National Geographic Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - April 2007

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of May 25, 2007)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 25-54



APRIL 2007 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

Hidden in a NAT GEO PRESENTS was A MAN AMONG WOLVES. Great story there, as you'll soon see.

Other top telecasts were crime/investigation one-offs or Strand episodes: WHAT HAPPENED: COLUMBINE; MIAMI DRUG CARTEL, GETTING GOTTI, PHILLY MOB, LOCKDOWN: PREDATORS BEHIND BARS; ALCATRAZ LIVING HELL; LOCKDOWN: GANGLAND, LOCKDOWN: INSIDE MAX SECURITY. Also scoring above prime were: FERAL CHILDREN; INDIA'S DEADLY DOZEN; POLAR APOCALYPSE; DINO METEOR; DEADLIEST SNAKES; DEADLY DOZEN: AFRICA.

Two series this month, IS IT REAL? And WHAT HAPPENED outperformed the network in prime.



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

All over the map, that is to say, filled with one-offs, or anthology series or "Various". Thursday is big, guy stuff or science. Friday is animals, Saturday looks to be going all WILD"¦but that's about all we can see.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

MARCH - APRIL:

A few, other than the usual "Various" all over the place (meaning, no one program ran in the time slot the entire month). Tuesday, 10pm officially WHAT HAPPENED?. INSIDE"¦..(fill in event or place here) is now Wednesday at 10pm. Thursday gets MAN MADE at 8pm, and more NAKED SCIENCE at 9 and 10pm. WILD seems to be a Saturday schedule now.

AND BEYOND:

Isolating every series change to "Various" would be a nightmare"¦but that's kinda how the schedule comes together. The essence of the Nat Geo strategy is to run a good deal of one-offs in or out of existing Strands. Hardly ever does one week resemble the next.

Having said that, here are the one-offs upcoming:

NAT GEO PRESENTS - STURGIS, HELL ON WHEELS; BOUNTY HUNTERS; FIGHT SCIENCE; SEARCH FOR NOAH'S ARK; CAIN AND ABEL: BROTHERS AT WAR; LOST KINGS OF THE BIBLE; MADNESS OF HENRY VIII; HUNT FOR THE LOST ARK; SECRETS OF THE FREEMASONS; MYSTERY OF THE ROMANOVS; NAT GEO'S MOST THRILLING/AMAZING/ASTONISHING MOMENTS; DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS; MIAMI DRUG CARTEL; UNDERWORLD HISTORY OF VEGAS MAFIA; SECRET VOICE OF HITLER; HITLER UNCOVERED; HUNT FOR HITLER and a few ULTIMATE DISASTERS and DEADLY DOZENS.

WILD one-offs on Friday and Saturday night will include: DANGEROUS WORLD, AIR EMERGENCY,, RATTLER: BEHIND THE FANGS; KING COBRA; WHEN SNAKES BITE;

Biggest event, based on expectations and promotion, is INSIDE THE GREEN BERETS, premieres June 3, 9pm.



APRIL 2007 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

No word from Nat Geo this month on their take on the month"¦so we'll get right into ours:Net slipped a bit in April; down 20% in HH and 17-50% in key demos. Only Tuesday night scored any increases at all. Every other night was down a little to "¦well..more than that.

Monday - 3rd highest night of the week. Best performer in the NAT GEO PRESENTS Strand was A MAN AMONG WOLVES"¦more than double pretty much everything on Mondays this month, tripling the lead-in and, out of almost nowhere, became the top telecast for them this month.

Tuesday - a big WHAT HAPPENED? night, thanks to COLUMBINE (4/23), doubling its lead-in and scoring better-than-average demos. Everything else was at or below that night's average. WHAT HAPPENED?: WATERGATE was no COLUMBINE, nor was ROSWELL or J EDGAR HOOVER.

Wednesday - Lowest night of the week"¦and it dropped from last month, too. Only LOCKDOWN: INSIDE MAX SECURITY broke away from the pack. Repeats of MYSTERIES OF THE BIBLE, which usually work pretty well, were off the mark this month, except DECODING THE DEAD SEA SCROLLS, which equaled the night.

Thursday - MYSTERIES OF THE BIBLE: DOOMSDAY: BOOK OF REVELATION did OK"¦better than the rest of the night. Best NAKED SCIENCE episodes were DINO METEOR and POLAR APOCALYPSE. ALCATRAZ LI9VING THE HELL also out-indexed the night.

Friday - Concerning declines for DOG WHISPERER this month"¦not up to its usual strong performance. But a one-off, CESAR'S TOUGHEST CASES picked that second Friday of the month up nicely. It's a pretty balanced demo night, nonetheless. MYSTERIES OF THE BIBLE did well here one night, especially JESUS: THE REAL MAN and SECRETS OF MARY MAGDALENE. A MAN AMONG WOLVES repeat scored big, too. (Smells like a spin-off here to us!). SECRET YOSEMITE in the NATIONAL PARKS Strand did well, too.

Saturday - Pretty much all WILD these days (used to be a Friday staple), and the night is down from last month. Only DEADLIEST SNAKES and one episode of PLANET CARNIVORE broke away from the pack.

Sunday - Strongest night of the week across the board. Better than the rest were MIAMI DRUG CARTEL; PHILLY MOB; GETTING GOTTI; NORTH AMERICA'S DEADLY DOZEN; LOCKDOWN: PREDATORS BEHIND BARS.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

NEW FEATURE! Year-to-year data, the ONLY place to find this information!

Nat Geo is essentially flat from a year ago"¦.steady in all demos except women 18-49. 3 nights are up from April 2006: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Strands that grew in a year were IS IT REAL, NAT GEO PRESENTS, THRILL ZONE and, to an extent, NAKED SCIENCE. Trouble on the DOG WHISPERER horizon though"¦it's not only down from last month, but also significantly from April 2006, too.

LATEST ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

LATEST PROGRAM RENEWALS:

TABOO 13 x 60 Produced by Beyond Productions; DOG WHISPERER, EXPLORER, FIGHT SCIENCE, NAKED SCIENCE, ULTIMATE FACTORIES, LOCKDOWN (6 hours), NAKED SCIENCE (10 episodes, 4th season), MEGA BUILDERS (2 x 60)

LATEST PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



BE THE CREATURE, LIVING WILD, MOST EXTREME JOBS, TABOO, TOTALLY WILD, ULTIMATE DISASTER, UNDERCOVER HISTORY, HUNTER AND HUNTED, PLANET CARNIVORE, MEGA MOVERS; HOOKED: MONSTER FISH