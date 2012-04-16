Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen has many projects in development, as they stake out new nights for more originals. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience. They have committed to 50% more original hours in 2012.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming. Oxygen's line-up features everything young women are obsessed with, including relationships, fashion, performance and going for it!

MARCH 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / March 2012 vs. March 2011 (% Change)

Compared to March 2011, overall share was up 25% and delivery increased +7%, respectively. In fact, the weekend primetime block was up overall due to MOVIES and signature program SNAPPED. Both shows increased +25% share from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were also up this month compared to last month. Overall share was up +25% and delivery increased 13%, respectively. Women 18-49 share was up +20%. BAD GIRLS CLUB finally climbed back up in the ratings this month after being down for the past 2 consecutive months. Season #8 continued with new episodes this month and a +13% jump with Women 18-49 share.

TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD was not on the schedule this month. Season #2 of JERSEY COUTURE rebounded this month with a +14% increase in delivery. "Jersey" is a hot topic amongst many of the cable reality nets these days.

Thursday nights LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT stack was up +33% share. Then by mid-month was replaced with SNAPPED. HOUSE, another off-network acquisition, was stacked on Friday nights for the third month in a row, but once again fell flat. A popular and critically acclaimed series such as this, should do quite well as a cable acquisition. Not sure if this house has found its home on the network quite yet.

MOVIES were up considerably this month. Celebrity driven titles, that contain "A" list women. A few worth noting were: Wedding Planner, Sweet Home Alabama and Charlie's Angels . And although movies are not the channel's focus, it continues to dominate a good portion of the primetime line-up and solid backbone for continuous ratings. Signature show SNAPPED was up +25% share and +20% in delivery this month.

Overall, a solid month of ratings for the network. March is a good time for new episodes to premiere. And Oxygen has committed to 50% more original hours in 2012.