National Geographic Channel Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

ANGELS OF DEATH (CRIME)

Hell's Angels get the once-over, television-wise.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2 x 60 (of 5 x 60 being produced). Produced by Barna Alper Productions (Canada).

BREAK OUT (CRIME)

Incredible stories of prison escapes told by law enforcement officials and the criminals who conducted them.

Premiere Date: 2010.

DEAD TIRED (DOCUMENTARY)

Sleep deprivation and the harm it can do.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2 X 60. Produced by Paul Scott Films for SBS TV, Australia, with France 5, NGC International, US and Canada.

FISH WARRIOR (Documentary)

Follows Jakob Vagner, with a look at some of the unconventional angler's biggest catches.

Premiere Date: TBA

HOOKED: MONSTER SHARK (SCIENCE/ADVENTURE)

Fishing expert/scientist Michael Domeier and master seaman Chris Fischer work together to track and study great white sharks.

Premiere Date: 2010.

JURASSIC CSI (SCIENCE)

Paleontologist Phil Manning explores how dinosaurs behaved, lived and how they ultimatley became extinct.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

KHEOPS REVEALED (ARCHAEOLOGY)

The construction of the Egyptian pyramids...could they vave been built from the inside out?

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Gedeon Programmes (France).

KNOWN UNIVERSE (SCIENCE)

Series goes inside the cosmos looking at the explosive natural forces.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

LIGHT AT THE EDGE OF WORLD (DOCUMENTARY)

Show on indigienous cultures follows Nat Geo's explorer in residence, Wade Davis, to Canada's Inuit, Nepal's Buddhist leaders and others.

Premiere Date: TBA. 4 x 60. Produced for Nat Geo Channels International; no word of US pickup.

MAKING HISTORY

Attempts to re-create pivotal moments in history such as the creation of Stonehenge.

Premiere Date: TBA 4 x 60.

MONSTER FISH WITH ZEB HOGAN (Documentary)

An underwater quest for briny behemoths.

Premiere date: TBA

NIAGARA: MEGA FALLS (NATURAL HISTORY)

Another program on a pretty popular topic..and destination.

Premiere Date: TBA. 1 x 60. Produced by Michael Hoff Productions.

PLASTIKI (SCIENCE/EXPEDITION)

Follow's National Geographic emerging Exploree, David de Rothschild and his drew on an 8,000 mile jouney in an eponymously monikered boat.

Premiere date: TBA. Produced by Renegade Pictures.

THE SEAN RILEY PROJECT (SCIENCE)

Sean Riley, master rigger and host of WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES, takes on the biggest repair jobs on Earth.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

SEVEN WONDERS OF THE COSMOS (SCIENCE)

The solar system, Nat Geo-style.

Premiere Date: TBA.

TRIBE IN THE PICTURES (SCIENCE/EXPEDITION)

Will explore the previously undiscovered Amazonian tribe that was popularized in the widely published flyover photos.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Essential Productions.

UNDERWORLD GANGS (CRIME)

The many crime syndicates and gangs that make up the diverse and brutal underworld around America.

Premiere Date: TBA. 3 x 60. Produced by Barna Alper Productions (Canada).

WILD WEST UNCOVERED (HISTORY)

An archaeological dig in the heart of gold rush country - Virginia City, Nevada - is turning old cliches about the Wild West on their heads, unearthing artifacts from iconic Western institutions - saloons - and finding evidence that the real 19th century West is even more intriguing that its legend.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Gedeon Programmes (France).