National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK

National Geographic Channel

NETWORK TAGLINE

None at this time.

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK

Exploration programming of all kinds (former tagline was "Dare to Explore")...into the past, the future, space, jungles, science, big things, jails, soldiers, recently, big events and topical stories, too. Key phrase on the website: "your destination for animals, nature, science, history and cultures."

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING

DOCUMENTARY, REALITY, ADVENTURE, TRAVEL, ANTHROPOLOGY, HISTORY, SCIENCE/TECHNOLOGY, CRIME, WILDLIFE

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

Adults 25-54.

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS

67 Million

PARENT COMPANY

Fox Cable Networks Group/National Geographic Ventures

SISTER NETWORKS

Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox College Sports, FSN, FUEL TV, Fox Movie Channel, Fox News, Fox Soccer Channel, Fox Reality (will become Nat Geo Wild in 2010), FX, Speed

CONTACT INFO

Main Address: 1145 17th Street NW, Washington DC 20036

Main Phone: 202-912-6500

President: David Haslingden (CEO of National Geographic Channels International and Fox International Channels)



GM & EVP: Steve Schiffman

EVP, Programming: Steve Burns

SVP, Development: Juliet Blake

SVP, Production: Michael Cascio

SVP, Programming and Strategic Development: Heather Moran

VP, Programming: Randy Rylander

VP, Development, Co-Productions & Acquisitions: Bridget Whalen

Director/Development and Co-Productions: Whit Higgins

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

National Geographic prefers to get proposals e-submitted. To submit to National Geographic, visit the website www.ngcideas.com. Here are the latest marching orders:

"Welcome to NGCIdeas.com - the place to submit programming ideas to the National Geographic Channel - United States (NGC-US) and National Geographic Channels International (NGCI).

Both networks have gone paperless which means NGCIdeas.com is now the only way to submit your proposals."

Wouldn't bother with a pilot or presentation tape, unless talent is involved (then it's a big YES!)

...then there are simple steps to get there. But don't send it blindly....make sure the execs there know it's comin' and follow through a few weeks after. Personal contact is still important here.

COMPETITION

Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, History Channel, A&E, truTV, MSNBC, CNN

NETWORK URL

http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/



CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/tv-schedule