National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2009
PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS
(Updated as of February 24, 2009)
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Adults 25-54.
JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:
ONBOARD AIR FORCE ONE, ONBOARD MARINE ONE, INSIDE, DOG WHISPERER, DOGTOWN, EXPLORER, MAN-MADE, DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS, NAKED SCIENCE, WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES.
SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:
There are fewer series this month on Nat Geo, replaced primarily by anthology titles. Look for new or returning Series to be added in the coming months.
PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:
DECEMBER 2008-JANUARY 2009:
-Mondays at 9pm & 10pm-NAT GEO PRESENTS
-Wednesdays at 8pm- NAT GEO PRESENTS
-Wednesdays at 10pm-INSIDE
-Thursdays at 8pm-MAN MADE
-Thursdays at 9pm-WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES
-Saturdays at 8pm-DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS
PREMIERES:
**IN THE WOMB: DOGS - January 4, 8pm.
**IN THE WOMB: CATS - January 4, 9pm.
**TWIN CITY BRIDGE: AFTER THE COLLAPSE - January 15, 8pm.
**DANGEROUS ENCOUTERS: RETURN TO SNAKE CAVE - January 24, 8pm.
**ON-BOARD AIR FORCE ONE - January 25, 8pm.
**ON-BOARD MARINE ONE - January 25, 9pm.
**HI-TECH WAR ON TERROR - January 28, 10pm.
FINALES:
None
FEBRUARY AND BEYOND:
PREMIERES:
**HOOKED ON BASS - February 2, 10pm.
**ITALY'S MYSTERY MUMMY - February 3, 10pm.
**MORPHED - February 8, 8pm.
**DARWIN'S SECRET NOTEBOOK - February 10, 9pm.
**THE REAL ABRAHAM LINCOLN - February 14, 8pm.
**KNOWN UNIVERSE - February 15, 8-11pm.
**HITLERS HIDDEN CITY - February 22, 8pm.
**HARD TIME - February 23, 9pm.
**CODEBREAKERS - March 1, 8pm.
**HARD TIME - March 2, 9pm.
**KINGDOM OF THE BLUE WHALE - March 8, 8pm.
**RHINO RESCUE - March 14, 8pm.
**INTO THE ABYSS - March 14, 10pm.
**MONSTER FISH OF THE MEKONG - March 15, 8pm.
**DOGTOWN (New Season) - March 20, 2009.
**ICY KILLERS: SECRETS OF ALASKA'S SALMON SHARK - March 21, 8pm.
**LOCKED UP ABROAD - April 1.
**GREAT WHITE ODYSSEY - April 19.
**WAKING THE BABY MAMMOTH - April 26.
**IN THE WOMB: EXTREME ANIMALS - May 10.
YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:
Nat Geo enjoyed its best January ever, showing growth on five nights versus last year. ON-BOARD AIR FORCE ONE and ON-BOARD MARINE ONE posted the highest ratings of the month for the final Sunday in January. Fewer series provides scheduling flexibility but is harder to maintain and promote-look for a return of several franchise series and new series offerings in the coming months.
JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS
January: 08-09
Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54
Monday 8-11pm 23% 0% 7% 0%
Tuesday 8-11pm 4% -13% 64% 12%
Wednesday 8-11pm 29% 25% 80% 50%
Thursday 8-11pm -8% -10% 9% 0%
Friday 8-11pm 13% -9% 22% 9%
Saturday 8-11pm 39% 38% 30% 33%
Sunday 8-11pm 81% 89% 48% 68%
MTWTFSS 8-11pm 27% 14% 36% 22%
*Ratings percentages based on A.C. Nielsen U.S. Universe
ON BOARD AIR FOIRCE ONE and ON BOARD MARINE ONE were big hits for Nat Geo, averaging 410% above the Household average and 425% above the P25-54 demo average.
INSIDE is up 38% in Households and 35% in the P25-54 demo over last year.
EXPLORER is up 29% in Households and 27% in the P25-54 demo from January 2008.
NAKED SCIENCE is showing declines of 27% in Households and 28% in the P25-54 demo from last year.
DOG WHISPERER is flat in Households year-to-year but down 11% in the P25-54 demo (due to a 31% decline in Men 25-54).
SIX DEGREES COULD CHANGE THE WORLD delivered 25% below the Tuesday average for men 25-54.
PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:
None announced
PROGRAM RENEWALS:
DOG WHISPERER, DOGTOWN, EXPLORER, INSIDE, LOCKED UP ABROAD, MAN-MADE, NAKED SCIENCE, TABOO, ULTIMATE FACTORIES, WILD, DEADLY DOZEN.
PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:
None announced
