY and GIRLFRIEND CONFIDENTIAL: LA are two series that have been catering recently to an even younger audience of 18-34.

Oxygen has a diverse line-up of original programming that is usually stacked nightly. This is a strategy that has been working well for the network. Most recently they have not had the same success with off-network series, like HOUSE.

Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience. Monday and Sunday nights in particular, have proven very successful for the channel in launching original series.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

OCTOBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2012 vs. October 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to October 2011, overall ratings fell flat. Women 18-49 decreased 13%. Never-the-less, Oxygen continues to hit strides with a strong slate of original programming. LAW & ORDER: CI was up +33%, and signature program SNAPPED increased +33% with Women 18-49 from one year ago.

Ratings took a turn this month as Thursday, Friday and Sunday were up overall from last month. Off-network acquisition HOUSE started to get some momentum this month as ratings perked up, but it brought in a male audience. Women 18-49 delivery did increase +14%. Friday nights Oxygen MOVIE was up +14% with Women 18-49 and Sunday nights mixed bag of originals were up +25% overall.

Monday night averages were up +11% this month compared to last month. BAD GIRLS CLUB was triple stacked and the finale on 10/22 established a season high among women 18-34, and over 1.5 million total viewers for the channel. Coming out of the final, was part 1 of a 3 part reunion special of BAD GIRLS that outperformed its lead-in substantially and skyrocketed in its demographics.

Tuesday nights ALL THE RIGHT MOVES which fell flat last month was replaced by a stack of AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL, followed by the Oxygen MOVIE . Wednesday night's I'M HAVING THEIR BABY which was greenlit for a second season was replaced with a MOVIE as a lead-in to BAD GIRLS CLUB.

Off network acquisition HOUSE on Thursday nights might have found its home, although not with female viewers. Men 18-49 share grew +50% this month. HOUSE fell flat with all key women demos however. LAW & ORDER: CI was up significantly with a +33% increase with Women 18-49.

In general, MOVIES were up this month. Solid "A" list Hollywood celebs - some titles worth mentioning were: Pride and Prejudice, Monster-in-Law, Catwoman, and First Wives Club. MOVIES on Tuesdays nights were scheduled as a lead-out to AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL this month, instead of being scheduled as a lead-in. A tactic that definitely worked this month. MOVIES in general however, tend to work wherever they are scattered throughout the schedule. Rounding out the month signature program SNAPPED was up a modest +6%.

Overall, a pretty decent month for ratings. Oxygen's commitment to more original programming in 2012 has not only been delivering, but exceeding expectations as a premier destination for original programming geared for women in an already competitive tv landscape. Oxygen has ramped up their development slate by announcing five new shows that will premiere in 2013.