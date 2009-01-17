National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of February 24, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 25-54.



JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

ONBOARD AIR FORCE ONE, ONBOARD MARINE ONE, INSIDE, DOG WHISPERER, DOGTOWN, EXPLORER, MAN-MADE, DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS, NAKED SCIENCE, WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES.



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

There are fewer series this month on Nat Geo, replaced primarily by anthology titles. Look for new or returning Series to be added in the coming months.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

DECEMBER 2008-JANUARY 2009:

-Mondays at 9pm & 10pm-NAT GEO PRESENTS

-Wednesdays at 8pm- NAT GEO PRESENTS

-Wednesdays at 10pm-INSIDE

-Thursdays at 8pm-MAN MADE

-Thursdays at 9pm-WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES

-Saturdays at 8pm-DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS

PREMIERES:

**IN THE WOMB: DOGS - January 4, 8pm.

**IN THE WOMB: CATS - January 4, 9pm.

**TWIN CITY BRIDGE: AFTER THE COLLAPSE - January 15, 8pm.

**DANGEROUS ENCOUTERS: RETURN TO SNAKE CAVE - January 24, 8pm.

**ON-BOARD AIR FORCE ONE - January 25, 8pm.

**ON-BOARD MARINE ONE - January 25, 9pm.

**HI-TECH WAR ON TERROR - January 28, 10pm.

FINALES:

None

FEBRUARY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:



**HOOKED ON BASS - February 2, 10pm.

**ITALY'S MYSTERY MUMMY - February 3, 10pm.

**MORPHED - February 8, 8pm.

**DARWIN'S SECRET NOTEBOOK - February 10, 9pm.

**THE REAL ABRAHAM LINCOLN - February 14, 8pm.

**KNOWN UNIVERSE - February 15, 8-11pm.

**HITLERS HIDDEN CITY - February 22, 8pm.

**HARD TIME - February 23, 9pm.

**CODEBREAKERS - March 1, 8pm.

**HARD TIME - March 2, 9pm.

**KINGDOM OF THE BLUE WHALE - March 8, 8pm.

**RHINO RESCUE - March 14, 8pm.

**INTO THE ABYSS - March 14, 10pm.

**MONSTER FISH OF THE MEKONG - March 15, 8pm.

**DOGTOWN (New Season) - March 20, 2009.

**ICY KILLERS: SECRETS OF ALASKA'S SALMON SHARK - March 21, 8pm.

**LOCKED UP ABROAD - April 1.

**GREAT WHITE ODYSSEY - April 19.

**WAKING THE BABY MAMMOTH - April 26.

**IN THE WOMB: EXTREME ANIMALS - May 10.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Nat Geo enjoyed its best January ever, showing growth on five nights versus last year. ON-BOARD AIR FORCE ONE and ON-BOARD MARINE ONE posted the highest ratings of the month for the final Sunday in January. Fewer series provides scheduling flexibility but is harder to maintain and promote-look for a return of several franchise series and new series offerings in the coming months.



JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS

January: 08-09

Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 23% 0% 7% 0%

Tuesday 8-11pm 4% -13% 64% 12%

Wednesday 8-11pm 29% 25% 80% 50%

Thursday 8-11pm -8% -10% 9% 0%

Friday 8-11pm 13% -9% 22% 9%

Saturday 8-11pm 39% 38% 30% 33%

Sunday 8-11pm 81% 89% 48% 68%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 27% 14% 36% 22%

*Ratings percentages based on A.C. Nielsen U.S. Universe

ON BOARD AIR FOIRCE ONE and ON BOARD MARINE ONE were big hits for Nat Geo, averaging 410% above the Household average and 425% above the P25-54 demo average.

INSIDE is up 38% in Households and 35% in the P25-54 demo over last year.

EXPLORER is up 29% in Households and 27% in the P25-54 demo from January 2008.

NAKED SCIENCE is showing declines of 27% in Households and 28% in the P25-54 demo from last year.

DOG WHISPERER is flat in Households year-to-year but down 11% in the P25-54 demo (due to a 31% decline in Men 25-54).

SIX DEGREES COULD CHANGE THE WORLD delivered 25% below the Tuesday average for men 25-54.



PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DOG WHISPERER, DOGTOWN, EXPLORER, INSIDE, LOCKED UP ABROAD, MAN-MADE, NAKED SCIENCE, TABOO, ULTIMATE FACTORIES, WILD, DEADLY DOZEN.



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced