Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen announced a 50% percent increase in original programming with five new series joining the 2012 schedule. Oxygen’s new slate of original programming will provide relatable and authentic programming that speaks to the network’s core demographic of young, female viewers. Their programming reflects the diverse and distinctive tastes of their core viewers; themes that Gen O women are obsessed with - friendship, dating, fashion and entertainment.

Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

JUNE 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2012 vs. June 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to June 2011, overall ratings grew significantly. Overall share was up +25% and delivery was up +17%, respectively. Tuesday and Sunday nights in particular grew +51% and +57% in overall delivery, mainly due to the 2nd installment of THE GLEE PROJECT which kicked off on Tuesday June 5th at 10PM. In addition, SNAPPED, which continues to be a signature program for the channel, is up +60% with Women 18-49 share from one year ago.

Compared to last month, the primetime averages are up. In fact, with the exception of Monday and Thursday nights, every other night of the week was up significantly in overall demos. BAD GIRLS CLUB was down from last month, and it did fall to the #2nd position for highest rated show on the network this month. Last month's premiere of TANISHA GETS MARRIED is up +20% with Women 18-49 this month. This former "BAD GIRL", marked the network’s best ever freshman docu-series premiere with over one million total viewers.

The return of season #2 THE GLEE PROJECT kicked off this month to impressive numbers all around. MOVIES made a good lead-in choice for the return of GLEE. MOVIES overall increased +17% with Women 18-49. Titles worth noting were: Enchanted, Under the Tuscan Sun, Pride and Prejudice and Sweet Home Alabama. And although movies are not the channel's focus, it continues to dominate a good portion of the primetime line-up and solid backbone of the programming line-up.

BEST INK was not on the schedule this month. Additionally, a handful of scattered airings of off-network series AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, HOUSE and LAW & ORDER: CI that filled out the rest of the schedule. LAW & ORDER: CI was up +44% in delivery overall.

Overall, a very solid month for ratings, that keeps in line with Oxygen's commitment to more original programming in 2012.