B&C BEYOND: Oct. 20, 2014
By Luke McCord
Community:
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD:
Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze
View more photos from events like a private reception celebrating Showtime's 'The Affair' premiere at North River Lobster Company in New York on Oct. 6 and New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.