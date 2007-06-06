Noggin Press Releases 2007

DECEMBER 17, 2007

NICKELODEON TO SUPER-SERVE FAMILIES AS AWARD-WINNING NOGGIN BECOMES ITS OWN 24-HOUR COMMERCIAL-FREE PRESCHOOL NETWORK, BEGINNING MONDAY, DEC. 31, AT 6:00 P.M.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2007 - NOGGIN rings in the New Year with a special resolution to preschoolers - the network will now be available 24 hours a day! On Monday, Dec. 31, at 6:00 p.m. (ET), the commercial-free, educational preschool network from Nickelodeon, will super-serve families by expanding from 12 to 24 hours, offering even more of the network's top-quality, educational preschool programming. To kick off the celebration, NOGGIN's Moose and Zee will host the network's first primetime movie marathon, on Dec. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (ET), featuring the premiere of a new 90-minute Franklin movie, "Franklin and the Turtle Lake Treasure." The preschool movie party will also feature the hour-long Dora the Explorer TV movie, "Dora Saves the Mermaids," and the half-hour specials "Save the Wonder Pets!" and the Go, Diego, Go! "Great Jaguar Rescue."

NOGGIN is also announcing that it will premiere Toot & Puddle, a new 26-episode animated preschool series, based on the best-selling book series by acclaimed children's author and illustrator Holly Hobbie, in fall 2008. The network has also greenlit a new 26-episode second season of Pinky Dinky Doo, NOGGIN's first animated original series dedicated to enhancing early literacy, based on the popular book series by Jim Jinkins (Doug and PB&J Otter).

"NOGGIN's expansion into a 24-hour network reinforces Nickelodeon's commitment to preschoolers and their caregivers, to be there whenever they need us," said Brown Johnson, Executive Vice President, Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool and General Manager, NOGGIN. "We have heard time and time again that offering our entertaining and educational programming during primetime hours is key for families and their schedules, and we think it's an excellent way to kick off the New Year!"

The rundown for NOGGIN's primetime movie marathon on Monday, Dec. 31, is:

6:00 - 7:30 p.m. (ET) "Franklin and the Turtle Lake Treasure" (*TV Premiere)

7:30 - 8:30 p.m. (ET) "Dora Saves the Mermaids"

8:30 - 9:00 p.m. (ET) "Save the Wonder Pets!"

9:00 - 10:30 p.m. (ET) "Franklin and the Turtle Lake Treasure"

10:30 - 11:00 P.M. (ET) "Great Jaguar Rescue"

In "Franklin and the Turtle Lake Treasure," Franklin is on a holiday break from school when he receives a surprise visit from his Aunt Lucy, an explorer whose specialty is finding archaeological treasures. This family reunion gives Franklin's Granny the chance to relive her own childhood. When she mentions a box filled with treasures that she buried at Turtle Lake as a child, Franklin is intrigued. When Granny falls ill and Aunt Lucy remembers a talisman that was hidden in the famous box, a treasure hunt becomes extremely important. Franklin decides immediately to hunt for this remedy which could save his grandmother. His friends Beaver and Bear accompany him, with Aunt Lucy and her goddaughter Samantha, a headstrong little turtle with whom Franklin has a hard time contending with. It's a difficult journey, but Franklin is ready to do anything to help Granny and it also gives him the chance to make new friends.

NOGGIN, which originally launched February 2, 1999, is "like preschool on tv" and offers a place on-air and online where kids can gain key curricular knowledge in thematic blocks. Through interactivity and narrative, NOGGIN and its award-winning website, noggin.com, help kids learn early literacy, social studies, basic math, science, movement and art skills. The network's approach is built on the concept of "connected learning"-- helping young children find learning in everything they do. The approach connects key educational content with experiences children know and love. Through a detailed, network-wide curricular framework, guided by national standards in preschool education, connected learning on NOGGIN makes the most of the time children spend watching TV and playing online.

NOGGIN currently features original programming including Jack's Big Music Show, Oobi and The Upside Down Show, in addition to showcasing music from popular children's recording artists like The Laurie Berkner Band. The network also offers hit shows including Bill Cosby's Little Bill, Franklin, Max & Ruby, Little Bear, Pinky Dinky Doo, Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! and Oswald, in addition to Nick Jr. favorites like Dora the Explorer, Go, Diego, Go!, The Wonder Pets!, Blue's Clues and The Backyardigans.

NOGGIN, the 24-hour, commercial-free educational preschool network from Nickelodeon, currently reaches 64 million households via cable, digital cable and satellite TV. NOGGIN is like preschool on TV, with educational programming both on-air and online at www.noggin.com. NOGGIN and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2007

LITTLE BILL IS BACK! BILL COSBY'S EMMY®, PEABODY AND HUMANITAS AWARD-WINNING ANIMATED CHILDREN'S SERIES LITTLE BILL JOINS NOGGIN'S ACCLAIMED PRESCHOOL LINE-UP ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10



Ruby Dee, Gregory Hines, Phylicia Rashad and Xavier Pritchett Star in Series Based on Cosby's Popular Children's Book Series

NEW YORK, September 5, 2007 - Hello, friend! Noggin, the commercial-free, educational preschool network from Nickelodeon, announced today that Bill Cosby's half-hour animated children's series LITTLE BILL, will join the network's acclaimed preschool line-up on Monday, September 10 at 11am (ET). The Emmy®, Peabody and Humanitas Award-winning series, which originally launched on Nick Jr., is based on Cosby's best-selling book series which follow the adventures of an inquisitive and highly imaginative five-year-old boy named LITTLE BILL. With the help of his loving family and friends, LITTLE BILL explores the ordinary and extraordinary events that make up the daily life of a child. LITTLE BILL will air weekdays on Noggin at 11am and 2:30pm (ET) and weekends at 1:30pm (ET).

"Congratulations to the people who stopped me on the street to ask me when Little Bill was going back on the air," said Bill Cosby. "Thank you to Noggin for doing just that."

LITTLE BILL, voiced by five-year-old Xavier Pritchett, lives in a small residential neighborhood in a big city with his family and friends including: his responsible, jazz-loving father Big Bill, who is voiced by Tony and Emmy Award-winning star Gregory Hines; his warm, sensible mother Brenda, who is voiced by Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad; and his lively and spirited great-grandmother Alice the Great, who is voiced by the Hollywood legend Ruby Dee. The other people in Little Bill's life are his older brother and sister, Bobby and April; his kindergarten teacher Miss Murray; his quirky neighbor Mrs. Shapiro; his cousin Fuschia; and friends Dorado, Andrew and Kiku.

Opening each half-hour episode with the signature greeting, "hello, friend," LITTLE BILL, both the show and character, reflect the wisdom, outlook and humor of their creator, Bill Cosby. The show is based on Cosby's popular LITTLE BILL book series. Like the book series, LITTLE BILL teaches the importance of friendship and family relationships while showing children how to solve problems creatively and fairly. LITTLE BILL gives young viewers a role model they can relate to and caregivers can trust. Backed by research and a panel of educational consultants, the show is specially designed to help teach kids how to make a difference in their lives and in the lives of the people around them.

LITTLE BILL is executive produced by Bill Cosby, Charles Kipps and David Brokaw with Robert Scull serving as producer and director. Shawn Cuddy is supervising producer and Fracaswell Hyman is head writer. Dr. Alvin Poussaint and Rita Weisskoff, Ph.D serve as educational advisors. Brown Johnson and Janice Burgess are co-executive producers for Nickelodeon Preschool Television.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8, 2007

*DID YOU KNOW THAT ACCIDENTS INVOLVING BIKES, MOTOR VEHICLES AND CHILDREN CAUSE AN ESTIMATED 800 FATALITIES AND 45,000 INJURIES EACH YEAR?



NOGGIN PROMOTES BIKE SAFETY EDUCATION THROUGH A NATIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL® AND SUPPORTS NATIONWIDE TRIKE-A-THON PROGRAM BEGINNING MONDAY, AUGUST 13

NEW YORK, August 8, 2007 - Noggoin, the commercial-free educational preschool network from Nickelodeon, has teamed up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the world's premier center for the research and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases, to help promote bike safety education and the hospital's national Trike-A-Thon program, established more than 20 years ago. Beginning Monday, August 13, Noggin and St. Jude will commence an ongoing on-air and online partnership to raise awareness for bicycle and tricycle safety and to help encourage families to participate in one of the 14,000 local Trike-A-Thon events around the country.

The St. Jude Trike-A-Thon is a special program developed for early childhood educators and childcare centers to teach children riding safety tips while helping to continue St. Jude's mission of finding cures and saving children with cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases. Each Trike-A-Thon event is a week-long activity involving young children, their parents and teachers, which introduces key concepts of riding safety, and concludes with a fun-filled event where the participants bring their riding toys from home and show off the skills they have learned.

"Bike safety is a critical issue that affects preschoolers, so it's an issue that is crucial to Noggin," said Brown Johnson, Executive Vice President, Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool and General Manager, Noggin. "We are proud to be partnering with St. Jude, whose widespread Trike-A-Thon events expose thousands upon thousands of kids and their families to proper riding safety habits."

"We are honored to have Noggin on board this year to help with our Trike-A-Thon fundraising program," said John P. Moses, CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising organization of St. Jude. "The commitment of this wonderful children's network to show our on-air PSAs truly demonstrates its deep dedication to the life-saving mission of St. Jude, and we are so very grateful. It is our hope that these PSAs will not only increase riding safety for children, but also help teach children the great difference they can make in the lives of others through volunteering."

In support of the initiative, Noggin will help solicit participants for the St. Jude Trike-A-Thon events through a series of four PSAs that will debut on-air and on the network's award-winning website, www.noggin.com. Beginning Monday, August 13 through Monday, September 30, the spots will air on Noggin 2-3 times each day, and will feature a "Trike-A-Thon Quiz" for preschoolers. The quizzes teach key bike safety tips, including always wear a helmet, never ride in the street, be careful around driveways, and always watch where you are going. Each spot will also feature clips from a new bike safety song and video, "Different Spokes for Different Folks" written and performed by kids' group Hot Peas 'N Butter who are also featured on Noggin's hit music series JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW. Noggin will air the PSAs again in regular rotation from December 2007 through January 2008.

Also beginning August 13, St. Jude's website, www.st.jude.org/trike and noggin.com will stream the full music video from Hot Peas 'N Butter, with additional behind-the-scenes footage interviews with Nickelodeon Preschool's Brown Johnson, and Daniel Lapidus and Francisco Cotto from Hot Peas 'N Butter. They address the importance of bike safety and the St. Jude Trike-A-Thon program.

Beginning August 13 through May 2008, Noggin's Gold Star Club will present each Trike-A-Thon preschooler with a customizable bike safety workbook and certificate for successful completion of the Trike-A-Thon program. In addition, Noggin will thank participating groups for promoting bike safety and hosting a St. Jude Trike-A-Thon by naming all qualifying schools and centers both on-air and online during Summer 2008.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is internationally recognized for its pioneering work in finding cures and saving children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Founded by the late entertainer Danny Thomas and based in Memphis, Tenn., St. Jude freely shares its discoveries with scientific and medical communities around the world. No family ever pays for treatments not covered by insurance, and families without insurance are never asked to pay. St Jude is financially supported by ALSAC, its fundraising organization. For more information, please visit www.stjude.org.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2007

NOGGIN CELEBRATES STORYTELLING WITH A NEW PREMIERE WEEK OF PINKY DINKY DOO AND UNVEILS NEW LITERACY SEGMENTS FEATURING ISAIAH WASHINGTON AND CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER, IN MARCH

STORY TIME Spots and "Get Ready To Read" PSA Campaign With Isaiah Washington and Cedric the Entertainer to Premiere Exclusively Online at Noggin.com March 2 and on Noggin March 5

Five New Episodes of PINKY DINKY DOO Based on the Popular Book Series by Jim Jinkins, to Premiere March 26 - March 30 on Noggin

NEW YORK - February 27, 2007 - In support of Noggin's "Get Ready To Read" national literacy campaign, the commercial-free, educational preschool network from Nickelodeon will feature new literacy-based programming throughout the month of March. The network will unveil new literacy segments with Isaiah Washington and Cedric the Entertainer, and a premiere week of five new, half-hour episodes of the hit animated series PINKY DINKY DOO, based on the popular book series by Jim Jinkins.

On Friday, March 2, NOGGIN's award-winning website (www.noggin.com) will premiere two new STORY TIME segments and two new literacy PSAs featuring Isaiah Washington reading "City Symphony" and Cedric the Entertainer reading "The Tortoise and the Hare" to Noggin hosts Moose and Zee and the viewers at home. Beginning Monday, March 5, the spots will roll-out on-air on Noggin. STORY TIME is Noggin's interstitial series that uses storytelling to help preschoolers develop language and critical thinking skills. In support of Noggin's partnership with First Book to generate 1,000,000 new books for preschoolers in need, each PSA will direct viewers to www.noggin.com/read, where they can "click" to generate free, new books to those in need.

Beginning Monday March 26 through Friday, March 30, Noggin will premiere five new, half-hour episodes from PINKY DINKY DOO, a co-production with Sesame Workshop and Cartoon Pizza's Jim Jinkins and David Campbell. Additionally, preschoolers and their caregivers can listen to two new PINKY DINK DOO audio podcasts by logging onto www.noggin.com beginning March 26. Each 10-minute podcast is derived from the two PINKY DINKY DOO stories featured in the new March 26 episode.

In support of the new PINKY DINKY DOO episodes, STORY TIME segments, and the network's early literacy campaign, www.noggin.com will feature several reading games and activities. Beginning March 2, the site will feature the PINKY DINKY DOO "Great Big Fancy Word" game, a new MOOSE AND ZEE doodlepad activity, a 64 ZOO LANE storymaker and a "BLUE CLUES Gold Challenge" game. Additional literacy-based printables will feature the "Pinky Great Big Fancy Word" coloring book, and "Words of Wonder" printables including words to the "City Symphony" poem and "The Tortoise and the Hare" story, plus lyrics to a Moose and Zee music video.

Noggin's March premiere week schedule for PINKY DINKY DOO is as follows. Each episode features two stories:

Monday, March 26 (3pm, ET)

"Tyler Dinky Doo and the Legend of Twigfoot" - Tyler doesn't want to bathe because he won't wash off his temporary tattoo. Pinky tells a story about how Tyler got so dirty playing in Smackdab Park, that when a walnut fell in his hair, a tree sprouted up, potatoes grew from his ears and mushrooms popped up on his feet. When Tyler finally agrees to a bath, he can't fit back into the apartment because the tree on his head is too big. Podcast of "Tyler Dinky Doo and the Legend of Twigfoot" (3/26)

"Pinky and the Big Rainy Day" - It's raining and Tyler is disappointed that his outdoor concert is cancelled, so Pinky tells him a tale about a day in Great Big City when it literally rained cats and dogs. Before long, Pinky's street is swarming with meowing and barking animals. It gets so loud that everybody in the neighborhood has to cover their ears until the cats start meowing in harmony to a song that comes on the radio. Podcast of "Pinky and the Big Rainy Day" (3/30)

Tuesday, March 27 (3pm, ET)

"Pinky Dinky Doo and the Pizza Artist" - Tyler is drawing a picture of Mommy, but has trouble getting her face just right. Pinky tells him how she accompanied Monsieur Guinea Pig to the museum to hang his painting and they met Pappy Pepperoni, who asked Guinea Pig to paint his portrait. When Monsieur Guinea Pig has trouble getting Pappy's face just right, Pinky has Pappy hold a pizza in front of his face.

"Pinky Dinky Doo and the Party Animals" - Tyler can't sleep because he left his stuffed elephant at school, so Pinky tells him a story about how she woke up in the middle of the night to stuffed animal party in her living room. Sir Pedro the penguin explains that the party is for Kingsley, the dinosaur. When Kingsley gets stuck at the toy store and can't make it to his own party, Pinky has to think big.

Wednesday, March 28 (3pm, ET)

"Tyler's Tall O'Meter" - Tyler wants to be bigger, so tells him a story of about measuring herself on her Tall O' Meter. When the device said she hadn't grown, she decides to be gargantuan and sets the machine to "super-speedy," growing so tall that she's high in the sky and can't fit back inside her bedroom. Pinky asks for a little help from her little brother to get back down to her regular "dinky" size.

"Pinky Dinky Doo and the Cloud People" - As Tyler hides from noisy thunder, Pinky tells him a story to make him feel safe. Pinky and Mr. Guinea Pig watch clouds at the park when they hear loud booming thunder. Pinky uses her peddle-powered storm-chasing airplane to investigate, and discovers the thunder is a brother and sister cloud fighting over who will carry the rain.

Thursday, March 29 (3pm, ET)

"Tyler Dinky Doo's Sporting News" - Tyler isn't happy about being on the soccer team, so Pinky tells a story about Great Big Soccer City, where everyone, except Pinky, loves soccer. Pinky just wants to play her tuba, but after much prodding, attempts and kicks the ball in the wrong goal! Pinky puts on such a rousing tuba performance from the sidelines, that her friends decide to join her and rest during every game.

"Dragon Needs a Sippy Cup" - Tyler is upset he has to use a cup with a lid, so Pinky tells him a tale to make him feel better. Pinky and Mr. Guinea Pig visit King Spillsalot so they can help him figure out why his castle keeps shaking. They check the castle's cellar and discover a purple dragon who has been spilling his drinks, too. Every time the dragon spills, he stomps up and down, shaking the castle.

Friday, March 29 (3pm, ET)

"Tyler Dinky Doo and the Pirate Crew" - Tyler doesn't want to clean his messy room, and Pinky tells him a tale to inspire him. Pinky and Tyler are picked up by a floating pirate ship and brought to the chronically messy Pirate King to clean his ship. Tyler isn't happy, but steps up to the job when a strong wind blows the sails away and nobody can find the extra set in all of the mess.

"Pinky Dinky Doo and the Missing Dinosaurs" - Tyler can't sleep when he hears noises, so Pinky tells him a story to calm his fears. Pinky, Tyler, and Mr. Guinea Pig come upon the Museum of Really Old Stuff and hear strange noises. They soon find that the museum's dinosaurs have disappeared. The group locates the creatures playing rock music behind the museum, since they cannot practice inside the building.

###