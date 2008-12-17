National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - December 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of January 24, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 25-54.



DECEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

EXPLORER, EGYPT UNWRAPPED, WILD, NAKED SCIENCE, INSIDE, DOG WHISPERER, TABOO, WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES, LOCKED UP ABROAD.



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The Schedule remained pretty consistent this month with several stunts around the Holidays (MYSTERIES OF THE BIBLE; DOGTOWN; and, HOOKED).

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

NOVEMBER-DECEMBER 2008:

-N/A

PREMIERES:

**EXPLORER: MARIJUANA NATION - December 2, 9pm.

**JOURNEY TO THE EDGE OF THE UNIVERSE - December 7, 8pm.

**SECRETS OF THE KUNG FU TEMPLE - December 18, 10pm.

**IN THE WOMB: IDENTICAL TWINS - December 21, 9pm.

FINALES:

None

JANUARY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:



**IN THE WOMB: DOGS - January 4, 8pm.

**IN THE WOMB: CATS - January 4, 9pm.

**TWIN CITY BRIDGE: AFTER THE COLLAPSE - January 15, 8pm.

**DANGEROUS ENCOUTERS: RETURN TO SNAKE CAVE - January 24, 8pm.

**ON-BOARD AIR FORCE ONE - January 25, 8pm.

**ON-BOARD MARINE ONE - January 25, 9pm.

**HI-TECH WAR ON TERROR - January 28, 10pm.

**HOOKED ON BASS - February 2, 10pm.

**ITALY'S MYSTERY MUMMY - February 3, 10pm.

**MORPHED - February 8, 8pm.

**DARWIN'S SECRET NOTEBOOK - February 10, 9pm.

**THE REAL ABRAHAM LINCOLN - February 14, 8pm.

**KNOWN UNIVERSE - February 15, 8-11pm.

**HARD TIME - February 23, 9pm.

**DOGTOWN (New Season) - March 20, 2009.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

This year it was up to MARIJUANA NATION and JOURNEY TO THE EDGE OF THE UNIVERSE and the increases in most Series over last year (Dec. 2007 had two hours of OUTLAW BIKERS, MYSTERIES OF THE BIBLE and a three-hour Dino event that helped spike the ratings). This performance helped maintain year-on-year, Nat Geo is up 3% in Households and down 6% in the P25-54 demo (Men 25-54 are down slightly and women 25-54 are up slightly).



DECEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS

Nat Geo's been pretty consistent over a long stretch, and it continues this month with three growth nights and three down nights in the P25-54 demo. MARIJUANA NATION garnered a lot of attention for its banner Series EXPLORER, delivering 67% in Households and 80% in the P25-54 above the series average while JOURNEY TO THE EDGE OF THE UNIVERSE delivered 73% above in households and 47% above in the P25-54 of the Network's prime average.

Mondays are down 7% in Households and 12% in the P25-54 demo from last year. With the holidays, the schedule had pre-emptions for a MYSTERIES OF THE BIBLE stunt one week and a UFO stack another.

Tuesdays are up 13% in Households and 5% in the P25-54 demo over last year. Big premiere ratings for EXPLORER: MARIJUANA NATION drove the increases this month.

Wednesdays are down by 10 % Households and 13% in the P25-54 demo against last year. A Christmas Eve stunt of DOGTOWN is the likely culprit for the downturn; it scored 58% below the nightly average in Household and 55% below the nightly average in the demo.

Thursdays are up by 7% in Households and flat in the P25-54 demo (the night's up by 9% in Men 25-54, but women 25-54 are down 17%) from last year. The strong male numbers were driven by an encore of JOURNEY TO THE EDGE OF THE UNIVERSE.

Fridays are up by 16% in Households and 13% in the P25-54 demo (driven by a 36% increase in women 25-54, they love Cesar). DOG WHISPERER and DOGTOWN have become the dynamic duo of Friday nights.

Saturdays are up 17% in Households and 13% in the P25-54 demo over last year. WILD provided some compelling offerings (MYSTERY BEAR OF THE ARCTIC and THE WHALE THAT EXPLODED) that delivered strong ratings for the series and night.

Sundays are down a modest 5% in Households and 8% in the P25-54 demo (but women 25-54 are up 12%). MYSTERIES OF THE BIBLE and JOURNEY TO THE EDGE OF THE UNIVERSE were the strongest performers for the month.



-PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced

-PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DOGTOWN, LOCKED UP ABROAD, WORLD'S TOUGHEST FIXES, NAKED SCIENCE, DEADLY DOZEN.



-PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced