Ovation Network Need

Ovation is interested in making targeted buys of original programming. Our focus is still “the arts” and “art adjacent” and our content will continue to be based on dance, design and the artist, but it will be more about how it translates to popular culture. We are currently searching for brand defining original shows that use recognizable formats; shows with an art adjacent "twist". We are currently seeking CONTEST REALITY, PROCESS REALITY and DOCUSERIES. Examples of shows we are looking for: ART IN THE CITY, MOTOR CITY RISING, WORK OF ART,PAWN STARS, THE GLEE PROJECT, BUNHEADS and OPENING ACT.