Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen has many projects in development, as they stake out new nights for more originals. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

FEBRUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2012 vs. February 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to February 2011, overall share was down 20% and delivery dropped 12%, respectively. In fact, most nights were down from one year ago. Sunday nights however, grew +9% in overall delivery. Despite this decline from year ago averages, the channel is boasting a 52% increase in original programming in 2012.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were on par this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery decreased 6%, respectively. Women 18-49 was flat. BAD GIRLS CLUB season #7 continued this month on Monday nights, but overall demos were down.

TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD was up again this month, +33% share and 50% with Women 18-49. The second season of JERSEY COUTURE premiered this month on Tuesday, February 7th. Ratings were somewhat lackluster as compared to the first season. Episodes didn't hold onto its movie lead-in ratings. While "Jersey" happens to be a hot topic amongst many of the cable reality nets these days, not sure if its holding its own on Oxygen.

Thursday nights stack of LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT was down in all key demos. HOUSE, another off-network acquistion, was stacked on Friday nights for the second month in a row, but fell flat. A popular and critically acclaimed series such as this, should do quite well as a cable acquisition. This one might just need a little more time to cook.

MOVIES were down this month as well, despite airing solid titles that have lots of "A" list women celebrity talent. Although movies are not the channel's focus, it continues to dominate a good portion of the primetime line-up. Signature show SNAPPED was down this month.

Overall, the ratings and demos were down. February is a sweeps month, so competition amongst the nets can heat up a bit, but this is the second month of the new year that Oxygen hasn't outperformed. Hopefully as spring sets in, so will the ratings.