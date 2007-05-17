National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2007

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of June 18, 2007)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 25-54



MAY 2007 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

All series performed equal to the monthly average HH share, but exemplary (that is, above prime) telecasts were: NAT GEO PRESENTS (6 of the top 10 and 11 of the Top 20 )- ZERO HOUR UPDATE; HITLER UNCOVERD: THE COLOR OF WAR; SEARCH FOR NOAH'S ARK; ULTIMATE TORNADO; SECRET YELLOWSTONE; SECRETS OF THE FREEMASONS; ULTIMATE TSUNAMI; LOST KINGS OF THE BIBLE; HUNT (as opposed to SEARCH) FOR NOAH'S ARK; SECRET YOSEMITE; SECRET VOICE OF HITLER and MOST DARING MOMENTS.

Other telecasts rounding out the Top 10: WHAT HAPPENED - HUNT FOR HITLER; VEGAS MAFIA and an INSIDE"¦LOCKDOWN: GANGLAND.



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

All over the map, that is to say, filled with one-offs, or anthology series or "Various". Thursday is more or less big, guy stuff or science. Friday is animals, Saturday looks to be going all WILD"¦but that's about all we can see.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

APRIL - MAY:

Minor, really"¦.SECONDS FROM DISASTER is at home Wednesday at 9pm, followed by LOCKED DOWN more times than not. Thursday is less series now, more one-offs.

AND BEYOND:

Isolating every series change to "Various" would be a nightmare"¦but that's kinda how the schedule comes together. The essence of the Nat Geo strategy is to run a good deal of one-offs in or out of existing Strands. Hardly ever does one week resemble the next.

Having said that, here are the one-offs upcoming:

NAT GEO PRESENTS - ULTIMATE TSUNAMI/TORNADO/EARTHQUAKE; DEADLY DOZEN INDIA/AFRICA/AUSTRALIA; FINAL REPORT - BLACKHAWK DOWN/OSAMA'S ESCAPE; INSIDE THE GREEN BERETS/SADDAM'S REIGN OF TERROR/AFGHANISTAN; more LOCKDOWNS (GANG WAR/WOMEN BEHIND BARS/TOTAL CONTROL).

WILD one-offs on Friday and Saturday night will include: A MAN AMONG WOLVES; DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS (DENS OF DANGER/BITE FORCE 2/MONSTER CROCS); HUNTER AND HUNTED (SHADOW STALKERS/GATOR ATTACK); a Shark night - SHARKS/SHARK BATTLEGROUND/ULTIMATE SHARK; an IS IT REAL? On a Russian BIGFOOT.

Biggest event, based on expectations and promotion, is INSIDE THE GREEN BERETS, premieres June 3, 9pm.



MAY 2007 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

No press releases came our way this month, but Nat Geo showed the network statistically holding its own from May (no small fete with broadcasters in sweeps month). Young men and 25-54 women were down a scoche, but that's about it.

Monday - Pretty much the 2nd strongest night across the board. HITLER is still a watchable subject: two one-offs HITLER UNCOVERED and HUNT FOR HITLER turned in above-average numbers. KING ARTHUR. FIGHT SCIENCE doubled its lead-in the first week. A two-hour MADNESS OF HENRY VIII provided a good lead-in to IS IT REAL?

Tuesday - Men were down this night this month. Best NG PRESENTS: HUNT FOR THE LOST ARK; MIAMI DRUG CARTEL this one quadrupled the lead-in); SECRET YELLOWSTONE; SECRET YOSEMITE.

Wednesday - The night held steady, while young men grew. SUPER SNAKES; SECRETS OF THE TORNADO; two LOCKDOWNs were all above-average performers. SECONDS FROM DISASTER, while maybe not a standout on Wednesday night, nonetheless was the program showing the most growth for the net in May.

Thursday - Down in HH share and women 25-54, flat in men from April. Only HOOKED! MONSTER FISH and THE DEEP (a NAKED SCIENCE) were above the night's average. 10pm built on the lead-in 3 of the 4 weeks.

Friday - DOG WHISPERER grew a bit this month"¦.in men 18-49 (though the night was overall down in men) and women 25-54. Life left in that dog, that's for sure. NGC FRIDAY did best with FIERY LANDING; GABON: THE LOST EDEN.

Saturday - All WILD, all night. The wildest? ULTIMATE CATS, PLANET CARNIVOIRE and a couple ULTIMATES (BEAR, HIPPO) and a WHALE ATTACK.

Sunday - Drops in HH and demos did not diminish Sunday's standing as Nat Geo's top night. Best night with men, by far. Out-indexing programs: SEARCH FOR NOAH'S ARK/CAIN AND ABEL/LOST KINGS OF THE BIBLE (religious theme night); and an ULTIMATE night (EARTHQUAKE/TSUNAMI/TORNADO); best story of the night, and indeed, all of April, was ZERO HOUR UPDATE"¦big male numbers made the difference.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

NEW FEATURE! Year-to-year data, the ONLY place to find this information!

Network is up in HH share, year-to-year for May. Demos were flat. Tuesday night is up big from May 2006, ditto Saturday. Demo increases on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday's losses put up another red flag for DOG WHISPERER - it's down 40% in HH share, plus-or-minus that in the demos. Sunday is a function of the event..and there was one BIG one last May; take that away and the night is even.

LATEST ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

LATEST PROGRAM RENEWALS:

TABOO 13 x 60 Produced by Beyond Productions; DOG WHISPERER, EXPLORER, FIGHT SCIENCE, NAKED SCIENCE, ULTIMATE FACTORIES, LOCKDOWN (6 hours), NAKED SCIENCE (10 episodes, 4th season), MEGA BUILDERS (2 x 60)

LATEST PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



BE THE CREATURE, DEADLY DOZEN, LIVING WILD, MOST EXTREME JOBS, TABOO, TOTALLY WILD, ULTIMATE DISASTER, UNDERCOVER HISTORY, HUNTER AND HUNTED, PLANET CARNIVORE, MEGA MOVERS; HOOKED: MONSTER FISH. MEGA STRUCTURES