Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen announced a 50% percent increase in original programming with five new series joining the 2012 schedule. Oxygen’s new slate of original programming will provide relatable and authentic programming that speaks to the network’s core demographic of young, female viewers. Their programming reflects the diverse and distinctive tastes of their core viewers; themes that Gen O women are obsessed with - friendship, dating, fashion and entertainment.

Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

AUGUST 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / August 2012 vs. August 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to August 2011, overall ratings were down. Women 18-49 demos were also down overall. Even so, Oxygen pushes through and continues to have a strong slate of new and original programming such as BAD GIRLS CLUB, now in its ninth season, and season two of THE GLEE PROJECT. Signature program SNAPPED was up +28% overall from one year ago.

BAD GIRLS CLUB was down in all key demos this month as compared to last month on Monday nights. Tuesday nights with THE GLEE PROJECT grew +8% in overall delivery, but was down with Women 18-49, but did show a +20% increase with Women 25-54 this month.

Wednesday night's I'M HAVING THEIR BABY which premiered last month to an impressive debut, didn't have the same kick as last month. Ratings were less than stellar, despite having a solid lead-in from BAD GIRLS CLUB. Off network acquisition HOUSE on Thursday nights also appealed to an older Women 25-54 audience this month, otherwise pretty much fell flat in the rest of the demos. HOUSE has yet to really make its home on this channel. Off network acquisition LAW & ORDER: CI was down overall.

MOVIES were down this month. There were a handful of new titles, but none of them that made an impact. When they go back to their stand-bys like Sweet Home Alabama ratings more than doubled, especially on Saturday nights which seems to be the higher rated of the two nights of movies.

Overall, not a solid month for ratings. Perhaps there was too much competition as the fall premieres appear to start earlier and earlier. Regardless, over the past few month's Oxygen's commitment to more original programming in 2012 has not only been delivering, but exceeding expectations as a premier destination for original programming geared for women in an already competitive tv landscape.