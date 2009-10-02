National Geographic Channel Strategic Opportunities - October 2009
PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:
ANGELS OF DEATH (CRIME)
Hell's Angels get the once-over, television-wise.
Premiere Date: TBA. 2 x 60 (of 5 x 60 being produced). Produced by Barna Alper Productions (Canada).
BREAK OUT (CRIME)
Incredible stories of prison escapes told by law enforcement officials and the criminals who conducted them.
Premiere Date: 2010.
DEAD TIRED (DOCUMENTARY)
Sleep deprivation and the harm it can do.
Premiere Date: TBA. 2 X 60. Produced by Paul Scott Films for SBS TV, Australia, with France 5, NGC International, US and Canada.
FISH WARRIOR (Documentary)
Follows Jakob Vagner, with a look at some of the unconventional angler's biggest catches.
Premiere Date: TBA
HOOKED: MONSTER SHARK (SCIENCE/ADVENTURE)
Fishing expert/scientist Michael Domeier and master seaman Chris Fischer work together to track and study great white sharks.
Premiere Date: 2010.
JURASSIC CSI (SCIENCE)
Paleontologist Phil Manning explores how dinosaurs behaved, lived and how they ultimatley became extinct.
Premiere Date: 2009-2010.
KHEOPS REVEALED (ARCHAEOLOGY)
The construction of the Egyptian pyramids...could they vave been built from the inside out?
Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Gedeon Programmes (France).
KNOWN UNIVERSE (SCIENCE)
Series goes inside the cosmos looking at the explosive natural forces.
Premiere Date: 2009-2010.
LIGHT AT THE EDGE OF WORLD (DOCUMENTARY)
Show on indigienous cultures follows Nat Geo's explorer in residence, Wade Davis, to Canada's Inuit, Nepal's Buddhist leaders and others.
Premiere Date: TBA. 4 x 60. Produced for Nat Geo Channels International; no word of US pickup.
MAKING HISTORY
Attempts to re-create pivotal moments in history such as the creation of Stonehenge.
Premiere Date: TBA 4 x 60.
MONSTER FISH WITH ZEB HOGAN (Documentary)
An underwater quest for briny behemoths.
Premiere date: TBA
NIAGARA: MEGA FALLS (NATURAL HISTORY)
Another program on a pretty popular topic..and destination.
Premiere Date: TBA. 1 x 60. Produced by Michael Hoff Productions.
PLASTIKI (SCIENCE/EXPEDITION)
Follow's National Geographic emerging Exploree, David de Rothschild and his drew on an 8,000 mile jouney in an eponymously monikered boat.
Premiere date: TBA. Produced by Renegade Pictures.
THE SEAN RILEY PROJECT (SCIENCE)
Sean Riley, master rigger and host of WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES, takes on the biggest repair jobs on Earth.
Premiere Date: 2009-2010.
SEVEN WONDERS OF THE COSMOS (SCIENCE)
The solar system, Nat Geo-style.
Premiere Date: TBA.
TRIBE IN THE PICTURES (SCIENCE/EXPEDITION)
Will explore the previously undiscovered Amazonian tribe that was popularized in the widely published flyover photos.
Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Essential Productions.
UNDERWORLD GANGS (CRIME)
The many crime syndicates and gangs that make up the diverse and brutal underworld around America.
Premiere Date: TBA. 3 x 60. Produced by Barna Alper Productions (Canada).
WILD WEST UNCOVERED (HISTORY)
An archaeological dig in the heart of gold rush country - Virginia City, Nevada - is turning old cliches about the Wild West on their heads, unearthing artifacts from iconic Western institutions - saloons - and finding evidence that the real 19th century West is even more intriguing that its legend.
Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Gedeon Programmes (France).
