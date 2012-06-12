Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen announced a 50% percent increase in original programming with five new series joining the 2012 schedule. Oxygen’s new slate of original programming will provide relatable and authentic programming that speaks to the network’s core demographic of young, female viewers. Their programming reflects the diverse and distinctive tastes of their core viewers; themes that Gen O women are obsessed with - friendship, dating, fashion and entertainment.

Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

MAY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / May 2012 vs. May 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to May 2011, overall ratings fell flat. Sunday nights in particular however, were up overall. Sunday night airings of BEST INK and signature program SNAPPED , were up +25% share and +20% in delivery overall from one year ago. BEST INK has already been picked up for a second season and in its 10pm time period, this popular competition series about the artistry of tattooing, increased its time period average over the prior year by double digit growth in all key demos.

Compared to last month, the primetime averages overall were down. BAD GIRLS CLUB demos were down from last month, despite it retaining its position as the #1 highest rated show on the network. Docu-series BROOKLYN 11223 ended its premiere run last month with a series high, partly due to a BAD GIRLS CLUB reunion hosted by Tanisha Thomas. And capping on the success, the premiere of TANISHA GETS MARRIED, the former "BAD GIRL", marked the network’s best ever freshman docu-series premiere with over one million total viewers.

BEST INK had ratings growth, yet again re-establishing Oxygen's position in the marketplace to be the destination for targeted young women. BEST INK delivered an impressive triple digit growth when it was compared to the prior four week time period average.

MOVIES were down this month overall. Never-the-less, female celebrity driven titles pursue each month. Classic library titles worth noting were: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, and Sweet Home Alabama. And although movies are not the channel's focus, it continues to dominate a good portion of the primetime line-up and solid backbone of the programming line-up.

There were a few scattered airings of off-network series AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, HOUSE and GLEE that filled out the rest of the schedule. Signature show SNAPPED was down this month.

Overall, not a very solid month for ratings, but certainly keeping in line with Oxygen's commitment to more original programming in 2012.