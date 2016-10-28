B&C BEYOND: October 31, 2016
By Luke McCord
Lead-In:
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Schmooze
View photos from events like the New York City premiere for PBS’ ‘Hamilton’s America.'
Click here to view more photos.
Judge Michael Corriero Joins 'Hot Bench'
‘SNL Election Special’ Headed for NBC Prime Nov. 7
Nielsen Launching Out-of-Home Ratings
Advertisers Not Fazed By NFL Ratings Declines
WNET New York’s Shapiro Believes in Public TV Promoting Public Interest
Where to Be, What to Watch
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.