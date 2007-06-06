Nick at Nite Press Releases 2008



JULY 1, 2008

NICK AT NITE'S ON TOP, FINISHES FIRST WITH ADULTS 18-49 IN SECOND QUARTER 2008

NEW YORK -July 1, 2008--With its strongest showing in more than two years, Nick at Nite is total day's number-one basic cable network with Adults 18-49 (tied with TNT) and ranks second only to sister-channel Nickelodeon among total viewers in the just-completed second quarter 2008 (NMR: 3/31/08-6/29/08). Driven by George Lopez and Home Improvement, Nick at Nite has soared this quarter with high double-digit gains among its A18-49 and total viewer (P2+) audience.

With A18-49 this quarter in total day, Nick at Nite is ranked number one, averaging a .6/676,000 and up +50% over last year. Among P2+, the network delivered 1.5 million total viewers, up +22%.

Nick at Nite also ranks as the number-one basic cable network for W18-49 in total day this quarter. (.8/426,000, up +33% over last year). In prime time, Nick at Nite averaged a .7/1.7 million P2+--up +40% over last year (Nick at Nite airs 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT in prime*).

George Lopez is the network's highest-rated program, and the network has experienced ratings growth each month since the show launched in October 2007. George Lopez averaged a .7/773,000 A18-49 at 10 p.m.