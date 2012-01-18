Oxygen Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen has many projects in development, as they stake out new nights for more originals. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

DECEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2011 vs. December 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to December 2010, overall share was down 20% and delivery dropped 14%, respectively. Most nights were down overall with the exception of Sunday nights. Sunday nights were up +23% in overall delivery due to signature program SNAPPED. SNAPPED grew +34% overall for the night from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were down this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery dropped 14%, respectively. Women 18-49 were down 17% share overall. BAD GIRLS CLUB season #7 continued this month on Monday nights. LOVE GAMES season #2 premiered on Monday the 5th, at 10pm and beat out its lead in and female demos for the night. However, LOVE GAMES averages for the month underperformed.

Tuesday and Wednesday night's made way for TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD' stack. Ratings have not be as successful for this franchise show as in past seasons. LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT was down significantly this month. MOVIES were up +25% share. Solid titles with lots of "A" list women celebrity talent. Even though most of the titles have had multiple airdates over the past few months, a good portion of the primetime line-up relies on movies. Overall, the network was down this month with the exception of Sunday nights, largely due to SNAPPED. None-the-less, looking back at the overall year, Oxygen had a banner year that solidified their position as a Top 20 ad-supported cable entertainment network for Women 18-34, and this was mainly driven by many of their original series.