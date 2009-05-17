National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of June 30, 2009)

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:

DOGTOWN (REALITY)

Set at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, a 33,000-acre animal facility in southern Utah, where abandoned and abused animals can live out their lives in a no-kill shelter.

Status: Premiered January 2008 14x60 Produced by National Geographic Television.

DOG WHISPERER (REALITY)

Join Cesar Milian and his pack of pooches as they offer behavioral lessons to troubled dogs and their owners. Status: Premiered September 2004 117x60 Produced by MPH Entertainment Productions

LOCKED UP ABROAD (DOCUMENTARY)

True stories of people who have ended up miles from home, in a foreign land and in a situation beyond their worst nightmares. From travelers who fell foul of the law and found themselves behind bars to an adventurer who strayed too far off the beaten track and found himself hostage, "Locked Up Abroad" recounts their intense moments and struggles during captivity and tells the amazing tales of how they regained their freedom.

Status: Premiered2008 23 x 60 Produced by Raw Productions

NAKED SCIENCE (SCIENCE)

Each episode chronicles a scientific investigation into one of the big mysteries of our time. Featuring experts who conduct experiments and lay out realistic scenarios that confirm od debunk common assumptions and misconceptions.

Status: Premiered September 2004 80x 60 Produced by National Geographic Television

WILD (NATURE)

From colorful creatures to powerful predators, get up close and personal with some of Mother nature's most untamed creations - on their own turf.

Status: Premiered June 2006 18x60 Produced by National Geographic Television.

MAY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

DOG WHISPERER, NAT GEO PRESENTS, EXPLORER, NGC FRIDAY, NAKED SCIENCE, LOCKED UP ABROAD, NGC SCI-TECH, INSIDE, SUPER SATURDAY, WILD.



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Nat Geo changed the time periods of four of its core Series in April. Monday is now all Specials and anthologies. EXPLORER now anchors Tuesdays at 8pm, followed by anthologies. LOCKED UP ABROAD now leads into 9p INSIDE on Wednesdays, Thursday remains Science themed with a shuffing of their 8p and 10p franchises. NGC FRIDAYS returns to 10p, as DOG WHISPERER and DOGTOWN carry the rest of the evening, while Saturdays now end with Natural History at 10p. Sundays are anthology slots used for specials, themed stacks and one-offs.



UPCOMING PREMIERES:

JULY AND BEYOND:

**SECRETS OF ANGKOR - July 14, p9

**THE DEVIL'S BIBLE - July 15, 9p.

**IN THE WOMB:: IDENTICAL TWINS - August 7, 10p

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

Mayl 2009 vs. May 2008 (% change)

HH P18-49 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 22% 8% 15%

Tuesday 8-11pm 44% 71% 56%

Wednesday 8-11pm 5% 9% 8%

Thursday 8-11pm 11% 13% 20%

Friday 8-11pm 23% 20% 14%

Saturday 8-11pm -5% -33% -17%

Sunday 8-11pm 9% 11% 10%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 9% 9% 15%

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample



MAY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS

Nat Geo's earlier strong 2009 growth slowed as second quarter got underway, but picked up again in May. The month was up slightly in Households, but showed continued growth in the key P25-54 demo, compared to May '08. Saturday was the only night to see declines, particularly for younger adults.

Monday's delivery for Households and P25-54 was fairly consistent throughout the months Specials,with SWINE FLU: THE SCIENCE OF PANDEMICS taking top honors for the demo. Thematic scheduling ruled most Monday's, with themes including History, Prehistoric Creatures and Extrem Angling.

Tuesday's flip of EXPLORER with NAT GEO PRESENTS (the month's top-rated anthologies) from 8p to 10p (and vice versa) helped the night earn top honors for growth over May '08. May's highest rating honors for both HH and P25-54 go to EXPLORE offering MARIJUANA NATION. A "Monster Fish"-themed night earned the best ratings overall for Tuesday.

Wednesdays are now launched by LOCKED UP ABROAD, followed by two hours of INSIDE. The 9p anthology tended to hold more of its lead-in with Crime-themed fare, but there was little overall change from last year.

Thursday saw the recently relocated NAKED SCIENCE consistenly dominating the night over 9p offering NGC HI TECH. The exception was when was the HITLER'S HIIDEN CITY episode, which was the highest rated offering of the evening for May, bith for HH and demos.

Friday's combination of canine-centric series offered consistent HH and demo delivery, which was generally maintained at 10p. Although under the umbrella of "NGC FRIDAY," the 10p offering was generally a second episode of DOG WHISPERER, leading to signifcant growth over last May.

Conversely, Saturday saw the greatest annual drop across the board, especially for younger adults. This is in marked contrast to April '09, where Saturday was #1 in year-to-year growth. The sole bright spot was, once agin, a fish-oriented theme night, that featured two episodes of WILD.

Sunday's mixed bag of Specials and anthologies was up slightly in HHand demos, when compared with last year and ldown slightly vs.last month. The night's high point was the 2-hour special ZERO HOUR UPDATE, which doubled the monthly average for HH and P25-54.,



PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DOG WHISPERER, DOGTOWN, EXPLORER, INSIDE, LOCKED UP ABROAD, MAN-MADE, NAKED SCIENCE, TABOO, ULTIMATE FACTORIES, WILD, DEADLY DOZEN.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced