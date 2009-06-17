National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of July 31, 2009)

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:



DOGTOWN (REALITY)

Set at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, a 33,000-acre animal facility in southern Utah, where abandoned and abused animals can live out their lives in a no-kill shelter.

Status: Premiered January 2008 14x60 Produced by National Geographic Television.



DOG WHISPERER (REALITY)

Join Cesar Milian and his pack of pooches as they offer behavioral lessons to troubled dogs and their owners.

Status: Premiered September 2004 117x60 Produced by MPH Entertainment Productions



LOCKED UP ABROAD (DOCUMENTARY)

True stories of people who have ended up miles from home, in a foreign land and in a situation beyond their worst nightmares. From travelers who fell foul of the law and found themselves behind bars to an adventurer who strayed too far off the beaten track and found himself hostage, "Locked Up Abroad" recounts their intense moments and struggles during captivity and tells the amazing tales of how they regained their freedom.

Status: Premiered2008 23 x 60 Produced by Raw Productions



NAKED SCIENCE (SCIENCE)

Each episode chronicles a scientific investigation into one of the big mysteries of our time. Featuring experts who conduct experiments and lay out realistic scenarios that confirm od debunk common assumptions and misconceptions.

Status: Premiered September 2004 80x 60 Produced by National Geographic Television



WILD (NATURE)

From colorful creatures to powerful predators, get up close and personal with some of Mother nature's most untamed creations - on their own turf.

Status: Premiered June 2006 18x60 Produced by National Geographic Television.



WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES (REALITY)

World's Toughest Fixes takes you inside some of the most daunting repair jobs imaginable. Each one-hour episode follows Sean Riley as he pushes himself to the limit while working with some of the world's top mechanics, showing viewers how these challenging fixes are tackled.

Status: Premiered June 2009. 12 x 60 Produced by National Geographic Television



JUNE 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES, NAT GEO PRESENTS, EXPLORER, LOCKED UP ABROAD, INSIDE, SUPER SATURDAY, WILD.



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



Heading into summer NGC tweaked its schedule by flip-flopping their 8p and 10 series on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Monday and Tuesday are now all Specials and anthologies. LOCKED UP ABROAD at 10p on Wednesday now leads out of a two-hour block of INSIDE. Thursday remains Science themed with the debut of WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES at 9p. NGC FRIDAYS leads into DOG WHISPERER and DOGTOWN, while Saturdays now start with Natural History at 8p. Sundays are anthology slots used for specials, themed stacks and one-offs.



UPCOMING PREMIERES:

AUGUST AND BEYOND:

**IN THE WOMB: IDENTICAL TWINS - August 7, 10p

**RESCUE INK UNLEASHED - September 25.

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

June 2009 vs. June 2008 (% change)



HH P18-49 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 7% -13% -11%

Tuesday 8-11pm 25% 0% 18%

Wednesday 8-11pm 4% 0% 20%

Thursday 8-11pm 0% 9% 7%

Friday 8-11pm -27% NA -29%

Saturday 8-11pm -12% 10% 27%

Sunday 8-11pm 9% -21% -21%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 0% -7% 0%

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample



JUNE 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS

After significant May-May growth, NGC's delivery was basically flat year-to-year in June. The high point was the strong premiere for new series WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES, which earned top honors for series demo delivery for the month

Monday's delivery for Households and P25-54 was fairly consistent throughout the month's Specials, with the exception being standout 3-hour presentation INSIDE THE VIETNAM WAR. which did particularly well with older adults.

Tuesday's mix of anthologies did best when themed. June 9 featured three hours of archaeological mysteries, peaking with 10p EASTER ISLAND UNDERGROUND, which was the highest rated EXPLORER for the month.

Wednesdays are now launched by two hours of INSIDE, followed by LOCKED UP ABROAD at 10p, earning modest gains over last June. In addition, the shift of INSIDE to 8-10p was rewarded with significant growth over May.

Thursday saw the premiere of 9p WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES consistently improve over its MAN MADE lead-in, especially in younger adult demos. Unfortunately the lead-in dissipated somewhat at 10p, as neither regularly-scheduled NAKED SCIENCE nor a run of INSIDE could hold their TOUGHEST lead-in.

Friday's combination of canine-centric series offered consistent HH and demo delivery, albeit down sharply year-to-year and month-to-month. Although under the umbrella of "NGC FRIDAY," the 8p offering was generally an episode of DOG WHISPERER.

HH continued to decline on Saturday, although demos were up. Unlike in May, where Natural History ruled the anthology roost this night, 8p WILD in June was followed by a thematic grab-bag of specials.

Sunday's mix of Specials and anthologies was up slightly in HH but down for adult demos, when compared with last year and flat across-the-board vs. last month. The night's high point was CHINA'S ELEPHANT MAN, which virtually doubled the night's average for HH and adult demos.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DOG WHISPERER, DOGTOWN, EXPLORER, INSIDE, LOCKED UP ABROAD, MAN-MADE, NAKED SCIENCE, TABOO, ULTIMATE FACTORIES, WILD, DEADLY DOZEN.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced