B&C BEYOND: Nov. 17, 2014
By Luke McCord
Community:
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD
Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze
View photos from events like the 2nd Annual Breakthrough Prize Award Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif. on Nov. 9 and an 'Empire' screening Nov. 3 in West Hollywood, Calif.
Click here to view more photos.
Sapan: No OTT For AMC
Brand Takes On a Different Meaning For Younger Audiences
Tortorici: Media Business Like Rollercoaster Gone Off the Rails'
Digital Was 'Major Tentpole' of 'Tonight Show' Relaunch With Jimmy Fallon
Willner: Title II Will Stunt Broadband Investment
Klein Taps 'Ultra-Niche' Stars for New Venture
Di Bona: Next 'AFV' Host May Lean Younger
Berger: Media Companies Need Both OTT, TV Everywhere Presence
Modi's Power: Addressable Is a Complement To Traditional Advertising
Buyers, Planners Need to Go Wherever the Audience Is
Syndie Execs Tout Rise of Panel Format
Relationships, Not Ideas, Get Shows Made
Social, Digital Are Rebranding Pillars
New Shows Better Reflect New Diversity
How Big Will Programmatic TV Get?
Epix, NHL Offer Free Digital Access to 'Road to Winter Classic'
Sports, News Nets Can Evolve Without Changing Game Plan
Live Streaming Preps for Scaling Challenge
Much to Gain From Making TV Everywhere Easy
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.