Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen announced 5 new series to its development slate for 2013. They have already delivered their promise with a 50% percent increase in original programming joining the 2012 schedule. With their commitment to the "Gen O - living out loud" audience, Oxygen has been able to deliver to this core demographic of young, female viewers. New series in primetime - I'M HAVING THEIR BABY and GIRLFRIEND CONFIDENTIAL: LA are two series that have been catering recently to an even younger audience of 18-34.

Oxygen has a diverse line-up of original programming that is usually stacked nightly. This is a strategy that has been working well for the network. Most recently they have not had the same success with off-network series, like HOUSE.

Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience. Monday and Sunday nights in particular, have proven very successful for the channel in launching original series.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

SEPTEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2012 vs. September 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to September 2011, overall ratings were down significantly. The demos for Women 18-49 were also down overall. Despite the year ago review, Oxygen continues to hit strides with a strong slate of original programming. In fact, Oxygen reported that September 2011 was their youngest month to date with a median age of 35.3. This was mainly fueled by originals THE GLEE PROJECT, I'M HAVING THEIR BABY, GIRLFRIEND CONFIDENTIAL: LA, and BAD GIRLS CLUB.

Every night of the week was down in the ratings. However, Monday nights remained the highest rated for them for the month. BAD GIRLS CLUB was triple stacked on Mondays, remaining strong even in its ninth season, and out delivering the 18-34 demos amongst other cable networks on Monday nights.

THE GLEE PROJECT was replaced this month on Tuesday nights with newcomer ALL THE RIGHT MOVES. ALL THE RIGHT MOVES fell flat this month. Wednesday night's GIRLFRIEND CONFIDENTIAL was replaced with I'M HAVING THEIR BABY. BABY was the highest rated show to date on the network, including on a LIVE + 7 basis with Women 18-34, that individually marked double digit growth across all demos. The channel has already greenlit BABY to a second season. GIRLFRIEND which aired primarily on Wednesday nights and a couple of scattered weekend airings, was not be able to hold onto its lead-in ratings.

Off network acquisition HOUSE on Thursday nights fell flat in all of the key demos this month. HOUSE has yet to really make its home on this channel. Off network acquisition LAW & ORDER: CI was down significantly overall as well.

In general, MOVIES were down this month. There were a handful of new titles. Some of these titles did perform well as a stand alone, but collectively, didn't make much of an impact in the ratings overall. MOVIES on some nights like Tuesdays, were wisely scheduled as they proved to be a good lead-in to series.

Rounding out the month signature program SNAPPED was up +20% with Women 18-49 share.

Overall, not a spectacular month for ratings. September kicked off the fall tv season, which could have contributed to the decline in ratings. Tons of competition this month with cable and broadcast tv premieres. Regardless, over the past few month's Oxygen's commitment to more original programming in 2012 has not only been delivering, but exceeding expectations as a premier destination for original programming geared for women in an already competitive tv landscape. Oxygen has ramped up their development slate by announcing five new shows that will premiere in 2013.