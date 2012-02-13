Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen has many projects in development, as they stake out new nights for more originals. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to January 2011, overall share was down 33% and delivery dropped 25%, respectively. In fact, most nights were down from one year ago. However, 2011 was a banner year for Oxygen. The channel in 2012 is marking a 52% increase in original programming year-over-year.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up this month compared to last month. While overall share fell flat delivery increased +16%, respectively. Women 18-49 was up +17% in delivery overall. BAD GIRLS CLUB season #7 continued this month on Monday nights. LOVE GAMES season #2 which premiered last month was up +6% in delivery and beat out its lead in and female demos for the night.

Tuesday and Wednesday night's continued with TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD' stack, up +11% in delivery this month. LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT was up a whopping +33% share this month, and regained its momentum with the female demos. MOVIES were up +18% share. Solid titles with lots of "A" list women celebrity talent. Although movies are not the channel's focus, it continues to dominate a good portion of the primetime line-up. SNAPPED was down this month.

Overall, the ratings were down this month. However there were some real highlights to mention. Oxygen ran a GLEE PROJECT marathon on January 14th that scored double digit increases across all key demos for the network, but its peak was not in primetime. Also, Friday nights experimented with a stack of HOUSE, another solid off-network acquisition that could potentially bring in new viewers and compliment its primetime programming.