Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen announced a 50% percent increase in original programming with five new series joining the 2012 schedule. Oxygen’s new slate of original programming will provide relatable and authentic programming that speaks to the network’s core demographic of young, female viewers. Their programming reflects the diverse and distinctive tastes of their core viewers; themes that Gen O women are obsessed with - friendship, dating, fashion and entertainment.

Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

JULY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2012 vs. July 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to July 2011, overall ratings grew significantly. Overall ratings increased +13% and Women 18-49 grew +24%, respectively. Monday and Sunday nights in particular, grew +223% with Women 18-49 mainly due to the new season premiere of BAD GIRLS CLUB and continuation of TANISHA GETS MARRIED on Monday nights. Oxygen continues to have a strong slate of new and original programming, which also includes Tuesday night's THE GLEE PROJECT. The channel delivered ratings success with year-over-year double-digit growth for July among all key demos. Signature program SNAPPED on Sunday nights was up +17% with Women 18-49 from one year ago.

The ninth season of BAD GIRLS CLUB premiered on Monday, July 9th and didn't disappoint. This new high intensity cast of outrageous and endlessly entertaining women brought in stellar ratings for the night, especially with Women 18-49. Former bad girl Tanisha, in TANISHA GETS MARRIED continued its strong run with an overall increase of 52% this month overall.

THE GLEE PROJECT on Tuesday nights again continued with its impressive numbers all around in all key demos. Overall delivery was up +37%. GLEE is up +9% compared to the previous season on a Live + 7 basis to-date. MOVIES were down this month,, and didn't give GLEE the same lead-in support as it did the month prior.

Oxygen’s new docu-series I'M HAVING THEIR BABY premiered this month after primetime, to an impressive debut for a freshman series. The series delivered 819,000 total viewers, with the premiere episode posting double digit growth from the prior four-week time period average.

Off network acquisitions AMERICA'S GOT TALENT was down this month, HOUSE fell flat, and LAW & ORDER: CI was up +33% with Women 18-49 share.

Overall, a very solid month for ratings. Over the past few month's Oxygen's commitment to more original programming in 2012 has not only been delivering, but exceeding expectations as a premier destination for original programming geared for women in an already competitive tv landscape.