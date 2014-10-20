B&C BEYOND: Oct. 20, 2014

Community:

Click here to view this week's Community.

FF/RWD:

Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View more photos from events like a private reception celebrating Showtime's 'The Affair' premiere at North River Lobster Company in New York on Oct. 6 and New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Click here to view more photos.