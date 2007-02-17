National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - Feb. 2007

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of March 24, 2007)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 25-54



FEBRUARY 2007 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

Top performing series for this portion of our lives, and this month, remains DOG WHISPERER. And with 28 prime-time telecasts in February (one-third of the prime sked), NG PRESENTS comes in at #2. Stay tuned for the programs that TRIPLED that program's average"¦it's in the Ratings Analysis!

Other strands, EXPLORER, WILD, MAN-MADE, THRILL ZONE, and MEGASTRUCTURES round out the above-prime average list.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Unlike last month, we saw a little more consistency on the schedule"¦most programs ran at least 3 times of the four weeks. Still, no real theme comes out any night"¦.a few stunts of themes (MOST DANGEROUS, etc.)"¦Friday is animals"¦but that's about all we can see.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JANUARY - FEBRUARY:

Not much, other than that consistency we wrote about above. MEGASTRUCTURES and NAKED SCIENCE/ MAN-MADE in at 8pm and 9pm, respectively, Thursday s. Friday's WILD block is now more likely 2 1-hours as opposed to 1-2 hour, 9-11pm.

Into February, programs and strands worth noting include:

ULTIMATE stunt on 1/29 (EARTHQUAKE, TSUNAMI, TORNADO); SECRETS stunt on 2/4 (FREEMASONS, NOAH'S ARK, REVELATION); PRISONS (they call it Urban Anthropology). 2/5 (SAN QUENTIN, LOCKDOWN, ALCATRAZ). NAKED SCIENCE got a vertical stunt, Thursday 2/8. More LOCKDOWNs, a night of "Ëœem, 2/11. CRASH SCIENCE came back a few times in February (2/1, 2/6, 2/17); sodid HUNTER AND HUNTED (2/19, 2/20 and a stunt on 3/3); PLANET CARNIVORE is a blue chip biggie 2/18 and 2/24.

AND BEYOND (as of March 24, 2007):

IMPOSSIBLE becomes a new strand in March, Thursday at 8 and 9pm, as in BRIDGES (Golden Gate) or MOVES ( an entire church, a whole house).

GALAPAGOS is the next blue chip, March 18 at 8pm. An updated INSIDE 9/11 comes back with Limited Commercial Interruption, 3/25.



FEBRUARY 2007 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

After a nice growth month in January, February went the way of a number of nets against the boroadcast sweeps"¦down"¦in HH and women, but surprisingly, showed a health 20% gain in both men categories, 18-49 and 25-54.

Two nights showed considerable growth:

Monday - Nearly the biggest night in HH, same with men, and showing the most month-to-month growth of any night. TORNADO was the best of the ULTIMATES Week 1; Urban anthropology that worked best all month on tuesdays, SAN QUENTIN UNLOCKED (Full Disclosure: Distributed by sister company CABLEready worldwide), WORLDS MOST DANGEROUS DRUG and GANGS, SURVIVING MAXIMUM SECURITY and ALCATRAZ, better than the natural disasters and SHARK/BEACH programs otherwise in there.

Tuesday - Lowest night of the week, and the lack of women seems to be the reason. Men were OK, but couldn't save the night. Best PRESENTS: STURGIS: HELL ON WHEELS (Full Disclosure: Distributed by sister company CABLEready worldwide); HUNT FOR BOSTON STRANGLER. FIGHT SCIENCE repeat, Nat History night 4th week (SHADOW STALKERS, GATOR ATTACK, COUGAR ISLAND ) only matched the HH, but over-delivered in men.

Wednesday - Older skewing night, it seems (Dominated by Men 24-54). Best performers: for EXPLORER, SUPER SNAKE (by almost 2 x 1); NAKED SCIENCE, THE DEEP, GLOACIER MELTDOWN. ULTIMATE FACTORIES Stunt 2nd Week actually built nicely through the 3-hour block (which a stunt should do); 2nd best Wednesday of the month.

Thursday - HH and women down. MAN MADE (Strand over ULTIMATE FACTORIES repeats) did best of the month and better than the usual nightly average. USS RONALD REAGAN always does well, too, and did, as a MEGASTRUCTURES episode. NAKED SCIENCE Stunt didn't deliver..BIG FREEZE, BIRTH OF THE UNIVERSE and DEATH OF THE SUN were below average.

Friday - #2 night of the month, but beware: the night is off by 17% in HH Share, more than that in women and the anchor, DOG WHISPERER is off in every category except, Men 25-54. Best WILDs: BEARS, SCIENCE OF WINTER.

Saturday - Pretty good night, well-balanced demographically and some women growth to report. Most Super of the SUPER SATURDAY: MOST DARING MOMENTS (outperformed lead-in ASTOUDING MOMENTS and lead-out ASTONISHING MOMENTS. MOONSHINE and HOOKED! MONSTER FISH did well, too, driven by men.

Sunday - Best night of the week again, and essentially held its own from January. However, it was mostly driven by an outstanding performance for the LOCKDOWN Stunt (GANG WAR, WOMEN BEHIND BARS and TOTAL CONTROL). Doubled or tripled the other Sundays. PLANET CARNIVORE stunt did OK, on a night that built throughout.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:



National Geographic is reporting its March 18 GALAPAGOS three-hour special delivered a 1.0 Rating (Multichannel Newswire, 3/20/07)

LATEST ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

LATEST PROGRAM RENEWALS:

TABOO: 13 x 60. Produced by Beyond Productions, DOG WHISPERER, EXPLORER, FIGHT SCIENCE, NAKED SCIENCE

LATEST PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announed.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



BE THE CREATURE, LIVING WILD, MOST EXTREME JOBS, TABOO, TOTALLY WILD, ULTIMATE DISASTER, UNDERCOVER HISTORY