Noggin Press Releases 2009

OCTOBER 20, 2009

NICKELODEON'S TOP-RATED PRESCHOOL PHENOMENON DORA THE EXPLORER PREMIERES NEW PRIMETIME SPECIAL, DORA SAVES THE CRYSTAL KINGDOM," ON SUNDAY, NOV. 1, AT 8:00 P.M. (ET/PT)

Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom DVD Now Available in Stores Nationwide

Holiday Releases Include Dora the Explorer: Dora's Christmas Carol Adventure

on DVD Nov. 3 and the Dora's Christmas CD Currently Available in Stores and on iTunes

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2009 - A greedy king, voiced by actor Richard Kind (Spin City), has stolen the color from the Crystal Kingdom and it's Dora, Boots and their new friend Allie to the rescue in Nickelodeon's new hour-long primetime TV special Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom," premiering Sunday, Nov. 1, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The episode will encore on Nickelodeon on Monday, Nov. 2, at 9 a.m. (ET/PT) and on Nick Jr (*formerly named NOGGIN) on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. (ET). In third quarter 2009, Dora the Explorer is the top preschool show on all of commercial television.

In Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom," Dora continues her magical storybook adventure from last fall ("Dora Saves the Snow Princess"), when the magic crystal that the Snow Princess gave her brings to life another character in her storybook - Allie of the Crystal Kingdom. A greedy king has stolen the crystals that give Allie's kingdom color and Dora and Boots must help Allie locate the crystals and turn the pale gray kingdom back into a colorful wonderland before it's too late. Along the way, the trio gain help from a British knight, a giant caterpillar and a magician who give Dora three gifts - a shield, butterfly wings and a magic wand - to aid in her journey. Using these presents, Dora attempts to defeat the greedy king and restore color to the kingdom.

Nickelodeon will roll out content from Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom" across the following platforms:

Beginning Oct. 26, Nick Jr. Video, Nick Jr.'s broadband video service available on Nickjr.com, will begin streaming a two-minute "sneak peek'(Tm) and clips from Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom."

Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom" will be simulcast in full on Nick Mobile.

Nickelodeon's award-winning website (www.nickjr.com) features an interactive game and activities to complement the premiere of Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom." In the game, kids can help Dora, Boots and Allie recover all the missing crystals by relying on their counting, language and color recognition skills. The site also features recipes, crafts, printables and more.

Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom is currently available on DVD in stores nationwide. Created by Nickelodeon Home Entertainment and distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment, the DVD includes the title movie plus two additional Dora the Explorer adventures.

Additionally, preschoolers and their caregivers can continue to celebrate the winter season with an all-new feature-length DVD Dora the Explorer: Dora's Christmas Carol Adventure, available Nov. 3 and the companion CD, Dora's Christmas, currently available in stores nationwide and on iTunes. In the DVD special, Dora and Swiper explore the past, present and future of Christmas after Swiper lands on Santa's naughty list and needs to prove he's learned the true spirit of Christmas. Created by Nickelodeon Home Entertainment and distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment, the DVD contains six minutes of bonus footage and two exclusive music videos. The CD, from Nickelodeon and Sony Music, includes 16 new holiday songs performed by Dora, featuring classic carols with a Latin twist, including Deck the Halls," Jingle Bells," and Santa Claus Is Coming AquA!" The CD also includes bonus songs from Dora's Christmas Carol Adventure.

Dora the Explorer, created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner, is a play-along, animated adventure series starring Dora (Caitlin Sanchez). Dora is a seven-year-old Latina heroine whose adventures take place in an imaginative, tropical world filled with jungles, beaches and rainforests. She explores her world just as preschoolers do everyday, and the show is designed to actively engage its audience in an interactive quest using a variety of learning techniques.

In every episode, Dora and Boots (Regan Mizrahi) invite the audience to participate in an exciting adventure, where each step of their journey consists of a problem or puzzle that Dora and the audience must think their way through in order to solve the next problem. Dora is proudly bilingual and uses her knowledge of English and Spanish to communicate with her friends, overcome obstacles and reach her goals. In each episode, Dora teaches Spanish words or phrases to the viewers and then asks them to use it to solve a problem and forge ahead. Ultimately, Dora and her best friend, Boots, triumph, and the story always ends with a We Did It!" anthem.

Nickelodeon, now in its 30th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, online, recreation, books, magazines and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 99 million households and has been the number-one-rated basic cable network for more than 15 consecutive years.

*NOGGIN was officially renamed Nick Jr. on Sept. 28, 2009.

OCTOBER 13, 2009

NICKELODEON CELEBRATES HALLOWEEN WITH SHRIEK WEEK" FEATURING ALL-NEW PREMIERES OF HIT SERIES AND ONLINE TREATS, BEGINNING FRIDAY, OCT. 23



NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2009 - Nickelodeon will have kids from tots to tweens on the edge of their seats with Halloween marathons of hit series and new chill-filled episodes of their favorite shows, beginning Friday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 31. Additionally, Nickelodeon's websites, Nick.com, NickJr.com, Neopets, Shockwave and Parents Connect will feature new Halloween-themed online content and games in the spirit of the haunted holiday.

Nickelodeon's Shriek Week" programming kicks off on Friday, Oct. 23, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), with a Halloween premiere of The Troop. On Saturday, Oct. 24, the network will premiere spooky premieres of SpongeBob SquarePants at 10:00 a.m. and The Penguins of Madagascar at 10:30 a.m., and will cap off the night at 8:30 p.m. with a new fright-filled episode of True Jackson, VP. On Sunday, Oct. 25, Nickelodeon will premiere new half-hour Halloween specials of Back at the Barnyard at 11:00 a.m. and The Mighty B! at 11:30 a.m. All week long, Nickelodeon will encore the themed episodes and will also air a day-long marathon on Halloween.

Nickelodeon will treat preschoolers to a Haunted Halloween Playdate" on Monday, Oct. 26, with a brand-new premieres of The Backyardigans at 8:30 a.m. and The Wonder Pets! at 10:30 a.m. (ET/PT). In addition, preschoolers can get ready for Halloween on Nick Jr. (Formerly NOGGIN), as the 24-hour commercial-free, educational preschool network airs Fall into Autumn," a 24-hour programming marathon of preschool favorites, filled with pumpkins, ghosts, and haunted houses on Sunday, Oct. 25, beginning at 6:00 a.m. (ET). The marathon will repeat on Halloween.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Nick at Nite will kick off a night of Halloween-themed programming with a brand-new Glenn Martin, DDS at 8:00 p.m.

Nicktoons, the 24-hour animation network, celebrates with Ha Ha Halloween"from Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30, treating kids to a daily dose of double-trouble with back-to-back episodes of Back at the Barnyard at 9:00 p.m. (ET) and an hour of The Penguins of Madagascar at 10:00 p.m. (ET). On Halloween, Nicktoons will air episodes all day filled with spooky humor from 6:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. (ET).

TeenNick's (Formerly The N) "Now THAT's Scary" programming will include marathons featuring the hair-raising chills and thrills of teendom from Monday, Oct. 26 to Thursday, Oct. 29, starting at 8:00 p.m. (ET) and continues Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31 with afternoon marathons starting at 3 p.m. (ET). The nightmare-athons" will feature episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation, Full House, What I Like About You, One on One and Sabrina, The Teenage Witch.

Kids can log-on to Nick.com's Shriektober" mini-site www.nick.com/shriek featuring Halloween-themed games, sneak peeks and videos. The site will also introduce two new games, SpongeBob SquarePants: Halloween Horror, FrankenBob's Quest" on Oct. 19, followed by SpongeBob SquarePants: Halloween Horror, FrankenBob's Quest Part 2" on Oct. 26. In both games, Bikini Bottom undergoes an eerie transformation and gamers must help FrankenBob find a way to restore the town before before the clock strikes midnight. Players will have to survive the horrors of the evil Bikini Bottom and its army of spooky doppelgangers, fight enemies with a creepy and monstrous arsenal, and complete seven ghastly levels filled with obstacles such as destructible floors and walls, haunted pirate galleons, and comatose whales. In addition, this month, kids can also participate in the Fiend Creator," based on Nicktoons'(Tm) series Making Fiends, where kids can build their own custom fiends.

Nickelodeon's award-winning website NickJr.com will feature dozens of Halloween-themed games, kids activities, kids coloring pages, crafts, recipies for preschoolers and their parents to celebrate Halloween. On the site, preschoolers can dress up their favorite characters The Backyardigans, Dora, and Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!'s Walden in spooky and silly costumes. In addition, parents can get step-by-step instructions for making Halloween costumes, face painting, and pumpkin carving templates of preschool favorites Dora, Diego, The Backyardigans, Blue, Swiper, Wubbzy, and more.

Nickelodeon's Neopets, the world's leading youth community and online virtual world, treats kids this Halloween with online spooks and thrills. Through Oct. 31, fans can visit Edna's Spooky Surprise where each day Neopia's resident witch Edna will offer a choice of cauldrons of candy where players will earn a surprise trick or treat and play Halloween themed games like the popular Mutant Graveyard of Doom II. Neopets multiplayer online game, Key Quest features a popular Spoo-Key theme with new Halloween prizes. In addition, on Halloween day, visitors to Neopia can search the virtual world for hidden tricks and treats. All month long, the NC Mall's Halloween shop will feature a variety of Halloween-themed content on the site and for sale including ghoulish items to customize your Neopet and spooky costumes.

Shockwave the original casual gaming destination, will feature a Halloween destination featuring online and new downloadable Halloween-themed Games, and fright-filled versions of Shockwave classics include Inklink and Jigsaws.

Parents can also gear up for Halloween with ParentsConnect's Spooktacular Halloween Countdown, all month the site will feature giveaways, creative tips, themed recipes and top costume ideas for kids of all ages.

Following is a full rundown of Nickelodeon's extensive Halloween line-up:

Friday, October 23

8:00 p.m. - The Troop The Great Punkin" (Please note new time)

On Halloween night, The Troop has to capture the monsters after the security system breaks down and the monsters escape. Stockley, the do-it-yourselfer, goes off for parts to fix the grid and finds himself terrified by a ghost story.

Saturday, October 24

10:00 a.m. - SpongeBob SquarePants Curse of Bikini Bottom" (Please note new date/time)

When SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally anger the Flying Dutchman, the ghost curses them - and turns them into ghosts!

10:30 a.m. - The Penguins of Madagascar I was a Penguin Zombie/ Sting Operation" (Please note new date/time)

A botched mission lands Skipper in the ER with a broken flipper. When the bandaged and drugged Skipper escapes the hospital before he's cured, his odd behavior leads the rest of the team to believe that he's turned zombie. Skipper needs to prove to the team that he is not one of the undead before they resort to painful and dangerous zombie-stopping tactics.

A hive of hornets has appeared at the zoo entrance, and they refuse to leave. The penguins must figure out a way to dispose of the hornets without being stung, before the first bus of children arrives at the zoo.

8:30 p.m. - True Jackson, VP The Dance"

When Ryan films a spooky movie with Jimmy in the hallways of Mad Style after hours, Oscar warns them about the ghost of Mad Style, an old receptionist who died 50 years ago who walks the halls at night and haunts the staff. Meanwhile, True and Amanda are charge of a photo shoot and can't agree on who to cast as the model. And when Lulu's boyfriend does not invite her to the Back to School dance, she suspects he is interested in someone else.

Sunday, October 25

11:00 a.m. - Back at the Barnyard Halloween Special" (Half-hour Special) (Please note new date/time)

In a bid to collect the most Halloween candy and win a prize, Otis tops off the animals'(Tm) trick-or-treat candy with a handful of candy from a hallowed-out tree, that legend says belongs to masked psycho Hockey Mask Bob. As the animals enjoy their Halloween spoils back at the barn, the real Hockey Mask Bob shows up and starts kidnapping them one by one! Otis is left alone to face-off against the masked psycho.

11:30 a.m. - The Mighty B! #201A/B Catatonic" (Half-hour Special) (Please note new date/time)

When a disappointed Bessie has to dress up as a cat, instead of a pirate, for Halloween, she ends up getting into character way more than she expects. Meanwhile, Happy can barely restrain himself from attacking her.

Monday, Oct. 26

8:30 a.m. - The Backyardigans The Funnyman Boogeyman"

Austin might look like the scariest boogieman around but he's actually the funniest. Over the years, he has sharpened his hilarious routines and gags and all he needs now is an audience. So when two Spooky Hunters (Uniqua and Pablo), stop by his haunted house - Austin is ready to be discovered. What happens next is a madcap chase of near misses and plenty of silly jokes. Will Spooky Hunters Uniqua and Pablo get the boogieman they came for? And will Austin finally get the audience he's been dreaming of? Musical Genre: Martinique Beguine

10:30 a.m. - The Wonder Pets! Save the Bat!"

The Wonder Pets travel to Transylvania to help a Baby Bat who is afraid of the dark.

Nick at Nite:

8:00 p.m. - Glenn Martin, DDS Halloween Hangover"

Jackie wants the kids to have the best Halloween ever, so she goes overboard decorating their RV and competes with the over-the-top decorations on the trailer next door. But the night is threatened when Glenn eats candy for the first time and immediately develops a sugar addiction. Meanwhile, Courtney is feeling threatened when she learns that Wendy has a crush on Conor.

Nickelodeon, now in its 30th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids.

AUGUST 10, 2009

NICKELODEON INTRODUCES DYNAMIC NEW PRESCHOOL MUSIC GROUP--THE FRESH BEAT BAND!

NEW CHILDRENS'(Tm) POP BAND AND ORIGINAL LIVE-ACTION MUSIC COMEDY SERIES THE FRESH BEAT BAND, PREMIERES MONDAY, AUG. 24, AT 12:00 P.M. (ET/PT)

Series Launches with Two Weeks of Brand-New Episodes

NEW YORK, AUG. 10, 2009 - Preschoolers will get up and dance to the original pop tunes of The Fresh Beat Band - Nickelodeon's new music group and self-titled original live-action comedy series. Premiering Monday, Aug. 24, The Fresh Beat Band centers on four best friends in a band who attend music school together and love to sing and dance. The 20-episode, half-hour series has a broad-based music curriculum focusing on self-expression through music, music appreciation and comprehension of music terminology.

The Fresh Beat Band will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, Aug. 24, at 12:00 p.m. (ET/PT), followed by two weeks of brand-new episodes Tuesday, Aug. 25-Thursday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 31-Thursday, Sept. 3, at 12:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Nickelodeon will encore the Monday premiere on Friday, Aug. 28, and Friday, Sept. 4, at 12:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Two back-to-back episodes will also encore on NOGGIN, Sunday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 6, at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Kids and their parents will sing and laugh along with The Fresh Beats as the four friends tackle daily adventures in each episode," said Brown Johnson, President, Animation, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group. With fantastic original songs, a core music curriculum and a multi-talented cast, The Fresh Beat Band is the perfect addition to our lineup."

Meet The Fresh Beat Band:

Marina (Shayna Rose)

Marina is an awesome drummer and the "rock steady" beat of The Fresh Beats. She brings her drumsticks with her everywhere she goes and can play any drum (or anything resembling a drum) that is put in front of her.

Kiki (Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer)

Vivacious, bubbly and spunky, Kiki is also a "kickin'" dancer who loves making up new dances and teaching them to her friends and band mates. Plus, she can rock the guitar and the violin.

Twist (Jon Beavers)

Twist is a DJ, a skilled rapper and a beat boxer. His instruments of choice are his super-cool mix-tables and his voice. Twist is really imaginative and a natural jokester. Even when his outrageous ideas don't come through, he doesn't get into a twist; he just goes with the flow.

Shout (Thomas Hobson)

Intelligent, confident, and bursting with energy, Shout loves to jam on his keyboards, and he loves to dance, too. He gets really excited about everything, and his excitement is contagious.

In the premiere episode, Stick Together," Kiki, Marina, Twist and Shout have a special surprise birthday party planned for their music teacher, Ms. Piccolo. They're going to decorate the music room with new wallpaper, birthday party goodies, streamers and balloons. But when The Fresh Beat Band arrives at music school, they each have their own ideas about how to wallpaper the music room and decide to work separately. Their surprise for Ms. Piccolo quickly turns into a sticky, wallpapery mess. They decide that the only way to wallpaper the music room and surprise Ms. Piccolo is to work together. They decorate the music room beautifully and Ms. Piccolo is surprised and delighted, especially when they present her with her birthday present a piccolo!

Nickelodeon will support The Fresh Beat Band premiere week online and via wireless with dedicated playlists beginning Monday, Aug. 10. The playlists will include themed clips, music videos and a sneak peek of The Fresh Beat Band on Nick Jr. Video.

Nick Jr.'s award-winning website (www.nickjr.com) will feature activities to complement The Fresh Beat Band series premiere. Throughout the month of August, NickJr.com will feature music-themed printables, crafts, activities and more.

The Fresh Beat Band centers on four best friends - Kiki, Marina, Twist and Shout - in a band who attend music school together and love to sing and dance. Set to original pop songs, the half-hour series teaches preschoolers about music appreciation and how to express their feelings through movement, song and instrumental music. Kids will also be introduced to the fundamentals of music such as melody, rhythm, tempo and performance styles. In each episode, preschoolers will sing and dance along as they help The Fresh Beat Band solve everyday challenges. Viewers will also learn the importance of friendship, working together in a positive way and respecting each other's differences.

The Fresh Beat Band features original songs with preschool-friendly lyrics written by series creators/executive producers Nadine van der Velde and Scott Kraft. Van der Velde and Kraft have won three Emmys for their work on children's television programs and share an extensive background in television, film and theatre. They have written music video treatments for many pop music superstars including Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and Faith Hill. The music on the show is composed by Matter Music, an award-winning company that creates original compositions for film, television and commercials.

Nickelodeon, now in its 30th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids.

JUNE 23, 2009

NOGGIN PRESENTS CHILDREN'S MUSIC SENSATION THE LAURIE BERKNER BAND IN NEW PRIME-TIME MUSICAL SPECIAL LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE LAURIE BERKNER BAND!" PREMIERING SUNDAY, JULY 12, AT 7:00PM (ET)

Hour-long Special to Feature Music Video of Brand New Song, My Family," Plus Two New, Never-Before-Seen Music Videos for Five Days Old" and Fast and Slow"

NEW YORK, June 23, 2009 - Preschoolers get ready to shake a tail feather as NOGGIN presents the new prime-time musical special "Let's Hear it for The Laurie Berkner Band!", premiering Sunday, July 12, from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. (ET). The hour-long special features 17 music videos from the band, including a music video for the brand new song, My Family," which was created exclusively for NOGGIN. Let's Hear it for The Laurie Berkner Band!" also features two new music videos for Five Days Old" and Fast and Slow (The Rabbit and the Turtle)," plus preschool favorites Victor Vito" and Pig on Her Head." NOGGIN's Moose and Zee serve as hosts and play interactive music and movement games throughout the special that promote creativity and foster an appreciation for music.

On Sunday, June 28, The Laurie Berkner Band will be performing their first-ever Pajama Party" concert at Town Hall in New York City. Kids are encouraged to come in their PJs and bring their favorite stuffed animals. The band will also collect new children's pajamas and/or new children's books to donate to The Pajama Program, which provides new pajamas and books for children entering foster care.

The Laurie Berkner Band is made up of Laurie Berkner (lead singer/guitarist), Susie Lampert (keyboards), Adam Bernstein (bass) and Bob Golden (drums/ percussion). The Laurie Berkner Band made their debut on NOGGIN in 2004 with a series of six music videos airing throughout the day as part of the network's Move to the Music series. NOGGIN then asked Laurie to guest star in its original half-hour series Jack's Big Music Show. The Laurie Berkner Band has received many awards over the years, including a N.A.P.P.A. Gold Award and a Parents'(Tm) Choice Silver Honor Award. Their debut DVD, We are...The Laurie Berkner Band", was certified quadruple platinum and topped the Billboard Music Video Charts for six weeks. The Laurie Berkner Band performs regularly across North America. Their concerts have been held at varied venues from the White House to Carnegie Hall. Widely recognized as the most popular indie children's recording artist in the United States, Laurie Berkner was at the forefront of the current progressive children's music movement. Her intelligent songwriting, captivating vocals and infectious melodies have won not only legions of little fans, but also parents, who enjoy the music as much as their kids. For more information about the band, visit www.laurieberkner.com.

NOGGIN, the 24-hour commercial-free, educational preschool network from Nickelodeon, currently reaches nearly 70 million households via cable, digital cable and satellite TV. NOGGIN is like preschool on TV, with educational programming both on-air and online at www.noggin.com.

APRIL 9, 2009

NOGGIN's Earth Day programming schedule includes (all times ET):

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

'¢ 9:00 a.m.--Toot & Puddle Recycle Cycle/Being Green"--In Recycle Cycle," Toot and Puddle discover a pollution problem in Pocket Pond and the whole gang rallies to clean up their home environment. Toot & Puddle visit Uncle Bertie in Scotland in Being Green." In the process, the pig pals get an enjoyable lesson in living green.

'¢ 1:30 p.m.--Yo Gabba Gabba! Green"--The Gabba gang learns to care for their environment by watering plants, not littering, cleaning up the trash and recycling. Sal Masakela (E!'s Daily 10) performs Hello World". Additional featured songs include: A Flowers Power," Throw Us Away," and We're Counting on You."

'¢ 3:00 p.m.--Pinky Dinky Doo Loch Mess Monster"--When Tyler's fish tank gets polluted, Pinky tells him a story about the town of Loch Mess and the importance of working together and keeping things clean so they don't get polluted.

'¢ 9:00 p.m. NOGGIN will "Power Down" for 60-seconds

* NOGGIN and The N will Power Down" at 9 p.m. ET only.