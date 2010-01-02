MTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK

Launched on August 1, 1981, MTV: Music Television is the world's largest television network and the leading multimedia brand for youth. Their programming features music, series, specials, and events that targets a young audience.

GENRES OF PROGRAMMING:

Series, Specials, Music, Reality, Comedy, Drama

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

People 12-24

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS

95.7 million

PARENT COMPANY

Viacom

SISTER NETWORKS

BET, Centric, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVN International, MTVU, MTV Tr3s, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons, Spike, Teen Nick, TV Land, VH1, VH1 Classic, VH1 Soul

CONTACT INFO

Main Address: 1515 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10036

Main Phone: 212-846-8000

Chairman/CEO, MTV Networks: Judy McGrath

GM: Stephen K. Friedman

President, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Doug Herzog

EVP and CFO, MTV Networks: Jacques Tortoroli

Acting President (Currently Presiden of MTV Networks Music and Logo Group): Van Toffler

EVP, Program Strategy: Sarah Tomassi Lindman

EVP, News & Productions: David Sirulnick

EVP, Series Programming and Development: Tony DiSanto

EVP, Strategy and Operations, MTV and VH1: Richard Gay

EVP, Scripted Development: David Janollari

EVP, Production: Chris Linn

EVP, Research: Colleen Fahey Rush

SVP, Strategy & Planning: Todd Cunningham

SVP, Series Development: Liz Gately

SVP, Series Development, East Coast: Brent Haynes

SVP, MTV Series Production, West Coast: Momita Sengupta

SVP, Strategy and Business Development: Daniel Yang

SVP, Series Development, West Coast: Maira Suro

SVP, Production, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Temple Williams

SVP, Content: Eddie Dalva

SVP, Talent development and Programming: Randy Sosin

VP, Series Production, East Coast: Andy Portnoy

VP, Series Development: James Bolosh

VP, Strategy and Business Operations: Peter Dolchin

VP, Program Research: Colleen Fahey Rush

Head of Scheduling/Distribution/New Media: TBA

Manager, Series Development: Morgan Selzer

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

MTV does not accept unsolicited proposals. But they are always featuring casting calls for a variety of their programming. Information is available on their website at http://www.mtv.com/ontv/castingcall/

COMPETITION

Vh1, Fuse, Adult Swim

