Noggin Press Releases 2008

OCTOBER 20, 2008

PRESCHOOLERS TRAVEL THE WORLD IN NOGGIN'S NEW ORIGINAL ANIMATED SERIES TOOT & PUDDLE

BEST-SELLING BOOKS BY FAMED AUTHOR/ILLUSTRATOR HOLLY HOBBIE COME TO LIFE, BEGINNING WITH TWO PRIME-TIME PREMIERES, SUNDAY, NOV. 16

Two Weeks of Brand-New Episodes to Follow Monday, Nov. 17 - Friday, Nov. 21, Monday, Nov. 24 - Friday, Nov. 28

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2008 - Toot & Puddle, a new original, half-hour animated adventure series, is set to debut on NOGGIN, the 24-hour commercial-free educational preschool network from Nickelodeon, with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (ET). The Toot & Puddle prime-time premieres will be followed by two weeks of brand-new episodes from Monday, Nov. 17 - Friday, Nov. 21 and Monday, Nov. 24 - Friday, Nov. 28 at 5:00 p.m. (ET). The 26-episode series, produced by Mercury Filmworks, in association with National Geographic Kids Entertainment, is based on the award-winning and New York Times best-selling book series by renowned children's author and illustrator Holly Hobbie. Toot & Puddle follows a pair of best friends who travel the world and find adventure wherever they go. Toot & Puddle airs daily on NOGGIN at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Toot & Puddle encourages exploration and adventure, both at home and afar, by piquing kids' natural curiosity about the world around them. The pig pals never know where they might end up or who they might meet as they go on adventures exploring their own neighborhood backyard, or traveling to exotic locales like Paris, Tokyo or the Bavarian Alps. Each episode will expand preschoolers' awareness of the variety of people and places around the world. The series is also designed to invite young children into a world where whimsy and imagination are an integral part of figuring things out and to encourage young children to solve problems with humor, fairness and creativity.

Throughout November, Toot & Puddle will have a dedicated category on NOGGIN Video On Demand via Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Charter, Cablevision, Verizon FiOS and Cox. Beginning Monday, Nov. 3, five-minute sneak peaks of both premiere episodes will be available, as well as two music videos. Full episodes of the series will launch on VOD mid-November.

The premiere episodes of Toot & Puddle will feature the following stories:

Sunday, Nov. 16, 7:00 p.m. ET

"Party Pride" - After days of rain, Toot and Puddle plan an indoor beach party for their friends. Puddle tries to do it all himself but learns that it's more fun for all when everybody pitches in.

"The Race" - Toot and Puddle travel to Mallorca, Spain, and build their own soap box car to compete in a race. Along the way, they meet a rooster and hen team that are quite cocky. Race day comes and off they go!

Sunday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

"Free Falling Friends" - Toot has the desire to fly, so he decides to take skydiving lessons. He manages to get Puddle, who is scared of heights, to sign up and train with him. Taught by a near-sighted flying squirrel, Toot and Puddle train day after day until Puddle has overcome his fear of heights just in time for Toot's big jump.

"Curried Flavors" - Toot travels to India, where he quickly finds himself amidst the busy civilian streets of Jaipur. He befriends a monkey named Kammu, who shows him to a historical sundial that's more than200 years old. Battling the heat, Toot wants to get off his feet, so he gets a guided tour of the city by an elephant named Rohini.

Toot & Puddle follows the adventures of two very different best friends from Pocket Hollow who find adventure wherever they go: Toot the intrepid world-traveler and Puddle, the backyard explorer. Toot is the young pig-on-the-go who might be off in the far reaches of the globe, while Puddle finds delight using his imagination to seek out world-expanding escapades a little closer to home. Through Toot and Puddle's wonder-filled world of exploration, viewers will come to understand that having friends with differing points-of-view can be exciting. Each storyline encourages young children to recognize and value other people's feelings and perspectives as well as their own and demonstrates attributes of friendship.

AUGUST 21, 2008

NOGGIN LAUNCHES SEASON TWO OF ANIMATED PRESCHOOL SERIES PINKY DINKY DOO WITH BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES IN PRIME TIMESUNDAY, SEPT. 7 FROM 7:00PM - 8:00PM ET AS PART OF THE NETWORK'S "GET READY TO READ" MONTH

Full-Week of Premiere Episodes To Follow Monday, Sept. 8 - Friday, Sept. 12

NEW YORK, August 21, 2008 - NOGGIN, the 24-hour, commercial-free, educational network for preschoolers, will premiere the second season of Pinky Dinky Doo, the interactive and imaginative series from Sesame Workshop and Cartoon Pizza, with two back-to-back new episodes on Sunday, Sept. 7, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (ET). The season two launch airs during an all-day marathon of literacy-themed episodes from Dora the Explorer, Little Bill, Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! and Max & Ruby, among others, as part of September's "Get Ready To Read" month on the network. The Pinky Dinky Doo prime-time premieres will be followed by an entire week of new episodes from Monday, Sept. 8 - Friday, Sept. 12 at 3:00 p.m. (ET), with an encore episode at 3:30 p.m. (ET). Pinky Dinky Doo is NOGGIN's original animated series based on the popular books by Jim Jinkins (Doug and PB&J Otter) and dedicated to enhancing early literacy.

"In Pinky's imagination anything is possible, and this season's new 3-D animation style and storylines reflect just that," said Jim Jinkins, President, Cartoon Pizza. "Through both new technology and imaginative storylines that approach literacy head-on, season two expands Pinky's already open mind to a new realm of possibilities that are more imaginative and downright hilarious!"

Sesame Workshop and Cartoon Pizza have partnered with Abrams/Gentile Entertainment, Inc. (AGE) and the award-winning creative team and Canadian-based animation company Keyframe to shift Pinky Dinky Doo's flash-animation style to an even more visually dynamic technique. For example, the sets now have three-dimensional depth, enabling a greater variety of shots and the characters to travel about the environment more freely. These settings and props are built, textured, animated and rendered from any angle of Pinky's imagination.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 8, season two episodes of Pinky Dinky Doo will be available on NOGGIN Video On Demand via Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Charter, Cablevision, Verizon FiOS and Cox. Additionally, NOGGIN.com will feature new printable activities for parents and preschoolers to do together, plus episode clips and a Pinky-themed doodle pad. Kids may get the opportunity to see their Pinky artwork on-air as a "doodle of the day."

Season two's premiere episodes of Pinky Dinky Doo will feature the following stories:

Sunday, Sept. 7, 7:00 p.m. ET

"Vicki Chicken" - Pinky's brother Tyler wants to make a book of all his finger paintings but he makes a big mess with the paint and feels flustered. This gives Pinky an idea for a story about Vicki Chicken, a big chicken who is trying to get to her Aunt Clucky's muffin party but has crashed her plane into a tree. Pinky decides Vicki should solve her problem in steps and eventually they make it to the muffin party. Tyler learns that fixing a problem in steps makes it easier to solve and taking a deep breath helps when he's feeling flustered.

"The Mystery Planet" - Tyler assumes his school assembly is going to be totally boring so Pinky tells a story about the futuristic Captain Doo and her starship crew. One day in Great Big Future City, Captain Doo and crew are sent on a mission to an uncharted planet. Because the planet looks like a frowny face, the crew assumes that the planet will be sad, mopey and flooded with tears. Captain Doo thinks they should boldly explore it before they assume it's sad. They meet puppy natives who inform them they're on Planet Puppy, the cutest planet in the galaxy. The crew is glad they found out the truth about the mystery planet and Tyler learns he shouldn't assume things without knowing all the facts.

Sunday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET

"Tooting Trunk" - Tyler gets in trouble for playing with his soccer ball indoors. This gives Pinky an idea for a story... One day at the library, a noisy blue elephant named Toots is so disruptive that Pinky and Daddy Dinky Doo can't read. Toots explains that he's noisy because he can't remember his favorite song, so Pinky takes Toots to Great Big Symphony Hall in hopes that by listening to music he'll remember. However, when Toots hears his song he sings along, which is disruptive to the orchestra. Pinky realizes that the whole problem would be solved if Toots was a part of the orchestra. Toots performs and everyone loves it!

"Kooky Cook-Off" - Tyler and his classmates are not collaborating in their school play so Pinky tells a story about the Intergalactic Cook-Off Challenge. Pinky and her friends receive a hologram invitation from a three-eyed alien and in no time are beamed to Planet Kooky Kitchen. However, once they enter the contest, everyone tries to take control and make their own recipe which causes a huge mess. So Pinky realizes that everyone should just work together and take the best part of each recipe and collaborate. They all have a blast winning the cooking challenge by creating the weezy cheesy tomato wheelie.

Pinky Dinky Doo developed from a collection of bedtime stories made up by Jim Jinkins, President and Co-Founder of Cartoon Pizza, along with David Campbell, CEO of Cartoon Pizza (Stanley and JoJo's Circus), and was nurtured through collaboration with Sesame Workshop (the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street and Dragon Tales). It's about a pink-haired, seven-year-old girl whose brain expands to enormous proportions when she has a great big idea -but only in her imagination, of course! Pinky solves everyday problems by thinking big and uncovering an idea that saves the day. She loves her family, her pet guinea pig and loves to make up stories and solve problems. Pinky Dinky Doo features an ensemble cast including Pinky's brother Tyler Doo, her pet guinea pig Mr. Guinea Pig, her best friends Nicholas Biscuit, Bobby Boom and Daffinee Toilette, and her parents Mommy Dinky Doo and Daddy Dinky Doo. Pinky Dinky Doo has a visually unique style, blending flash animation over photo collage backgrounds.

Each episode consists of two Pinky Dinky Doo stories with a break in between where Pinky leads viewers through a rollicking set of interactive games varying in difficulty but always erring on the side of silliness. All of the games are designed to reinforce core elements of narrative and comprehension strategies, while also expanding vocabulary through word play. Through Pinky's adventures, kids will be inspired to create their own stories and games and sharpen their listening skills. Participation is triggered by Pinky's direct-to-camera asides and the call-and-response nature of the games.

