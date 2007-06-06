Nick at Nite Press Releases 2009

OCTOBER 6, 2009

NICKELODEON GREENLIGHTS SECOND SEASON OF NICK AT NITE'S ORIGINAL SERIES, GLENN MARTIN, DDS



Top-Ranked Series from Michael Eisner's Tornante Animation Renewed for 20 Episodes

New York - Oct. 6, 2009 - Nickelodeon has ordered a second season of 20 episodes of stop-motion animated series Glenn Martin, DDS, the first television series from Michael Eisner's Tornante Animation, it was announced today by Marjorie Cohn, Executive Vice President, Development and Original Programming of Nickelodeon. The comedy series chronicles the offbeat adventures of the Martin family as they crisscross America in their tricked-out RV, encountering an array of bizarre situations and colorful locals. Ranked as the number-one program on Nick at Nite last quarter, the show features an all-star voice cast that includes Kevin Nealon (Weeds, Anger Management) as Glenn Martin, Catherine O'Hara (For Your Consideration, Chicken Little) as Jackie Martin and Judy Greer (27 Dresses, Arrested Development) as Wendy Park.

Glenn Martin, DDS is an irreverent twist on the classic family sitcom, told in the style of Nickelodeon with a kids'(Tm) point of view at the center," said Cohn. We are excited to continue our partnership with Michael Eisner's Tornante Animation and to bring even more Martin family adventures to our audience."

Glenn Martin, DDS has clearly resonated with families in its first couple of months," added Michael Eisner, The Tornante Company. The series is a great fit for Nick at Nite's new evening programming, and we're thrilled to be a part of it."

Glenn Martin, DDS ranks as Nick at Nite's number-one program among persons 2+ with 2.1 million total viewers each week, in third quarter 2009. In its first week, Glenn Martin, DDS reached a total of 11.3 million viewers and averaged 2.6 million (P2+) viewers per telecast (Monday-Thursday, Aug. 17-20, 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. [all times ET/PT]), according to Nielsen. The series also ranked as ad-supported cable's number-one co-viewed entertainment series in prime time for the week with 40% of Adults 18-49 watching with at least one kid per household. Forty percent of Adults 18-49 watched with at least one kid 2-11 per household. (source: NPower 8/17/09-8/20/09)

In addition to the series'(Tm) regulars, who include Peter Oldring (Total Drama Island) as 13-year-old Conor Martin and Jackie Clarke (Starveillance) as 11-year-old Courtney Martin, season one has featured celebrity appearances, including Wendie Malick and Betty White, and will soon feature Bret Michaels, Chrissie Hynde, Gene Simmons, Sean Hayes, Jim Parsons, Estelle Harris and Don Johnson, among others, voicing some of the characters the Martins encounter through their travels. Eric Fogel (MTV's Celebrity Deathmatch) is an executive producer overseeing animation and Sivert Glarum and Michael Jamin (King of the Hill, Just Shoot Me) serve as executive producers and show runners.

Recently, Nick At Nite added hit series Everybody Hates Chris and Malcolm in the Middle, strengthening its slate of popular hit family comedies including the Emmy Award-winning series George Lopez, Home Improvement, The Nanny and Roseanne.

Glenn Martin, DDS was developed for Nick at Nite by Michael Eisner, who co-created the series along with Alex Berger and Eric Fogel. The show is being produced by Steven Cohen and Noel Bright for Tornante Animation, a division of The Tornante Company LLC.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 30th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, online, recreation, books, magazines and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 99 million households and has been the number-one-rated basic cable network for 15 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B).

About The Tornante Company

Founded in 2005 by Michael Eisner, The Tornante Company is a privately held company that invests in and incubates companies in the media and entertainment space. Tornante's companies and investments include Tornante Animation, The Topps Company, Inc., and Vuguru. In the summer of 2008, Tornante Animation was launched to produce animation for television and multi-media platforms.

AUGUST 27, 2009

NICK AT NITE LAUNCHES AWARD-WINNING FAMILY COMEDY EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS LABOR DAY, SEPT. 7

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2009 - Nick at Nite, the home of the modern-day family comedy, launches Everybody Hates Chris Labor Day, Sept. 7, with an all-night marathon from 10:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. (ET/PT). The award-winning series, inspired and co-created by actor/comedian Chris Rock's real-life childhood experiences, then joins Nick at Nite's primetime line-up on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with back-to-back episodes airing nightly from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Nick at Nite has acquired all four seasons (88 episodes) of the series from CBS Television Distribution.

The half-hour series stars Tyler James Williams ("Unaccompanied Minors") as Chris, Terry Crews ("The Longest Yard") as Julius, Tichina Arnold ("Martin") as Rochelle, Tequan Richmond ("Ray") as Drew, Imani Hakim as Tonya and Vincent Martella ("Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo") as Greg. The series features guest stars including Jimmie Walker, Loretta Devine, Wayne Brady, Orlando Jones, Richard Lewis, Vincent Pastore, Robert Wuhl, Phylicia Rashad and Tommy Davidson.

Everybody Hates Chris aired from Sept. 2005 to May 2009 on UPN/CW and is inspired by Rock's real-life childhood experiences. Co-created and narrated by Rock, along with co-creator and writer Ali LeRoi, the series tells the story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York, during the early 1980s. Uprooted to a new neighborhood and bused into a predominantly white middle school two hours away by his strict, hard-working parents, Chris struggles to find his place while keeping his siblings in line at home and surmounting the challenges of junior high. This responsible, resilient adolescent brings a distinct, funny spin to his everyday trials and traumas, in the critically acclaimed, single-camera comedy. Everybody Hates Chris has earned an NAACP Image Award® for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as Golden Globe® and People's Choice Award nominations.

Everybody Hates Chris is executive produced by Michael Rotenberg ("King of the Hill"), Dave Becky ("Lucky Louie") and Don Reo ("My Wife and Kids"). The series is a production of CBS Paramount Network Television Inc. in association with Chris Rock Enterprises, Inc. and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Nick at Nite, which ranks as July's number-one basic cable network with Adults 18-49 in total day, features a slate of popular hit family comedies including the Emmy Award-winning series George Lopez, Malcolm in the Middle, Home Improvement and The Nanny. Its most recent addition, Glenn Martin, DDS reached a total of 11 million viewers (source: NPower 8/17/09-8/20/09), averaged 2.6 million viewers per telecast in its premiere week and ranked as ad-supported cable's number-one co-viewed entertainment series in prime time for the week.

CBS Television Distribution is the preeminent company in worldwide television syndication. CTD produces or distributes 11 first-run series and holds the largest internationally distributed television library at 70,000 hours strong. Among CTD's critically-acclaimed programs are the #1 syndicated series Wheel of Fortune; the #2 rated game show Jeopardy!; the top two talk shows The Oprah Winfrey Show and Dr. Phil; the Emmy Award-winning talk show Rachael Ray; the #1 entertainment newsmagazine Entertainment Tonight and its sister show The Insider; the #1 newsmagazine Inside Edition; the top two court shows Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown; the new Dr. Phil spinoff The Doctors; and popular off-network product, including the CSI and Star Trek franchises, Frasier, Everybody Loves Raymond and Medium. CTD is a unit of CBS Corp.

Nickelodeon, now in its 30th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, online, recreation, books, magazines and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 99 million households and has been the number-one-rated basic cable network for 15 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B).

AUGUST 25, 2009

Glenn Martin, DDS REACHES 11 MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS and is cable's top co-viewed entertainment series in its first week on nick at nite

Nick at Nite's new stop-motion animated original series Glenn Martin, DDS reached a total 11 million viewers (source: NPower 8/17/09-8/20/09) and averaged 2.6 million (P2+) viewers per telecast in its premiere week (Monday-Thursday, Aug. 17 - 20, 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. [all times ET/PT]), according to Nielsen. The first television series from Michael Eisner's Tornante Animation starring Kevin Nealon, Catherine O'Hara and Judy Greer, also ranked as ad-supported cable's number-one co-viewed entertainment series in prime time for the week with 40% of Adults 18-49 watching with at least one kid per household.

Glenn Martin, DDS premiere week ratings highlights include:

Glenn Martin was the number-one co-viewed entertainment series on all of ad-supported cable for the week of Aug. 17 during prime time (8-11 p.m.). Forty percent of Adults 18-49 watched with at least one kid 2-11 per household.

The premiere week posted double-digit gains for Nick at Nite over last year's like time period with kid, tween and teen demos, averaging a 4.5/964,000 K6-11 (+15%); and a 4.1/886,000 T9-14 (+78%) and a 2.2/473,000 T12-17 (+69%).

The premiere episodes held 89% of its lead-in ratings (The Penguins of Madagascar) with kids 2-11 (3.9/1.4 million K2-11); 83% with Adults 18-49 (0.5/581,000); and 91% with total viewers (P2+).

The week of premieres also propelled Nick at Nite's prime-time growth. Year to date, the network posted gains of +50% with total viewers during prime time and quarter to date, it grew +39%.

Glenn Martin, DDS is about a father (Glenn) who is determined bring his busy family closer together by taking them for a cross-country trip in an RV, which doubles as his dentist office. When the Martins embark on their family getaway, they wind up experiencing every classic family vacation misadventure.

Glenn Martin, DDS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Nick at Nite and joins the Nick At Nite block designed for family viewing, which airs Sunday-Thursdays beginning at 8 p.m. and includes: Malcolm in the Middle, Home Improvement, George Lopez, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Roseanne.

(Source: NMR 8/17/09 - 8/20/09, Live + Same Day, NPower 8/17/09-8/20/09)

JULY 29, 2009

GLENN MARTIN, DDS HITS THE ROAD MONDAY, AUGUST 17, AT 8:00 P.M. (ET/PT) ON NICK AT NITE

New Stop-Motion Original Comedy Series Stars Kevin Nealon, Catherine O'Hara and Judy Greer

in First Television Series from Michael Eisner's Tornante Animation

New York, NY - July 29, 2009 - Nickelodeon, the number-one ranked cable network for 15 consecutive years, will debut Glenn Martin, DDS, the first television series to come from Michael Eisner's Tornante Animation, on Monday, August 17 at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT) in its Nick at Nite primetime daypart. A contemporary comedy offering relatable characters and identifiable family situations, the stop-motion primetime series features an all-star voice-over cast that includes Kevin Nealon (Weeds, Anger Management) as Glenn Martin, Catherine O'Hara (For Your Consideration, Chicken Little) as Jackie Martin and Judy Greer (27 Dresses, Arrested Development) as Wendy Park. The Martins embark on the ultimate family getaway that hits every obstacle in their path - sometimes literally. Eric Fogel (MTV's Celebrity Deathmatch) is an executive producer overseeing animation and Sivert Glarum and Michael Jamin (King of the Hill, Just Shoot Me) serve as executive producers and show runners.

Following the series'(Tm) August 17 premiere, all-new episodes of Glenn Martin, DDS will run that week, August 18-20, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The series will then move to its regular timeslot on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT) beginning August 24.

This collaboration with Michael Eisner offers a new twist on the classic family sitcom that tweens and their parents can both enjoy," said Marjorie Cohn, Nickelodeon's Executive Vice President, Development and Original Programming. We look forward to debuting this groundbreaking and much-anticipated series and introduce viewers to Nick at Nite's new evening line-up."

Glenn Martin, DDS is a one-of-a-kind series that re-envisions the classic family sitcom," added Michael Eisner, The Tornante Company. It's a perfect addition to Nick at Nite as it delivers humor in a mature, sophisticated manner."

Glenn Martin, DDS follows the offbeat adventures of beleaguered dentist, Glenn, and his family - earnest yet slightly cynical wife, Jackie; hormone-addled son, Conor; power suit-wearing daughter, Courtney; her subservient assistant, Wendy; and family dog, Canine - who trade in the suburbs for a life on the road. Yearning for a deeper connection with his family, Glenn has packed up the Martins in an RV, which doubles as his dentist office, to go cross-country. They are beset by an array of colorful locals and crazy situations on this journey, taking them to places like Las Vegas, the Amish Country, the White House, Atlantic City and Hollywood. The Martins, who put the fun" in dysfunctional, are a family who loves and can depend on one another, despite all the mayhem.

In addition to the series regulars, who include Peter Oldring (Total Drama Island) as 13-year-old Conor Martin and Jackie Clarke (Starveillance) as 11-year-old Courtney Martin, season one will feature celebrity appearances from Chrissie Hynde, Betty White, Gene Simmons and Wendie Malick, among others, who voice some of the many colorful characters the Martins encounter through their travels.

In the premiere episode, Amish Anguish," Glenn realizes his family, consumed by their cell phones, PDA devices and Game Boys, failed to appreciate the beauty of Niagara Falls and teaches them a lesson by stopping for a few days in an Amish village. Unfortunately, his plan backfires when his family enjoys the village more than he does. Glenn must learn to overcome his own fear of technology to save Conor from getting married and escape the Amish country with his family still intact. Additional episodes will chronicle the Martin family adventures as they continue their cross-country journey.

Prior to the August 17 television launch, viewers may visit the series website, GlennMartinDDS.com, which features original content, message boards, video clips, downloadables and actor bios.

Year-to-date, Nick at Nite is the number-one ranked cable network in total day among both Adults18-49 and Women18-49 and is on track to be the number-one ranked cable network with Women 18-49 for the sixth consecutive year. In 2009, Nick at Nite is delivering year-over-year double-digit growth of 14% among Women 18-49.* Additionally, Nick at Nite finished May as the number-one basic cable network among Women 18-49 and the number-two network among Adults 18-49, only behind TNT (source: NMR, 4/27/09-5/31/09).

Recently, Nick At Nite added the hit series Malcolm in the Middle, strengthening its slate of popular hit family comedies including the Emmy Award-winning series Home Improvement, George Lopez, and Family Matters, as well as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Roseanne. Also coming in September is the hit comedy Everybody Hates Chris, from co-creator and narrator Chris Rock and inspired by his real-life childhood experiences.

Glenn Martin, DDS was developed for Nick at Nite by Michael Eisner, who co-created the series along with Alex Berger and Eric Fogel. The show is being produced by Steven Cohen and Noel Bright for Tornante Animation, a division of The Tornante Company LLC.

JUNE 8, 2009

NICK AT NITE MOVES UP ONE HOUR TO 8 PM, GIVING FAMILIES AN ADDED HOUR OF GREAT PRIME-TIME PROGRAMMING WITH ADDITION OF MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE BEGINNING SUNDAY, JULY 5

Twentieth Television's Complete Seven-Season Library of Award-Winning Series Joins Top-Rated Lineup of George Lopez, The Nanny and Everybody Hates Chris

NEW YORK, June 8, 2009 - Numerous research studies indicate that American families today are staying home more frequently and more than ever are looking for entertainment they can watch together. In response, beginning Sunday, July 5, Nickelodeon will permanently move the 9 p.m. start time of its Nick at Nite block to 8 pm (Sundays-Thursdays, ET/PT), providing contemporary families an additional hour of great programming. Marking the change, the award-winning series Malcolm in the Middle will join the Nick at Nite schedule on July 5 at 8 p.m. Nickelodeon has acquired the complete seven-season library (151 episodes) of the series from Twentieth Television.

We have conducted a great deal of research with kids and families and two things that we hear continuously are that they want to spend more time together and that watching television is one of their favorite ways of making that happen," said Cyma Zarghami, President, Nickelodeon and MTVN Kids and Family Group. By starting Nick at Nite at 8 p.m., and adding another terrific comedy series like Malcolm in the Middle, we will serve them further and build upon the great success we've had with contemporary family comedies."

Malcolm in the Middle, which centers on teen genius Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his dysfunctional family, will join Nick at Nite's roster of hit family favorites such as George Lopez, Everybody Hates Chris (beginning in September), Home Improvement and The Nanny. Malcolm in the Middle originally ran from 2000 to 2006 on Fox and has garnered numerous accolades including five Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and a Peabody Award.

In addition to these contemporary off-network comedies, Nick at Nite this summer will add the new stop-motion animated original series Glenn Martin, DDS, from Michael Eisner's Tornante Company. The series, starring Kevin Nealon, Catherine O'Hara and Judy Greer, follows a beleaguered dentist and his family who trade in the suburbs for a life on the road. Crisscrossing the country, the Martins are beset by an array of colorful locals and crazy situations, ranging from Las Vegas to Amish Country and beyond.

Year-to-date, Nick at Nite is the number-one ranked cable network in total day among both Adults18-49 and Women18-49 and is on track to be the number-one ranked cable network with Women 18-49 for the sixth consecutive year. In 2009, Nick at Nite is delivering year-over-year double-digit growth of 14% among Women 18-49. (Source: Nielsen Media Research 12/29/08-5/31/09 (Live+7 through 5/17/09, Live+Same day 5/18/09-5/31/09).

Additionally, Nick at Nite finished May as the number-one basic cable network among Women 18-49 and the number-two network among Adults 18-49, only behind TNT (source: NMR, 4/27/09-5/31/09).

About Malcolm in the Middle

Created and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning writer Linwood Boomer (Writer, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Night Court, Silver Spoons; Actor, Little House on the Prairie), this inventive half-hour series is seen through the eyes of Malcolm (Muniz), a regular kid trying to navigate his way through life despite the various obstacles thrown in his way - a complete misunderstanding of girls, an eclectic group of classmates and the constant burden of masterminding plans to get himself and his brothers either into or out of trouble.

Although Malcolm has a genius IQ, he cannot seem to make any sense of the opposite sex, much less his embarrassing family. Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) is the outspoken, opinionated Mom, and her creative punishments and tough-as-nails approach always prevent the boys from slipping one past her. Hal (Bryan Cranston), a dad who is a certified legend in his own mind, is perfectly content to let Lois wear the pants," but often finds himself creating more chaos than his four boys combined. Reese (Justin Berfield) has mastered the art of a perfect blank stare, but has made up for his lack of intelligence with deviance. Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson), Malcolm's oldest and favorite brother, has grown accustomed to life away from the family, whether it's at a military academy or a dude ranch. And then there's Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), who just doesn't know any better than to look up to his brothers. Hopefully, he'll catch on before it's too late.

Malcolm in the Middle is a Regency Television production, and is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 30th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, online, recreation, books, magazines and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 98 million households and has been the number-one-rated basic cable network for 14 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B).

MARCH 31, 2009

NICK AT NITE CELEBRATES MOST-WATCHED QUARTER EVER WITH ADULTS 18-49, MEN 18-49

Network's Posts Double-Digit Gains in 1Q, Marking 16 Consecutive Months of Growth

NEW YORK-March 31, 2009--Nick at Nite scored its most-watched quarter ever in first quarter '09 (NMR 12/29/08-3/29/09) with Adults 18-49 and Men 18-49. Driven by hit family programming like George Lopez, Nick at Nite produced double-digit gains among A18-49 and W18-49 this quarter, and has delivered 16 consecutive months of year-over-year growth in delivery. Nick at Nite closes 1Q as the number-one cable network with W18-49 in total day, and the number-two network with A18-49.

Highlights of Nick at Nite's 1Q performance include:

1Q09 marked Nick at Nite's most-watched quarter ever with A18-49 and M18-49, averaging a 0.6/690,000 A18-49 (up +20%) and a 0.4/254,000 M18-49.

Nick at Nite ranks as the number-one basic cable network for W18-49 in total day for 1Q, averaging a 0.8/436,000 W18-49, up +14% over last year.

The network is number two in total day with A18-49.

With P2+, the network delivered 1.5 million total viewers, up +5% in delivery over last year.

In prime time*, Nick at Nite averaged a 0.7/1.7 million total viewers (P2+).

George Lopez is the network's highest-rated program and has experienced growth of +40% in rating since its launch in September 2007. George Lopez averaged a 0.7/791,000 A18-49 in 1Q.

Nick at Nite is Nickelodeon's nighttime programming block that also features popular hit family comedies including the Emmy Award-winning series Home Improvement, George Lopez, and Family Matters, as well as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Roseanne. Also coming in 2009 is the hit comedy Everybody Hates Chris, from co-creator and narrator Chris Rock and inspired by his real-life childhood experiences

Nickelodeon, now in its 30th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products online, recreation, books, magazines and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 98 million households and has been the number-one-rated basic cable network for 14 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B).

