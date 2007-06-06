Nick at Nite Press Releases 2007

DECEMBER 20, 2007

NICK AT NITE ASKS FAMILIES TO KICK A BAD HABIT, PICK A GOOD ONE IN 2008

NETWORK LAUNCHES PRO-SOCIAL CAMPAIGN "KICK ONE, PICK ONE"

ENCOURAGING FAMILIES TO EAT SMART, GET FIT AND SPEND TIME TOGETHER

NEW YORK -- Dec. 20, 2007 - Just in time to make those New Year's resolutions, Nick at Nite announces the launch of "Kick One, Pick One" (KOPO), the network's new pro-social campaign to encourage families to eat smarter, get fit and spend more time together.

Bowing Jan. 1, KOPO is an on-air, online and grassroots initiative campaign that continues Nickelodeon Kids and Family Group's legacy of empowering its audiences with information and tools to help better their lifestyles and communities.

"We are in a truly unique position to create positive social change through our connection with our audiences," said Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group Public Affairs. "We have empowered kids to become leaders on the childhood obesity issue through Nick's 'Let's Just Play' campaign, and encouraged families to spend more time with each other at mealtime with Nick at Nite's 'Family Table'. Now, 'Kick One, Pick One' will inform families on the importance of coming together to kick some bad habits and adopt better ones."

Nick at Nite's KOPO initiative will be introduced across multiple platforms through: a series of public service announcements (PSAs) focusing on proper nutrition, getting families physically active and encouraging them to simply take time for family conversation; a website packed with information about the campaign, helpful tips and a family contract to measure their commitment; and an on-air, online and radio promotional campaign. The campaign launches on-air Jan. 1 with funny and fact-filled PSAs and time-anchored lower thirds (graphics at the bottom of the TV screen) communicating KOPO's goals for the New Year: activity, nutrition and togetherness. Additional spots, focusing on breaking a bad habit in 21 days, are scheduled to debut on-air and online throughout 2008. The campaign will run into the fall of 2008, leading up to Nickelodeon Kids and Family Group's annual Worldwide Day of Play celebration. Worldwide Day of Play is a global celebration of kids' and families' KOPO accomplishments for the year.

Nick at Nite's KOPO initiative was developed with advice and input from an Advisory Board consisting of health educators, physicians, psychologists and more.

"Nick at Nite has challenged families with KOPO to make small lifestyle changes that can add up to big results and have a significant impact on their everyday lives," said nutrition expert, Kathleen Zelman, MPH, RD, and a KOPO Advisory Board member. "All it takes is dedication to making these incremental changes, adopt a new habit, and follow it for 21 days so it becomes familiar and easy to follow long term."

Families will be able to log onto http://www.nickatnite.com starting Dec. 20 to get detailed information about the initiative and sign a printable KOPO contract, signifying their commitment to work together towards the campaign goals. Later in 2008, nickatnite.com will add an online, downloadable tracker that families can use to help them follow their progress step-by-step.

At launch, the site will feature upload functions to capture their participation in the campaign through photos and videos. An embedded video player will continuously stream the campaign PSAs and families will have access to healthy recipes and tips. Through the site's message boards, participants will have a support system and can interact with others.

Later, daily tips and weekly recipes will be added, culled from health nutritionists and physicians associated with the campaign. Families will also receive virtual star rewards for progress made.

The campaign will be also supported on-air across various Nickelodeon television networks (a teaser campaign is scheduled to begin on Nick at Nite Dec. 31); through national and local radio spots on CHR, URBAN, POP Radio, Radio Disney and the top 10 local markets; as well as online on ParentsConnect.com and Shockwave.com. On-air and radio promotions will begin in December and online ads are scheduled to begin in January.

Nick At Nite is Nickelodeon's nighttime programming block that features popular hit family comedies including the Emmy Award-winning series Home Improvement, George Lopez, The Cosby Show, America's Funniest Home Videos and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as Roseanne, one of the most talked about and celebrated sitcoms in television history. Nickelodeon, in its 28th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, online, recreation, books, magazines and feature films.

Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 96 million households and has been the number-one-rated basic cable network for 13 consecutive years. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B).

TUESDAY, AUGUST 21, 2007

TWO OF AMERICA'S FAVORITE FAMILY COMEDIES, HOME IMPROVEMENT AND GEORGE LOPEZ, JOIN THE NICK AT NITE FALL LINE-UP

HOME IMPROVEMENT Premieres Monday, September 3 With A Week-Long Marathon Kicking Off On Premiere Night From 9pm - 5am (ET/PT), Followed By GEORGE LOPEZ Premiering

Monday, September 10 At 10pm (ET/PT)

NEW YORK, August 21, 2007 - This September, Nick at Nite brings two of America's favorite family comedies to living rooms across the country when award-winning series, HOME IMPROVEMENT and GEORGE LOPEZ join the networks' Fall line-up. HOME IMPROVEMENT, starring America's #1 family movie star Tim Allen, premieres with a seven-day marathon on Monday, September 3 running through Sunday, September 9 from 9pm to 5am (ET/PT). Tim Allen will host the week-long marathon for one-hour every evening from 9-10pm offering viewers a look at his favorite episodes with anecdotes from behind-the-scenes of the celebrated series. GEORGE LOPEZ, starring famed comedian George Lopez, promptly follows the week after, premiering Monday, September 10, at 10 pm (ET/PT). Nick at Nite will become home to the complete eight season (203 episodes) library of HOME IMPROVEMENT and the complete six season (120 episodes) library of GEORGE LOPEZ.

HOME IMPROVEMENT is considered one of America's funniest television shows garnering many distinguished awards throughout its eight-year run. Based on the stand-up comedy of Tim Allen, HOME IMPROVEMENT made its debut in 1991 and was one of the highest-rated sitcoms for almost the entire decade. The series centers on the antics of the Taylor family, which, along with Tim, included his psychologist wife Jill (Patricia Richardson) and their three mischievous sons: the popular and athletic Brad (Zachary Ty Bryan), comedian and intellectual Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) and the socially awkward youngest son, Mark (Taran Noah Smith). The series focuses on Tim's job as a television personality on his own home improvement show, called Tool Time, with Tim as the host of this show-within-a-show. Tim was joined by his friend and mild-mannered assistant Al Borland (Richard Karn), and a "Tool Time Girl" - first Lisa (Pamela Anderson) and later Heidi (Debbie Dunning) - who assisted the pair on the show. Although an excellent salesman and TV personality, Tim was spectacularly accident-prone as a handyman, often causing hilarious disasters on and off the set to the consternation of his co-workers and family. Many of Tim's accidents were caused by his devices designed in application of his mantra, "More power!" Throughout the years, many "special guests" made "cameo" appearances on Tool Time including race car drivers Michael and Mario Andretti, actress and model Jenny McCarthy, country artist Alan Jackson, late night television host, Jay Leno and former President Jimmy Carter. Legendary carpenter and TV personality, Bob Vila has also appeared on several episodes of Tool Time, with Tim seeing him as a rival home improvement host. Created by Matt Williams, David McFadzean and Carmen Finestra, HOME IMPROVEMENT was produced by Wind Dancer Production Group in association with ABC Studios (formerly Touchstone Television) and is distributed by Disney-ABC Domestic Television.

The award-winning Warner Bros. Television series GEORGE LOPEZ has become one of America's most-loved family comedies and is the second-longest-running sitcom in television history to star Hispanic actors, after I LOVE LUCY. The series originally debuted on ABC in 2002 and stars popular stand-up comic George Lopez as a plant manager at a Los Angeles airplane parts factory. George handles his complicated and tumultuous job with his sense of humor intact, though at times his affable and loyal 'compadres' on the floor continue to have their fun with him and his new found position of power. At home, George deals with his tough and acerbic but loving mother, Benny (Belita Moreno), and her vast assortment of lies about his childhood. Fortunately George's devoted wife, Angie (Constance Marie), possesses the patience of a saint and copes surprisingly well with Benny's questionable behavior and insensitive wisecracks, and with George's freewheeling approach to parenthood. George and Angie's dyslexic 12-year-old son, Max (Luis Armand Garcia), is a sarcastic ball of energy, while their 15-year-old daughter, Carmen (Masiela Lusha), struggles against her parents to assert her own independence while dealing with self-esteem problems and the tribulations of being a teenage high school girl. George is further tested daily by the arrival of his newly divorced father-in-law, Vic (Emiliano Diez). The executive producers of THE DREW CAREY SHOW - Bruce Helford, Academy Award® winner Deborah Oppenheimer and Robert Borden - team up with superstar actress/producer Sandra Bullock (Miss Congeniality, 28 Days, Speed) for this comedy loosely based on Lopez's own experiences as a Mexican-American native of Los Angeles. GEORGE LOPEZ is produced by Fortis Films, Mohawk Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lopez, David A. Caplan, Paul A. Kaplan and Mark Torgove also serve as executive producers.

