B&C BEYOND: Oct. 23, 2017
Lead-In:
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze: 2017 B&C Hall of Fame
Click here to view photos from the 27th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.
Affinity Audience Meter:
Click here to view Affinity Audience Meter.
BC.com
Nielsen Set to Measure Viewing of Shows Streaming on Netflix
Telemundo's Ratings Success Draws Media Buyer Attention
AMC Unveils Virtual Reality App ‘AMC VR’
Platforms: Connections
Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.
Who's Spending What Where:
Click here to view Who's Spending What Where
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.