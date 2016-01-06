Network Rankings: December 28, 2015 - January 3, 2016

Network Performance in Primetime: 12/28/15 - 1/3/16

It was a solid week for The Worldwide Leader in sports, as the network finished #1 by a significant margin thanks to its college football bowl games, specifically the College Football Playoff semifinals.

ESPN more than doubled its adults 18-49 average from the previous week, and almost tripled its average total viewers figure from the previous week.

NBC was the #1 broadcast network of the week in adults 18-49, 25-54 and even total viewers, primarily thanks to impressive ratings from the season finale of Sunday Night Football.

The network was up three-tenths in the demo week-to-week ( 1.7 from 1.4 ) and +1.4 million in total viewers week to week ( 6.6 million from 5.2 million ).

TBS was the second-highest-rated primetime cable network of the week in adults 18-49, followed by USA, Discovery, HBO, ABC Family, HGTV, TNT, FX and Adult Swim.

ABC Family experienced the most significant fall from grace, week to week, due to the end of its 25 Days of Christmas series for 2015.

TBS was #2 in total viewers for cable followed by HGTV, USA, Discovery, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Hallmark Channel, History, and Encore.

