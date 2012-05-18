Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen announced a 50% percent increase in original programming with five new series joining the 2012 schedule. Oxygen’s new slate of original programming will provide relatable and authentic programming that speaks to the network’s core demographic of young, female viewers. Their programming reflects the diverse and distinctive tastes of their core viewers; themes that Gen O women are obsessed with - friendship, dating, fashion and entertainment.

Originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with more nights of original series underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

APRIL 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2012 vs. April 2011 (% Change)

Compared to April 2011, overall share was up 25% and delivery increased +4%, respectively. In fact, the weekend primetime block was up overall. Saturday and Sunday nights airings of MOVIES and signature program SNAPPED , were up +25% share from one year ago. Interestingly enough, we are now reporting on Live + SD, and the regular Live ratings indicates a flat overall share, while the 7 day advantage boosts the ratings considerably in this year to year analogy.

Compared to last month, the primetime averages overall were pretty much flat. BAD GIRLS CLUB was the highest rated show on the network this month, up +6% in overall delivery. Season #8 continued with new episodes this month and a +8% jump with Women 18-49 share.

JERSEY COUTURE and LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT were not on the schedule this month. Instead, there were two new original premieres, BROOKLYN 11223 and BEST INK. Each original had ratings growth, establishing Oxygen as the destination for their targeted programming demos of young women "Generation O", as they coin it. BEST INK in fact delivered an impressive triple digit growth when it was compared to the prior four week time period average.

HOUSE which was stacked on Friday nights for the past three months and not doing well, was wisely replaced by a movie lead-in, which led to a single episode at 10pm. Even so, HOUSE was down in all key demos again. HOUSE, a popular and critically acclaimed off-network series doesn't always guarentee a successful cable acquisition. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like this house has found its home on Oxygen.

MOVIES were up this month; +17% with Women 18-49. Celebrity driven titles, that contain "A" list women. A few worth noting were: Wedding Planner, Sweet Home Alabama and Enough. And although movies are not the channel's focus, it continues to dominate a good portion of the primetime line-up and solid backbone for continuous ratings success. Signature show SNAPPED was up a modest +2% in overall delivery this month.

Overall, a very solid month of ratings for the network. Oxygen's commitment to 50% more original hours in 2012 so far really seems to paying off.