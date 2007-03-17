National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2007

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 30, 2007)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 25-54



MARCH 2007 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

Way different line-up this month, with mostly prison-related programs, topical specials and one religious history: ARYAN BROTHERHOOD, 3 LOCKDOWNS: GANGLAND, PREDATORS BEHIND BARS, TOTAL CONTROL, INSIDE SADDAMS REIGN OF TERROR, ZERO HOUR UPDATE, another LOCKDOWN: WOMEN BEHIND BARS, CAIN AND ABEL, INSIDE NORTH KOREA and yet another LOCKDOWN: GANG WAR.

Not one of the regularly scheduled series out-performed any of these one-offs.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Unlike last month, we saw a little more consistency on the schedule"¦most programs ran at least 3 times of the four weeks. Still, no real theme comes out any night"¦.a few stunts of themes (MOST DANGEROUS, etc.)"¦Friday is animals"¦but that's about all we can see.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

FEBRUARY - MARCH:

None"¦.or a lot, depending on your point of view. Most of the prior month's programs were in the same time slot once or twice, but there were so many schedule changes or one offs in the other weeks, that "Various" shows up more than ever. (We'll still break them out separately for you.)

AND BEYOND:

No new strands or series we can see. Here's what they're plugging on the website and on air: AMERICA'S NATIONAL PARKS (YOSEMITE, YELLOWSTONE); PLANET CARNIVORE, FINAL REPORT (CLINTON IMPEACHMENT). Check our analysis for that which works. Hard to tell the premieres from the repeats, but we'd love to.



MARCH 2007 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Nat Geo had reason to brag this Q. Their press release states:

"1Q 2007 was the National Geographic Channel's highest rated quarter to date with new records in primetime ratings"¦with 7 primetime telecasts at a 1 rating or better, compared with 2 (a year ago).

"32 - 45% increase in total HH and audience, a bit more in 25-54 adults."

Our March data shows more-than-respectable increases in HH and 18-49 adults (25%) and a 25% increase in 25-54 adults.

Night by night"¦.

Monday - #2 night of the week; great men and better women than any night but Sunday, and they grew in both. INSIDE NORTH KOREA, INSIDE SADAAM'S REIGN OF TERROR and the three-pack of LOCKDOWN out-performed the nightly average. One night of THRILL ZONE Strand did not stand out.

Tuesday - Softest night, but they did deliver more young women this month than last. WHAT HAPPENED bested any of the NAT GEO PRESENTS, HUNT FOR HITLER being the strongest. Both telecasts of the Strand increased from lead-in, sometimes dramatically.

Wednesday - Looks a lot like Tuesday, numbers-wise, but it, grew, in men. EXPLORER usually the best of the night, and it's a mix of topics that worked better than others in that Strand and that night's other Strands, NAKED SCIENCE, SECONDS FROM DISASTER and NG PRESENTS: ARYAN BROTHERHOOD, THE REAL ROSWELL, DEATH OF THE SUN, SURVIVNG MAXIMUM SECURITY, DEEP SPACE PROBE and WHEN THE VOLCANO BLEW.

Thursday - Make that 3 nights that track about the same"¦good sized gains in women"¦.most of which seemed to come from GALAPAGOS repeat. A MEGASTRUCTURE looked good ( IMPOSSIBLE ISLANDS); so did new series, MAN-MADE. Oddly, look at Discovery this month. Their similarly old-school topic, HOW IT'S MADE, also looked good.

Friday - Balanced audience"¦as many women as men, of all ages, though men are off this month. DOG WHISPERER certainly brings "Ëœem in, however, it's down in HH and every category from last month. Only it and some one-offs, POWER OF THE PACK (the repeat) , DOLPHIN ATTACK and GATOR ATTACK broke through.

Saturday - Slightly more men than women. POWER OF THE PACK, DOG WHISPERER, DECODING THE DEAD SEA SCROLLS, CHUPACABRA, BIGFOOT and MOONSHINE were the reason for the SUPER SATURDAYs of the month.

Sunday - Nat Geo's strongest night. Over-indexes in men, but good in women, too. 40-57% increases in both. Old school NG (GALAPAGOS) and new school NG (ARYAN BROTHERHOOD and 2 LOCKDOWNS) nearly doubled everything else, especially in men.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:



National Geographic is reporting its March 18 GALAPAGOS three-hour special delivered a 1.0 Rating (Multichannel Newswire, 3/20/07)

LATEST ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

LATEST PROGRAM RENEWALS:

LOCKDOWN (6 new episodes), NAKED SCIENCE (10 episodes for the show's 4th season), TABOO: 13 x 60. Produced by Beyond Productions, DOG WHISPERER, EXPLORER, FIGHT SCIENCE, ULTIMATE FACTORIES (6 hours)

LATEST PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



BE THE CREATURE, LIVING WILD, MOST EXTREME JOBS, TABOO, TOTALLY WILD, ULTIMATE DISASTER, UNDERCOVER HISTORY