Trending

B&C BEYOND: Oct. 23, 2017

By

Lead-In:

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze: 2017 B&C Hall of Fame

Click here to view photos from the 27th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Affinity Audience Meter:

Click here to view Affinity Audience Meter.

BC.com

Nielsen Set to Measure Viewing of Shows Streaming on Netflix

Telemundo's Ratings Success Draws Media Buyer Attention

AMC Unveils Virtual Reality App ‘AMC VR’

Platforms: Connections

Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.

Who's Spending What Where:

Click here to view Who's Spending What Where