National Geographic Channel Strategic Opportunities - May 2008

ALASKA TROOPERS (CRIME/REALITY)

Law enforcement agents investigate wildlife crime.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

BIG SUR (NATURAL HISTORY)

A look at the flora and fauna at the California wildlife hotspot.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by National Geographic Television.

BORDER WARS (CRIME)

Follows the U.S. Customs and Border Protection as they guard the 1,100 square miles of territory daily.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

BREAK OUT (CRIME)

Incredible stories of prison escapes told by law enforcement officials and the criminals who conducted them.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

CROC WORLD (SCIENCE)

Examines prehistoic Crocodile bones.

Premiere date: EXPEDITION WEEK 2009.

EGYPTIAN SECRETS OF THE AFTERLIFE (SCIENCE/HISTORY)

An exploration of ancient post mortem belief systems.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by National Geographic Television.

FIGHT SCIENCE (SCIENCE)

Combines scientists, motion-capture experts and CGI animators working with various fight specialists to review the best techniques.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

GALLON OF GAS (SCIENCE)

Will track gasoline's lifecycle from sediments on the ocean floor to tailpipe emission.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Mike Mathis Productions.



HOOKED: MONSTER SHARK (SCIENCE/ADVENTURE)

Fishing expert/scientist Michael Domeier and master seaman Chris Fischer work together to track and study great white sharks.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

INSIDE THE IRAQ WAR ( SCIENCE/HISTORY)

Look behind the scenes at the history of how the war happened.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Tower Productions.

JURASSIC CSI (SCIENCE)

Paleontologist Phil Manning explores how dinosaurs behaved, lived and how they ultimatley became extinct.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.



KNOWN UNIVERSE (SCIENCE)

Series goes inside the cosmos looking at the explosive natural forces.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.



MASTER OF DISASTER (INVESTIGATION)

FBI/Homeland Security disaster consultant Tim Samaras explores natural and man-made catastrophes.

Premiere Date: 2008-2009 Season.



PLASTIKI (SCIENCE/EXPEDITION)

Follow's National Geographic emerging Exploree, David de Rothschild and his drew on an 8,000 mile jouney in an eponymously monikered boat.

Premiere date: TBA. Produced by Renegade Pictures.

SALVAGE CODE RED (SCIENCE)

Salvage masters who rescue stricken ships.

Premier: 2009. Produced by Steadfast Television.



THE SEAN RILEY PROJECT ( SCIENCE)

Sean Riley, master rigger and host of WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES, takes on the biggest repair jobs on Earth.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

SEARCH FOR THE AMAZONIAN HEAD SHRINKERS (SCIENCE)

This program tracks a tribe of Amazon skull shrivelers.

Premiere date: EXPEDITION WEEK 2009.

TRIBE IN THE PICTURES (SCIENCE/EXPEDITION)

Will explore the previously iundiscovered Amazonian tribe that was popularized in the widely published flyover photos.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Essential Productions.

TITANIC'S LOST TWIN (HISTORY/SCIENCE)

A look at the sunken ship, Brittanic.

Premiere Date: EXPEDITION WEEK 2009.





GRAND CANYON SKYWALK (HISTORY)

Making of The Grand Canyon Skywalk, nearly 4000 feet above the Canyon's floor.

Premiere Date: April 2, 8pm. 1 x 60. Produced with the Grand Canyon Resort Corp., owned by the Hualapai Nation.



ANGELS OF DEATH (CRIME)

Hell's Angels get the once-over, television-wise.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2 x 60 (of 5 x 60 being produced). Produced by Barna Alper Productions (Canada).

DEAD TIRED (DOCUMENTARY)

Sleep deprivation and the harm it can do.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2 X 60. Produced by Paul Scott Films for SBS TV, Australia, with France 5, NGC International, US and Canada.



DEATH OF THE MEGABEASTS(HISTORY)

Dramatic and CGI re-enactments of Australia's mega fauna and the mystery of where it went.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Eco-house with France 5, NGC International, US and Canada, SBS TV, Australia.



KHEOPS REVEALED (ARCHAEOLOGY)

The construction of the Egyptian pyramids could they vave been built from the inside out?

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Gedeon Programmes (France).



LIGHT AT THE EDGE OF WORLD (DOCUMENTARY)

Show on indigienous cultures follows Nat Geo's explorer in residence, Wade Davis, to Canada's Inuit, Nepal's Buddhist leaders and others.

Premiere Date: TBA. 4 x 60. Produced for Nat Geo Channels International; no word of US pickup.



NIAGARA: MEGA FALLS(NATURAL HISTORY)

Another program on a pretty popular topic..and destination.

Premiere Date: TBA. 1 x 60. Produced by Michael Hoff Productions.

SEVEN WONDERS OF THE COSMOS (SCIENCE)

The solar system, Nat Geo-style.

Premiere Date: TBA.

TITANIC (HISTORY/SCIENCE)

Using drama, documentary and CGI, the film portrays the disaster as a freak accident, the culmination of a chain of improbable circumstances - had any one of them been different the sinking could have been avoided.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Pioneer Productions.



UNDERWORLD GANGS (CRIME)

The many crime syndicates and gangs that make up the diverse and brutal underworld around America.

Premiere Date: TBA. 3 x 60. Produced by Barna Alper Productions (Canada).





WILD WEST UNCOVERED(HISTORY)

An archaeological dig in the heart of gold rush country - Virginia City, Nevada - is turning old cliches about the Wild West on their heads, unearthing artifacts from iconic Western institutions - saloons - and finding evidence that the real 19th century West is even more intriguing that its legend.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Gedeon Programmes (France).

