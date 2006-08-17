MTV Press Releases 2006

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2007

MTV UP ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS FOR Q3 2006



MTV Has Most Watched Quarter in Network's History Among P12-34

Network Continues Lead As #1 Rated 24-Hour Basic Cable Network P12-24 for 38 Consecutive Quarters

MTV2 Accomplishes Highest Rated Q3 in Network's History Among P12-34

Streams on MTV.com Up 169%; Time Spent on MTV.com Increases 12%

MTV Mobile Video Streams Increase 15% vs. Q3 2005

mtvU.com Traffic Up More Than 100%

New York, NY, September 26, 2006 - MTV announced today that Q3 2006 was its most watched quarter in network history among P12-34. The network also maintained its leadership position for the 38th consecutive quarter as the #1 rated 24-hour basic cable network among P12-24 according to Nielsen Media Research. It was also announced today that MTV2 reached another milestone with its highest rated third quarter in channel history, and its 15th consecutive quarter of ratings growth among P12-34. In Q3 2006 MTV.com saw massive growth delivering over 150 million streams, up 176% from Q3 2005, while time spent online on MTV.com increased 12% versus Q3 2005, marking the 5th consecutive quarter of the growth.

"Our strategy is to identify and create platforms and content that deepens the engagement and overall entertainment experience for the MTV audience," said Christina Norman, President, MTV. "The fact that numbers are up across the board - on-air, online, mobile - is proof positive that our strategy is working and our business is strong and continues to grow."

"MTV is the leader in creating fresh content that lives across our multiple screens," said Brian Graden, President, Entertainment, MTV Networks Music Group & President, Logo. "MTV's success in third quarter was fueled by some of the biggest hits on television - LAGUNA BEACH, TWO-A-DAYS, RUN'S HOUSE, MAKING THE BAND, THE HILLS - these shows and their online and wireless extensions created an ecosystem to engage our audience and guide them between our platforms."

Q3 2006 saw a number of new and returning hits that lived on-air, online, and on wireless platforms. The signature "10 Spot" block ranked #1 among P12-34 versus all cable competition with the premieres of MTV's newest hits including NICK CANNON'S WILD N OUT, THE HILLS, RUN'S HOUSE, LAGUNA BEACH and TWO-A-DAYS, all contributing to the strong growth across the board. TWO-A-DAYS, which centers on a high school football program in Alabama has emerged as one of MTV's latest hits averaging a 2.0 P12-34 rating and seen by over 46 million viewers a week. MTV's Afternoon block also ruled ranking #1 in its time period among P12-24 versus cable competition with MY OWN..., WHY CAN'T I BE YOU, YO MOMMA, MTV'S LITTLE TALENT SHOW, and NEXT leading the charge.

MTV is now embarking on a very aggressive launch campaign with a number of new shows premiering over the next 6 months including TWENTYFOURSEVEN, which follows the lives of seven young men as they try to make it in Hollywood; ROB & BIG, which chronicles the friendship of pro-skater Rob Dyrdek and his bodyguard/best friend, Christopher "Big Black" Boykin; and ADVENTURES IN HOLLYHOOD, a comedic reality series that follows Academy Award winning and rap artists, Three 6 Mafia on their quest to establish themselves as Hollywood players. Q4 2006 will also see returning favorites REAL WORLD: DENVER, RW/RR CHALLENGE: THE DUEL, TRUE LIFE, MAKE, and YO MOMMA.

Key examples of the expanded multi-platform reach of MTV in Q3 were LAGUNA BEACH, and the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards. In its third season, LAGUNA BEACH continued to connect with the MTV audience on-air and online in Q3, but also expanded the experience with the beta launch of Virtual Laguna Beach, an online social networking platform based on the hit show. Virtual Laguna Beach is an online world where fans can immerse themselves in all things Laguna Beach, live in the same environment as their favorite cast members, and interact with other fans through real-time chat. The 2006 VMAs were broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City with a live alternate view available on MTV.com and wireless VMA content living across all carriers via MTV Mobile. To date, the 2006 VMAs was the top rated cable telecast among P12-24 watched by 49 million viewers in its first week. On MTV.com the first ever VMA: Live Backstage Uncensored simulcast earned nearly 450,000 streams. The following day, the VMAs broke all stream records for MTV.com with over 6.6 million streams making it the highest day ever by more than double. Unique visitors to Overdrive on MTV.com the day of the VMAs were up 500% from one year ago.

The highlights continue on MTV2, as the network celebrates its highest rated third quarter in channel history among P12-34 and M12-24, making it the 15th consecutive quarter where MTV2 has posted growth versus prior year among P12-34. In third quarter, the "Sucker Free Sunday" programming grew 26% among P12-34 and up 41% among M12-24 versus a year ago. Among the site's top series in September were HEADBANGER'S BALL, FINAL FLU and ELITE 8. MTV2.com featured three Leaks in August and Rick Ross' Port of Miami was the top Leak with 154,000 stream requests. It was MTV2's most popular Leak for this year thus far.

mtvU is now seen on more than 750 campuses, with a combined enrollment of over 7 million, and mtvU.com - the website for MTV's 24 hour college network - reached record levels this quarter, as unique visitors increased more than 100% vs. a year ago. Top content for the quarter included MEET OR DELETE, an mtvU reality series developed in collaboration with HP, which gives college students the chance to size each other up and decide if they'd like to meet, based solely on the contents of their hard drives. The show reached a significant global audience through MeetorDelete.com, which offers 14 regionalized online hubs and showcases episodes from around the world, unseen footage, interactive games, free music downloads, casting calls and more. Another top show was THE FRESHMEN, which welcomed Kim Stolz as new host in July, began offering college students the power to vote their favorite videos into rotation on mtvU, and saw streams increase 235% vs. the previous quarter. Other top series which saw big increases in Q3 were DEAN'S LIST, now featuring a different college student every week, counting down their top ten music video picks as well as the most streamed on mtvU.com, and HOSUE BAND -- compiling exclusive performance footage, video premieres and interviews -- driven to new heights this quarter with the help of college favorites such as THE RACONTEURS, ANGELS & AIRWAVES, and OK GO.

MTV Mobile's video streams to its wireless carrier partners were up 15% in Q3 2006 from Q2 in 2006.

MTV Networks, a unit of Viacom (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is one of the world's leading creators of programming and content across all media platforms. MTV Networks, with more than 100 channels worldwide, owns and operates the following television programming services - MTV: MUSIC TELEVISION, MTV2, VH1, mtvU, NICKELODEON, NICK at NITE, COMEDY CENTRAL, TV LAND, SPIKE TV, CMT, NOGGIN, VH1 CLASSIC, LOGO, MTVN INTERNATIONAL and THE DIGITAL SUITE FROM MTV NETWORKS, a package of 13 digital services, all of these networks trademarks of MTV Networks. MTV Networks connects with its audiences through its robust consumer products businesses and its more than 95 interactive properties worldwide, including online, broadband, wireless and interactive television services and also has licensing agreements, joint ventures, and syndication deals whereby all of its programming services can be seen worldwide.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 2006

TIM HEALY PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT OF MTV PRODUCTION



New York, NY, July 26, 2006 - Tim Healy has been promoted to Vice President of Production, MTV: Music Television, it was announced by Tony DiBari, Senior Vice President, MTV Production.

"We are fortunate to have the creativity, talent, and knowledge of all aspects of production that he brings to the table," commented Mr. DiBari. "I have no doubt that he will continue to develop compelling and innovative programming that will live across MTV's many screens from on-air, online, and wireless."

In his new role, Mr. Healy will oversee the creative and physical production of various MTV programming from its Times Square studios including TOTAL REQUEST LIVE and all TRL specials, such as "Spankin' New Music Week." In addition, Mr. Healy will oversee the production of weekend programming, artists' specials and events like "MTV's Spring Break." He will also be charged with spearheading the development of short form programming for MTV's production department across all platforms.

In his former position of Executive Producer, MTV Production, Mr. Healy oversaw a wide range of series including MTV's flagship show, TOTAL REQUEST LIVE, THE ANDY MILONAKIS SHOW, ROOM RAIDERS, and specials including MTV'S NEW YEAR'S EVE.

Mr. Healy began at MTV in 1993 at the first MTV Beach House in the Hamptons. After graduating from Villanova University in 1994 with a B.A. in English, he was hired as a P.A. and has held every position in the production department leading up to his most recent promotion. Mr. Healy currently resides in Connecticut.

