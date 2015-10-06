Network Rankings: NBC Expands Lead in Key Demo

Network Performance in Primetime: Week Ending 10/04/15

June and July were tough for NBC in primetime. ABC put up big numbers thanks in part to live sports during during the daypart (The NBA Playoffs), and CBS remained TV's most-watched network in primetime. But the Peacock regained momentum in August with the performance of what would become TV's #1 series of the summer America's Got Talent. The network has continued its solid performance with a boost from returning series like The Voice, acclaimed freshman Blindspot, and of course the return of Sunday Night Football.

NBC was primetime television's #1 network of the week yet again (2.6), holding steady with its key demo performance for the week ending September 28th.

CBS (1.9) finished a tied for second in the demo, though it ended down three-tenths of a point from the previous week. The Eye was #1 in average total viewers yet again, though that figure fell from 10.3 million to 9.7 million Live+SD. ABC moved up two-tenths of a point to match CBS in P18-49. CBS kept second place for itself when it came to viewers 25-54.

Fox (1.4) fell yet again, down one-tenth in the 18-49 demo versus the previous week. The network held steady in 25-54 and average total primetime viewership.

PBS had a nice week, moving from just under 1.5 million total Live+SD viewers during the daypart, to over 1.6 million, week-to-week.

ESPN (1.1) held steady as the #1 primetime cable network last week, finishing ahead of Spanish language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo in key demo viewership.

TBS was #2 in 18-49 viewers, followed by AMC (up one-tenth from the previous week), USA and Adult Swim. AMC moved past TBS for #2 overall in 25-54 viewers.

Fox News was primetime cable's second-most-watched network (after ESPN), while Disney Channel held the #2 spot the previous week.

USA moved up in average total viewers week-to-week while Disney Channel fell.

Nickelodeon held steady in average total viewers (1.4 million), and HGTV improved slightly.

Lastly, Los Angeles-based Baby First TV wrapped its first week as a Nielsen-measured cable network, averaging 61,000 total Live+SD viewers during the primetime daypart. That's 122nd out of 135 Nielsen-measured networks (ad-supported, non-ad supported, premium pay).

