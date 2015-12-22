Network Rankings: Viewers Voted for CNN in Primetime

Network Performance in Primetime: 12/14/15 - 12/20/15

As has become custom over the 2015-2016 season to-date, NBC was the highest-rated network of the week in primetime, and CBS took the #1 spot in overall viewers.

NBC averaged a 2 in the adults 18-49 category, down less than a tenth from the previous week.

in the adults 18-49 category, down less than a tenth from the previous week. CBS took second place in 18-49 with a 1.6 average, up one tenth from the previous week.

average, up one tenth from the previous week. Both ABC and Fox fell from the previous week in adults 18-49, though the drop experienced by Fox was a bit sharper due to an overwhelming abundance of repeats in primetime.

ESPN ( 0.8 ) defeated ABC Family ( 0.7 ) by a tenth of a point to finish the week as cable's #1 network in 18-49. Both networks were down two tenths of a point from the previous week in adults 18-49.

) defeated ABC Family ( ) by a tenth of a point to finish the week as cable's #1 network in 18-49. Both networks were down two tenths of a point from the previous week in adults 18-49. Univision, TBS, NFL Network and CNN round out the week's top 10 in adults 18-49.

CBS was the #1 network of this past week in total viewers ( 8.1 million ), holding steady with the total viewer average from the week ending December 13.

), holding steady with the total viewer average from the week ending December 13. NBC fell from 8.3 million total viewers (week ending 12/13) to 7.5 million this past week.

total viewers (week ending 12/13) to this past week. ABC and Fox followed in that order. ABC held steady week-to-week, and Fox lost total viewers week-to-week.

Anchored by the GOP debate (the most-watched primetime program of the week), no cable network hauled in more viewers during primetime last week than CNN ( 2.7 million )

) CNN was the fifth-most-watched network of the week during primetime (broadcast & cable).

ESPN was the second-most-watched primetime cable network of the week (2.4 million), followed by Hallmark Channel (2.1 million), ABC Family (2 million) and NFL Network (1.9 million), among others.

All Nielsen-Measured Networks

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data: