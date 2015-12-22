Network Rankings: Viewers Voted for CNN in Primetime
Network Performance in Primetime: 12/14/15 - 12/20/15
As has become custom over the 2015-2016 season to-date, NBC was the highest-rated network of the week in primetime, and CBS took the #1 spot in overall viewers.
- NBC averaged a 2 in the adults 18-49 category, down less than a tenth from the previous week.
- CBS took second place in 18-49 with a 1.6 average, up one tenth from the previous week.
- Both ABC and Fox fell from the previous week in adults 18-49, though the drop experienced by Fox was a bit sharper due to an overwhelming abundance of repeats in primetime.
- ESPN (0.8) defeated ABC Family (0.7) by a tenth of a point to finish the week as cable's #1 network in 18-49. Both networks were down two tenths of a point from the previous week in adults 18-49.
- Univision, TBS, NFL Network and CNN round out the week's top 10 in adults 18-49.
- CBS was the #1 network of this past week in total viewers (8.1 million), holding steady with the total viewer average from the week ending December 13.
- NBC fell from 8.3 million total viewers (week ending 12/13) to 7.5 million this past week.
- ABC and Fox followed in that order. ABC held steady week-to-week, and Fox lost total viewers week-to-week.
- Anchored by the GOP debate (the most-watched primetime program of the week), no cable network hauled in more viewers during primetime last week than CNN (2.7 million)
- CNN was the fifth-most-watched network of the week during primetime (broadcast & cable).
- ESPN was the second-most-watched primetime cable network of the week (2.4 million), followed by Hallmark Channel (2.1 million), ABC Family (2 million) and NFL Network (1.9 million), among others.
All Nielsen-Measured Networks
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data:
