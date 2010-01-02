MTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
MTV
None.
Launched on August 1, 1981, MTV: Music Television is the world's largest television network and the leading multimedia brand for youth. Their programming features music, series, specials, and events that targets a young audience.
Series, Specials, Music, Reality, Comedy, Drama
People 12-24
95.7 million
Viacom
BET, Centric, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVN International, MTVU, MTV Tr3s, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons, Spike, Teen Nick, TV Land, VH1, VH1 Classic, VH1 Soul
Main Address: 1515 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10036
Main Phone: 212-846-8000
Chairman/CEO, MTV Networks: Judy McGrath
GM: Stephen K. Friedman
President, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Doug Herzog
EVP and CFO, MTV Networks: Jacques Tortoroli
Acting President (Currently Presiden of MTV Networks Music and Logo Group): Van Toffler
EVP, Program Strategy: Sarah Tomassi Lindman
EVP, News & Productions: David Sirulnick
EVP, Series Programming and Development: Tony DiSanto
EVP, Strategy and Operations, MTV and VH1: Richard Gay
EVP, Scripted Development: David Janollari
EVP, Production: Chris Linn
EVP, Research: Colleen Fahey Rush
SVP, Strategy & Planning: Todd Cunningham
SVP, Series Development: Liz Gately
SVP, Series Development, East Coast: Brent Haynes
SVP, MTV Series Production, West Coast: Momita Sengupta
SVP, Strategy and Business Development: Daniel Yang
SVP, Series Development, West Coast: Maira Suro
SVP, Strategy and Business Development, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Daniel Yang
SVP, Production, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Temple Williams
SVP, Content: Eddie Dalva
SVP, Talent development and Programming: Randy Sosin
VP, Series Production, East Coast: Andy Portnoy
VP, Series Development: James Bolosh
VP, Strategy and Business Operations: Peter Dolchin
VP, Program Research: Colleen Fahey Rush
Head of Scheduling/Distribution/New Media: TBA
Manager, Series Development: Morgan Selzer
MTV does not accept unsolicited proposals. But they are always featuring casting calls for a variety of their programming. Information is available on their website at http://www.mtv.com/ontv/castingcall/
Vh1, Fuse, Adult Swim
