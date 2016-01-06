Network Rankings: December 28, 2015 - January 3, 2016
Network Performance in Primetime: 12/28/15 - 1/3/16
It was a solid week for The Worldwide Leader in sports, as the network finished #1 by a significant margin thanks to its college football bowl games, specifically the College Football Playoff semifinals.
- ESPN more than doubled its adults 18-49 average from the previous week, and almost tripled its average total viewers figure from the previous week.
NBC was the #1 broadcast network of the week in adults 18-49, 25-54 and even total viewers, primarily thanks to impressive ratings from the season finale of Sunday Night Football.
- The network was up three-tenths in the demo week-to-week (1.7 from 1.4) and +1.4 million in total viewers week to week (6.6 million from 5.2 million).
- CBS, ABC and Fox were also up week to week
TBS was the second-highest-rated primetime cable network of the week in adults 18-49, followed by USA, Discovery, HBO, ABC Family, HGTV, TNT, FX and Adult Swim.
- ABC Family experienced the most significant fall from grace, week to week, due to the end of its 25 Days of Christmas series for 2015.
TBS was #2 in total viewers for cable followed by HGTV, USA, Discovery, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Hallmark Channel, History, and Encore.
All Nielsen-Measured Networks
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data:
