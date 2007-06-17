National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2007

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of July 20, 2007)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 25-54



JUNE 2007 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

Most of the National Geographic Channel's lineup is one-offs, though a couple series Strands were above the net's average this month. WHAT HAPPENED; CRITICAL SITUATION were 2 of the 3 top series, with the stunt, BEST OF NGC WEEK 2007 the top program of the month. NG PRESENTS, Nat Geo's most telecast program, was #4.

However, a number of NAT GEO PRESENTS scored higher numbers: SEARCH FOR and HUNT FOR NOAH'S ARK, a few LOCKDOWNS (TOTAL CONTROL; WOMEN BEHIND BARS; GANG WAR) and a bunch of other gritty docs: ARYAN BROTHERHOOD; NORTH HOLLYWOOD SHOOTOUT; SAN QUENTIN UNLOCKED; INSIDE SADAAM'S REIGN OF TERROR)



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

All over the map, that is to say, filled with one-offs, or anthology series or "Various". Thursday is more or less big, guy stuff or science. Friday is animals, Saturday looks to be going all WILD"¦but that's about all we can see.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

MAY -JUNE:

Again and as usual, a tweak here or there, but pretty much NAT GEO PRESENTS or that "Various" throughout the schedule.

AND BEYOND:

Isolating every series change to "Various" would be a nightmare"¦but that's kinda how the schedule comes together. The essence of the Nat Geo strategy is to run a good deal of one-offs in or out of existing Strands. Hardly ever does one week resemble the next.

CRITICAL SITUATION goes in at 9pm Tuesday somewhat regularly.

Having said that, here are the one-offs upcoming (many repeats):

NAT GEO PRESENTS on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday s and Sunday s- UFOS - SEEING IS BELIEVING; TORNADO INTERCEPT; AMERICAN/AFRICA/INDIA'S DEADLY DOZEN; MOST ASTOUNDING MOMENTS; SCIENCE OF SPEED EATING; HOOKED: MONSTER FISH; NEFERTITI AND THE LOST DYNASTY; ENGINEERING EGYPT (2 Hours worth); KNIGHTS TEMPLAR; SECRETS OF THE FREEMASONS; MOST AMAZING CLOSE ENCOUNTERS; SHARK BATTLEGROUND/WHALE ATTACK/SHARKS (cleverly scheduled the night before Discovery's SHARK WEEK); EXODUS REVEALED; OPERATION CERTAIN DEATH; HUNTER AND HUNTED; TONADO INTERCEPT/TWISTER CHASERS; INSIDE EXTRAORDINARY HUMANS; MYSTERY OF THE ROMANOVS; DOWNED PILOT; DAYTONA BIKER RALLY; REAL ROSWELL.

Nat Geo backs off a bit from the DOG WHISPERER/WILD Friday night for most of July (after a double-popped (8 and 9pm) DOG WHISPERER week July 9-13). More big stuff type docs go in there, followed by more WILD in August, Friday and Saturday: ULTIMATE FACTORIES; SCIENCE OF SUMMER; MOONSHINE; DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS; LIONS; HUNTER AND HUNTED;; LOCKED UP ABROAD; CONQUERING NIAGARA; PENGUIN SAFARI; POLAR BEARS; KING BEAR.

Coming up, in terms of promotion, ENGINEERING EGYPT; CRITICAL SITUATION and TABOO.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:



Modest increase from June 2006 in HH, but 25% up in men, 50% in women. Just about every night except Monday is up in some category.

NAT GEO PRESENTS, their signature Strand, is up across the board from last year. But NAKED SCIENCE and, in particular, DOG WHISPERER are down.



JUNE 2007 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Identical to the year-to-year story, the May-to-June 2007 growth was modest in HH, but 25% more in men and 50% more in women. Every night and every category were either steady from May or up, no small fete as HUTs are down as the summer progresses.

Monday - A Memorial Day DEADLY DOZEN Stunt was about even with the night and week. The above-average performers here were INSIDE THE TALIBAN; WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS DRUG GANG.

Tuesday - One of the stronger male nights, with a top night of PHILLY MOB/INSIDE SADAAM'S REIGN OF TERROR/repeat of the Sunday premiere of INSIDE THE GREEN BERETS. LOCKDOWN: WOMEN BEHIND BARS/NORTH HOLLYWOOD SHOOTOUT/COLUMBINE topped that a week later. MYSTERY CRASHES at 10pm the last week doubled the APOLLO 13 lead-in.

Wednesday - Tied for the best night in HH increases; thank SAN QUENTIN UNLOCKED; ARYAN BROTHERHOOD for bringing the night's average up for the month.

Thursday - Best of the science-themed programs this night: UNTIMATE EARTHQUAKE (last third of an UNTIMATE-weather event night); APACHE HELICOPTER and this night: DESTRUCTIVE FORCES/OCEAN REALM/BORN OF FIRE.

Friday - Balanced night..equal share in HH, men and women. DOG WHISPERER stemmed its fall a bit in a bit in men, not so in women (and we know it's down from last year, too, as noted above). A couple telecasts, as well as a one-off, SWEET TOOTH and a 4th of July Special, EXPLODING THE MYTHS out-Fridayed other Friday telecasts.

Saturday - Lowest night of the week, but in young men a bit. Male shares are OK, it's the low HUTs of the night that hurt the totals. Best WILDs: PLANET CARNIVOIRE SHARKS; TRIBAL SECRETS DINKA.

Sunday - Biggest night of the week; double the young women and up in both 25-54s too. Men continue to drive the night. Even better than the best night (that is, telecasts on Sunday out-indexing the night) were: LOCKDOWN (two of "Ëœem: WOMEN BEHIND BARS, TOTAL CONTROL); HUNT FOR and SEARCH FOR NOAH'S ARK.

LATEST ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

LATEST PROGRAM RENEWALS:

ANIMAL EXTRACTORS (Produced by Granada UK), TABOO 13 x 60 Produced by Beyond Productions; DOG WHISPERER, EXPLORER, FIGHT SCIENCE, NAKED SCIENCE, ULTIMATE FACTORIES, LOCKDOWN (6 hours), NAKED SCIENCE (10 episodes, 4th season), MEGA BUILDERS (2 x 60)

LATEST PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



BE THE CREATURE, DEADLY DOZEN, LIVING WILD, MOST EXTREME JOBS, TABOO, TOTALLY WILD, ULTIMATE DISASTER, UNDERCOVER HISTORY, HUNTER AND HUNTED, PLANET CARNIVORE, MEGA MOVERS; HOOKED: MONSTER FISH. MEGA STRUCTURES, DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS