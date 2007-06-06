Noggin Press Releases 2006

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2006

NOGGIN KICKS OFF SEASON TWO OF JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW WITH NEW LINEUP OF ACCLAIMED KIDS' MUSICIANS AND REGULAR PERFORMANCES BY THE LAURIE BERKNER BAND BEGINNING SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

New Season To Feature Guest Appearances By Jon Stewart And Cheryl Hines, Plus Performances By Over 20 Artists Including Lisa Loeb, Justin Roberts, Angelique Kidjo And A Collaboration By Steve Burns And Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips

NEW YORK, December 11, 2006 - A diverse new slate of acclaimed children's artists and celebrity guest stars including Jon Stewart and Cheryl Hines will make their way to Jack's clubhouse on the new second season of Noggin's original hit series JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW. Noggin will kick-off season two of the half-hour preschool music show on Saturday, January 6 at 12pm (ET), with SNOW DAY which introduces preschoolers to Hawaiian music, and features popular children's group The Laurie Berkner Band. Noggin will roll out new episodes from season two every Saturday and Sunday throughout January and February.

Produced by Spiffy Pictures for Noggin, the live-action series is hosted by Jack, a preschooler puppet and his melodious cast of friends who play everyday at Jack's clubhouse. JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW is a platform for kids' music and features videos and in-studio performances by popular children's musicians every week. Season two will feature several performances by series regular The Laurie Berkner Band; a music video collaboration by indie rocker Steve Burns ("Steve" on BLUE'S CLUES) and Steven Drozd (The Flaming Lips); plus clubhouse visits by Jon Stewart and Cheryl Hines. Musicians featured will also include Lisa Loeb, AudraRox, Nuttin' But Stringz, Angelique Kidjo, Justin Roberts, Music for Aardvarks, Anne Harris, Rebekah Jordan, The Quiet Two, Dirty Sock Funtime Band, Comic Book Heroes, Leon Thomas, The Trachtenburg Family Slideshow Players, J. Walter Hawkes, The Mighty Weaklings, Andrew Bird, Tyler Bunch and Libyah Pugh.

"I want to go to Jack's clubhouse!" said Brown Johnson, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool and General Manager of Noggin. "Jack makes learning about music fun and season two will introduce a new, diverse group of amazing musicians who raise the bar for quality preschool music."

Noggin will also roll out content from the second season of JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW across the following Nickelodeon Preschool platforms:

Beginning December 19, a "sneak peek" clip from the second season premiere episode SNOW DAY will be available on various wireless carriers.

Beginning Monday, January 8, Nick Jr. Video, Nick Jr.'s broadband video service available on Nickjr.com, will feature an instant reply of SNOW DAY.

Beginning January 8, Video On Demand windowing of SNOW DAY, plus the second season two episode ("Country Squirrel") will commence on Comcast, Charter, Cablevision, Verizon FiOS and Cox.

In SNOW DAY, Jack, Mary and Mel are excited to have a Hawaiian beach party in the clubhouse, filled with Hawaiian music, hula dancing, surf boards and beach balls. Of course you can't have a beach party without the beach, so Mel flips the switch on his latest invention -- the Sand Machine -- which is designed to fill the clubhouse with sand. But to everyone's surprise, snowflakes begin to shoot out from the contraption at a blizzard's pace! As Jack's clubhouse quickly transforms into a winter wonderland, the shivering gang try to save their beach party. When neighbor Prudence (Anne Harris) comes by for a visit, she leads Jack, Mel and Mary in a Hawaiian song to help melt the snow. The episode features music videos by The Laurie Berkner Band ("Mahalo") and The Quiet Two ("Polar Bear"), plus three original songs sung by Jack and his friends.

On JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW, Jack takes a break everyday from his busy kid schedule to visit his favorite place in the world -- his backyard clubhouse. Here he can do what he loves best -- create and enjoy music, sing, dance and have a musical ball with his friend Mary, his faithful dog Mel and all of his other neighborhood pals. Anything can happen in Jack's clubhouse -- you never know when a baby bongo bird or The King of Swing may unexpectedly drop by the clubhouse, or an entire show might be sung in a silly opera style!

The mission of JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW is to expose and foster an appreciation of music in young children. Music and musical instruments help children expand their universe and develop memory, language, literacy and reasoning skills as well as the cognitive, social and motor skills needed to excel in school. In Jack's clubhouse, music is pure joy -- no expectations and no right or wrong way. To Jack, "playing" music is just that - playing.

Noggin's award-winning website (www.noggin.com) will feature a variety of content to complement the second season of JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW. Beginning Friday, January 5, noggin.com will feature a JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW Big Animal Jamboree game where preschoolers will help Jack, Mary and Mel catch animals that are shooting out of Mel's Magical Music Machine to help form an animal orchestra. The site will also feature song books from the first and second season, music curriculum, character printables and new downloadable clips from the series. Nick Jr.'s award-winning website (www.nickjr.com) will also launch Jack's Big Animal Jamboree game on January 5. Additionally, Nick Jr. Parents TV will stream an on-camera interview and a DO-TOGETHER MUSIC MAKING TIPS segment with featured artist Laurie Berkner.

JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW is produced by Spiffy Pictures and was created and executive produced by David Rudman, Todd Hannert and Adam Rudman.

NOGGIN, the commercial-free, educational preschool network from Nickelodeon, currently reaches 54 million households via cable, digital cable and satellite TV. Noggin, which airs from 6am to 6pm (ET), is like preschool on tv, with educational programming both on-air and online at www.noggin.com. Noggin and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2006

NOGGIN AND NICK JR TO MERGE CREATIVE AND MANAGEMENT TEAMS UNDER NICKELODEON PRESCHOOL UMBRELLA

Brown Johnson Names EVP, Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool And General Manager Of Noggin

Teri Weiss Upped To SVP, Development and Production, Nickelodeon Preschool; Angela Leaney Named SVP, Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool

NEW YORK, December 5, 2006 - Tom Ascheim, Executive Vice President/General Manager of Nickelodeon Television, today announced that Nick Jr. and Noggin will blend their creative and management teams to live as one unified group -- Nickelodeon Preschool, the largest preschool and parent's destination in the world -- with 109 hours of preschool television a week representing 56% of all preschool programming on television.

The new preschool team will be led by Brown Johnson who has been named Executive Vice President, Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool and General Manager of Noggin. Additionally, it was announced that Teri Weiss has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Development and Production, Nickelodeon Preschool and Angela Leaney has been named Senior Vice President, Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool.

Johnson, a 19-year veteran of Nickelodeon, has been the driving force behind Nick Jr. and its groundbreaking preschool properties including, BLUE'S CLUES, DORA THE EXPLORER, GO, DIEGO, GO!, THE WONDER PETS!, THE BACKYARDIGANS, among many others. Her creative leadership and brand strategy have made Nick Jr. the number-one brand for preschoolers, spawning multiple businesses for Nickelodeon including an extensive consumer products line, Nick Jr. Family Magazine and nickjr.com.

In her new role, Johnson will oversee development and production for all preschool programming across Nickelodeon networks, including Nick Jr., Nickelodeon's programming block dedicated to preschoolers seen in 92 million homes, and Noggin, Nickelodeon's commercial-free digital educational network for preschoolers now seen in 54 million homes. Noggin original series currently include, OOBI, JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW, THE UPSIDE DOWN SHOW, PINKY DINKY DO, MIFFY AND FRIENDS, and 64 ZOO LANE.

"Brown has pioneered genuinely interactive TV and created a place where parents and kids will find the most diverse, unique programs and characters around," said Ascheim. "Under her leadership, Nickelodeon Preschool will continue these traditions and invent new ways for the audience to play along, new ways for parents to feel great about our brands."

Johnson joined Nickelodeon in 1988 as Executive in Charge of Production and in 1989 was promoted to Vice President, Production for Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite, where she oversaw all Nickelodeon production, production management, talent and Nickelodeon Studios' production staff in Florida. Under her auspices, series such as CLARISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL, HEY DUDE, and DOUBLE DARE were produced and contributed to Nickelodeon's standing as one of the world's leading producers of kids' programming. At this time, Johnson assembled a Nick Jr. advisory board of child development experts, with whom Nickelodeon has been working to develop Nick Jr. programming and ancillary businesses. In 1993, she became Vice President/Executive Producer of Nick Jr. Production and Development. She was promoted to Executive Vice President, Nick Jr. in 2001. In 2004, Johnson developed and produced Baby Nick Jr.'s CURIOUS BUDDIES, a line of baby videos that inspire babies' natural curiosity through playful entertainment.

Teri Weiss has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Development and Production, Nickelodeon Preschool. Weiss will report to Johnson and expands her role to develop and produce the next generation of hit series. Weiss' unique combination of kid-centric creative and leadership skills have helped turn Nick Jr. shows into mega-hits. Most recently, Weiss was Vice President, Development and Production, and is responsible for many of Nick Jr.'s current preschool hits including DORA THE EXPLORER, GO, DIEGO, GO!, and THE WONDER PETS. She also led Nick Jr. into the baby home video market with nine CURIOUS BUDDIES titles.

Weiss joined Nickelodeon in 1999, as the Executive in Charge of Production for DORA THE EXPLORER. Weiss began her career in television at Comedy Central, working on shows such as RICH HALL'S ONION WORLD. Later she worked on several children's series, including WHERE IN THE WORLD IS CARMEN SANDIEGO? and SQUARE ONE TV. Before joining Nick Jr. she was a Producer at SESAME STREET, receiving two Emmy Awards® and three Parent's Choice Awards. Her series at Nickelodeon have garnered a Peabody Award and eleven Emmy nominations.

Angela Leaney has been named Senior Vice President, Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool. In her new role, Leaney will report to Johnson and will bring her unique branding experience and creative eye to Nick Jr. and Noggin. In addition, Leaney will partner with Nickelodeon Marketing and Nickelodeon Digital to continue to build both brands. Most recently, Leaney was Senior Vice President, Brand Communications where she was responsible for the strategic branding, on-air and on-line promotion, and marketing of Noggin and The N, the nighttime network for teens. Leaney led the branding and marketing campaign for Noggin, crafting the mission of, "it's like preschool on tv" and was instrumental in bringing the brand promise to life across all on-air and off-air platforms. She was also instrumental in launching the network's first pro-social initiative, "Noggin's Get Ready To Read."

Leaney relocated to the US from England in 1999 to fill the new role of head of planning and research at Ogilvy & Mather, Los Angeles where she worked on developing communications strategies and advertising for in the toy, e-commerce and retail fields. Leaney joined Noggin in 2000 as Vice President, Marketing.

Nick Jr. is a specially designed programming block airing on Nickelodeon weekdays from 9am - 2pm (ET/PT). Completely dedicated to preschoolers ages 2-5, Nick Jr.'s Emmy, Peabody, and Parents' Choice Award-winning programs are curriculum based, fun and commercial free. At Nick Jr., kids play to learn with innovative, original shows created just for them.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2006

NOGGIN PRESENTS NEW HOUR-LONG SPECIAL I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, BASED ON BEST-SELLING TOOT & PUDDLE BOOK SERIES BY HOLLY HOBBIE

NOGGIN's WARM AND FUZZY HOLIDAY PARTY (Dec. 11- Dec. 25) To Include Holiday Episodes From 15 Preschool Series, And Cutie Karaoke -- Homemade Videos Submitted By Families Across the US

NEW YORK, November 13, 2006 - Noggin, the commercial-free, educational preschool network from Nickelodeon, will present its annual "Noggin's Warm and Fuzzy Holiday Party," featuring the premiere of I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, a new hour-long holiday special based on the best-selling Toot & Puddle book series by Holly Hobbie and the first animated kids program from National Geographic Kids' Entertainment. I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS will premiere on Wednesday, December 13 from 5 - 6pm. (ET).

Beginning Monday, December 11 through Friday, December 22, NOGGIN's feel-good fete will present holiday-themed episodes from the network's acclaimed preschool series, every day of the week. The seasonal lineup will include episodes of PINKY, DINKY, DOO, MIFFY AND FRIENDS, FRANKLIN, MISS SPIDER, THE BACKYARDIGANS, GO, DIEGO, GO!, DORA THE EXPLORER, THE WONDER PETS!, LAZY TOWN, MAISY, MAX & RUBY, LITTLE BEAR and others, in addition to a countdown of animated music videos featuring original songs crooned by the network's popular hosts Moose and Zee. The entire holiday programming slate will encore in a three-day marathon from Saturday, December 23 through Christmas Day on Monday December 25 (6am - 6 pm ET).

Throughout the month of December, "Noggin's Warm and Fuzzy Holiday Party" will also feature CUTIE KARAOKE, a new interstitial series of homemade videos submitted by families across the country, featuring preschoolers singing their favorite Moose and Zee songs.

I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS follows two best friends, Toot and Puddle, as they set out on their respective holiday adventures. After he receives an invitation from overseas, Toot, the world traveler, hops the Pond to Scotland, to join his Great Great Aunt Peg in the celebration of her 100th birthday. When Toot lands in Edinburgh, he is greeted by his cheerful Uncle Bertie and the duo travel across the Scottish highlands, passing the Old Sterling Bridge, Edinburgh Castle and the famous Loch Lomand, until they finally reach Aunt Peg's grand castle. Meanwhile, back in Woodcock Pocket, Puddle makes his own holiday excitement right at home with his little cousin, Opal, who has come to spend the holidays. Puddle and Opal keep busy preparing the house for Toot's return. Together, they find the perfect Christmas tree, skate on a frozen pond, dress up the house with festive lights and create homemade holiday decorations. Christmas Eve finally arrives, but Toot is nowhere to be found. Will he make it home for the big day or will he get caught in the terrible snowstorm that has engulfed Scotland and Woodcock Pocket?

The Toot & Puddle book series, created by famed author/illustrator Holly Hobbie, follows the journey of two very different best friends who share a love for adventure whether in various locations around the world or right in their backyard.

The rundown for "Noggin's Warm and Fuzzy Holiday Party" is as follows (All times are ET):

Monday, December 11

4:30pm - FRANKLIN'S MAGIC CHRISTMAS

Their car brimming with luggage and Christmas presents, Franklin and his family set off on a trip to Faraway Farm to visit Grandma and Grandpa. His enthusiasm for the holiday visit fades however when he learns that Harriet left his favorite toy back at Woodland and he has to share a room with his little sister. Franklin concludes that "being a big brother is big trouble" but finds consolation in helping his Grandma refurbish an old sleigh as a Christmas surprise for Grandpa. When Grandma's story about a childhood encounter with a magical creature leads to Franklin's discovery of a beautiful silver bell, they agree to include it in their Christmas surprise.

Tuesday, December 12

5pm - MISS SPIDER "HumBug/Dashing Through The Snow"

It's the day before the winter solstice -- the longest night of the year - and the bugs are finishing up their good deeds to ensure the Dream Bug brings them a long night of good dreams. When Bounce enlists Spiderus' help to deliver seeds to Eunice Earwig, Spiderus can't resist keeping the goodies for himself. As a result, he is in for a long solstice night that includes a dream that turns his attitude around.

5:30pm - OSWALD "Catrina's First Snow/The Snow Festival"

Oswald babysits Catrina and takes her outside on a snowy day. Oswald comes across his friends who are building snow forts and making snow angels. When Oswald puts Catrina down so he can join in with his friends, she begins to cry. Catrina wants to participate in the snow play, too!

Wednesday, December 13

5 - 6pm - I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS (See above description)

Thursday, December 14

5pm - THE WONDER PETS! "Save the Reindeer"

THE WONDER PETS are celebrating Christmas Eve when they get a call from Santa's baby reindeer. They head to the North Pole and find her stuck on cracking ice. After being rescued with a net made from Ming-Ming's sweater, the reindeer tells THE WONDER PETS she ran away because she didn't think she was good enough to be one of Santa's reindeer. THE WONDER PETS encourage her and she finally takes her place among Santa's grown-up reindeer.

5:30pm - PINKY DINKY DOO "Pinky's Wintery Dintery Doo"

Tyler wants to go sledding but he has a cold, so Pinky tells him a story to cheer him up. One hot summer day, Pinky looks out the window and sees something bizarre -- snow is coming down! She discovers the snow is coming from a snow cone vendor whose machine won't shut off. Pinky and Nicholas take the opportunity to build a snow fort and a pair of polar bear tourists joins. Everyone has such a good time they forget Daffinee is having a pool party. When Pinky's fort melts into a giant puddle, she coaxes Daffinee to have her party in the wet fort.

Friday, December 15

5pm - THE BACKYARDIGANS "The Secret of Snow"

Uniqua travels way up North to ask Ice Lady Tasha to tell her the secret of snow. During her adventures, Uniqua befriends cowboy Pablo and Tarzan Tyrone, who join her on her quest. With the help of the Ice Lady's assistant, Austin, they defeat every obstacle. But when Tasha gets angry after discovering her assistant Austin has betrayed her, will Uniqua, Pablo, and Tyrone still be able to learn the secret of snow?

5:30pm - MOOSE & ZEE MUSIC VIDEO COUNTDOWN

Sing along with Noggin's animated hosts Moose and Zee as they countdown all of their favorite songs.

Saturday, December 16

4pm - FRANKLIN "Franklin's Magic Christmas" (See above description)

5:30pm - MIFFY AND FRIENDS "Miffy's Happy New Year"

It's the last day of school before winter break, and Miffy and her friends draw pictures and talk about their holiday plans. Miffy asks Melanie to help her plan a New Year's party and they turn their winter drawings into invitations. Miffy and Melanie tie the invitations to colorful balloons and plan to deliver them after school. But on their way home, the invitations fly away in a gust of wind! Miffy and Melanie are sad because they think no one will know about their party. That night, Poppy Pig and Grunty are finishing a bedtime story when they notice something outside the window. Could it be an invitation to Miffy and Melanie's party? One by one, everyone finds their invitations and join Miffy and Melanie to celebrate the New Year.

Sunday, December 17

4pm - THE BACKYARDIGANS, "The Secret of Snow" (See above description)

4:30pm - ThHE WONDER PETS!, "Save the Reindeer" (See above description)

5:00pm - PINKY DINKY DOO, "Pinky's Wintery Dintery Doo" (See above description)

5:30pm - Moose & Zee Music Video Countdown (See above description)

Monday, December 18

5pm - GO, DIEGO, GO! "Diego Saves Christmas"

Santa's sleigh is stuck under a snow hill and Diego must find Linda the Llama, who is strong and can pull heavy objects. Diego and Linda the Llama tiptoe up the mountain and sing the "Jalen" song to pull Santa's sleigh out of the snow. Santa sprinkles magic Christmas sparkles on Linda so she can fly with all of the other reindeer and help Santa deliver the Christmas presents.

5:30pm - LITTLE BEAR "Little Bear and the North Pole"

Curious about where snow comes from, Little Bear takes a compass and Duck on an adventure to the North Pole.

Tuesday, December 19

5pm - LAZY TOWN "The LazyTown Snow Monster"

The Mayor has told the kids of LazyTown they can play outside, but they must read and pay attention to the signs - like the one telling them to be careful on the frozen lake! Robbie poses as a scary snow monster to frighten the kids from playing outside in the snow. The kids have some tricks up their sleeves and in the end Robbie has to flee in a hurry. In his rush, he fails to read the signs near the frozen lake and falls into the icy waters. It's up to Sportacus to rescue Robbie Rotten.

5:30pm - MAGGIE & THE FEROCIOUS BEAST "The Snow Show"

A winter snowfall blankets Nowhere Land and we follow Maggie, Hamilton and the Beast through a series of activities that eventually take them to the frozen pond where the Moo Sisters sing and help Hamilton overcome his apprehension of skating.

Wednesday, December 20

5pm - MAISY "Christmas Tree/Christmas"

Maisy and Tallulah set off to choose a Christmas tree, but they find that decorating is not as easy as they think!

5:30pm - MAX & RUBY "Max's Christmas"

Max is full of questions when Ruby hurries to bed on Christmas Eve so Santa Claus can come. No one ever stays up to see Santa, except Max.

Thursday, December 21

5pm - DORA THE EXPLORER "A Present for Santa"

It's Christmas Eve, and Dora and Boots are going all the way to the North Pole to deliver a present to Santa. They'll have to get over the snowy mountains and across an icy river, and at the end of the journey, all will be filled with the spirit of giving -- even Swiper. Howie Dorough from The Backstreet Boys voices Santa.

5:30pm - FRANKLIN "Franklin's Christmas Gift"

It's Christmas time and Franklin and his friends all agree to contribute a "gently used" toy of their own to a needy child.

Friday, December 22

5 - 6pm - HOLLY HOBBIE "Christmas Wishes"

It's Christmas in Clover and Holly and the Hey Girls Club are in the town pageant. Kyle's in a Santa suit, Robbie's an elf and Cheddar's a rein-pig. But not everyone in town is caught up in the joy of the season. When Holly, Amy and Carrie go caroling, they meet a young widow and her twin sons who could really use some Christmas cheer. This heartwarming story features LeAnn Rimes as the voice of the young widow, singing a classic Christmas carol.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2007

ISAIAH WASHINGTON, RAY ROMANO, KELLY RIPA, ROSIE O'DONNELL AND REBA MCENTIRE AMONG CELEBS TO DESIGN LUNCHBOXES FOR NOGGIN CHARITY AUCTION BENEFITING FIRST BOOK AND AT-RISK PRESCHOOLERS

Noggin's Get Ready To Read Auction Launches Monday, November 6, Furthering Partnership With First Book To Generate 1,000,000 New Books

Noggin Rolls Out New On-Air Story Time Segments and Literacy PSA Campaign Featuring Isaiah Washington, Rosie O'Donnell And Cedric the Entertainer To Support "Get Ready To Read"

NEW YORK, November 6, 2006 - What do Ray Romano, Noggin and First Book all have in common? The trio, among others, is joining forces to help generate new books for at-risk children with NOGGIN'S GET READY TO READ Auction. On Monday, November 6, the commercial-free educational preschool network from Nickelodeon, will launch its first online charity auction featuring collectible lunchboxes designed by Isaiah Washington, Ray Romano, Rosie O'Donnell, Kelly Ripa, Patricia Heaton, Reba McEntire, John Lithgow and Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York. Proceeds from the auction will benefit international nonprofit organization First Book, which gives children from low-income families the opportunity to read and own their first new books.

The auction supports NOGGIN's GET READY TO READ national literacy campaign, which launched in April, 2006, and the network's ongoing literacy partnership with First Book, to generate 1,000,000 new books for at-risk children. NOGGIN's Get Ready To Read Auction (www.nogginauctions.com) featuring over 75 items donated from Nickelodeon Preschool Television, will run online from Monday, November 6 through Sunday, November 26.

"Parents and fans have a unique opportunity to bid on collectible preschool items and one-of-a-kind events for their preschoolers and families, while helping to make an immeasurable difference in the lives of other families this holiday season," said Angela Leaney, Senior Vice President, Brand Communications, Noggin. "Together with First Book, Nogin has already generated over 400,000 books, and we are excited to commence this next phase of our literacy campaign."

"Noggin's Get Ready to Read Auction is a fun and playful way to shine a spotlight on a very important issue," said First Book President, Kyle Zimmer. "There are far too many children who don't have access to the books that will help spark their imaginations and unleash their creative spirits. The proceeds from this unique auction will help First Book bring the magic and wonder of reading to children in need in communities all over the country." Zimmer continued, "We are very grateful to Noggin for their tireless commitment to literacy causes and to each of the celebrities who designed and donated lunchboxes. All of their efforts will make a difference in the lives of thousands of children."

Additional Nickelodeon Preschool Television items to be auctioned off include:

Private preschool concert with acclaimed childrens' band The Laurie Berkner Band

Authentic "Joe" wardrobe shirt from BLUE'S CLUES

Preschool visit and reading from BLUE'S CLUES star "Joe" (Donovan Patton)

Preschool visit from Noggin hosts MOOSE & ZEE

MOOSE & ZEE call preschoolers to say good-night and read a personalized story over the phone

One-of-a-kind production sculpts of characters from Nick Jr.'s DORA THE EXPLORER and GO, DIEGO, GO!

Original signed prints from Nickelodeon's never-before-seen, animated series NI HAO KAI-lAN

Original and signed pieces of art, books, set pieces, posters and more from Nickelodeon Preschool Television properties including THE WONDER PETS!, JACK'S BIG MUSIC SHOW, THE BACKYARDIGANS, DORA THE EXPLORER, PINKY DINKY DOO, LAZY TOWN, MAX & RUBY and MISS SPIDER'S SUNNY PATCH FRIENDS.

Additionally on Monday, November 6, in support of "Get Ready To Read," Noggin will air the first of five new STORY TIME spots and literacy PSAs featuring Isaiah Washington, Rosie O'Donnell and Cedric the Entertainer. STORY TIME is Noggin's interstitial series that uses storytelling to help preschoolers develop language and critical thinking skills. Each STORY TIME and PSA spot directs viewers to www.firstbook.org/NOGGIN, where they can "click" to generate free new books to those in need.

The mission of "Get Ready To Read" is to help preschoolers celebrate the power of storytelling, introduce the basic elements of narrative, provide effective listening comprehension strategies and expand vocabulary. Noggoin's award-winning website (www.noggin.com) features a dedicated "Get Ready to Read" page with parent and child-directed educational content, including original games, printables and downloadable files. The site also features information on First Book and a link to their site (www.Firstbook.org), where families can make a donation to help provide new books to children in need.

First Book is an international nonprofit organization with a single mission: to give children from low-income families the opportunity to read and own their first new books. First Book has distributed more than 46 million new books to children in need in thousands of communities nationwide. For more information about First Book, please visit www.firstbook.org.

