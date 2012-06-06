Oprah Winfrey Network Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

OWN launched by sprinkling Oprah-associated series on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, and the schedule is evolving as new series roll out. By 2012, original series episodes aired every night except Thursday, although the schedule continues to shift significantly from week to week.

Current series include medical mysteries, self-help, and celebrity-driven reality. OPRAH'S LIFE CLASS and OPRAH'S NEXT CHAPTER keep the networks titular head front and center.

Off-Broadcast series 48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE and UNDERCOVER BOSS supplement original series, specials and Movies.

MAY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / May 2012 vs. May 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

This is the fifth survey where OWN is competing against its "own" ratings from the previous year. (Until 2012, the network was compared to the final months of DSC Health, the network it replaced.

On Monday, only an episode of WILL: FAMILY SECRETS REVEALED exceeded the May demo average, with the remainder of the month's mixed bag of special and series repeats scoring below the norm. Demos were down by 1/3 from April, when the debut of OPRAH'S LIFE CLASS 8-10pm, and 10pm BREAKTHROUGH dominated the night.

On Tuesday a mix of blocks of UNDERCOVER BOSS ABROAD, UNUSUAL SUSPECTS, DATELINE ON OWN delivered similar demos from week to week, but dropped 23% of last year's rating for younger women. RW25-54 was down 18% from last month.

Wednesday's block of 48 HOURS: HARD EVIDENCE returned after being by a variety of programming for three of the five weeks of the April survey. Consistency for the full survey paid off, as the block doubled its delivery of key demos from Week 1 - Week 4. Demos were up 20-30% over April.

Blocks of UNDERCOVER BOSS ABROAD largely replaced April's Thursday Movies, leading to improvement of 43% for RW18-49 over May 2011, and delivering 67% more than last month. The block grew from hour to hour and week to week.

New series MY MOM IS OBSESSED equaled OWN's May average for RW18-49 as it filled most Friday timeslots. While younger demos were up 1/3 over May 2011, delivery for Older Women was flat. Demos were up sharply over April's SOLVED block.

Saturday demos grew sharply against last year for the third month in a row, as 8-10pm SWEETIE PIES and 10PM BEVERLY'S FULL HOUSE continuing for a second consecutive survey. While delivery was down 20-30% from April's more premiere-laden offering, demos were up 60-80% from last year's mixed bag of Movies, Specials and series blocks.

Sunday featured successive blocks of MASTER CLASS, UNDERCOVER BOSS and OPRAH'S NEXT CHAPTER (two weeks,) all of which featured similar demo delivery. Demos were down slightly from last month and last year.