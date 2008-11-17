MTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - November 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of Decmber 23, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Teens 12-17, Adults 18-34



NOVEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

BRITNEY: FOR THE RECORD, THE HILLS AFTER SHOW, THE HILLS, THE ISLAN, BOYZ N THE HOOD, SCARY MOVIE, PARIS HILTON'S MY NEW BFF, TOTAL REQUEST LIVE, NOT ANOTHER TEEN MOVIE, NATIONAL LAMPOON VAN WILDER, MADE, EXILED

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Monday nights featured a variety of programming, leading into the main premiere of MTV's arguably biggest hit program, THE HILLS, followed by THE HILLS AFTER SHOW.

Tuesdays in November featured a varitey of rerun programming, leading into back-to-back episodes of PARIS HILTON'S MY NEW BFF at 9pm and 10pm.

Wednesday night's lineup included a variety of programming, leading into the 10pm premiere of THE ISLAND (THE REAL WORLD/ROAD RULES challenge.)

Thursdays in November featured 50 CENT: MONEY AND POWER in the 10pm slot.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this month featured a variety of programming.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

OCTOBER - NOVEMBER 2008:

None announced.



NOVEMBER AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**50 CENT: THE MONEY AND POWER premieres November 6, 2008.

**BROMANCE premieres December 29, 2008.

**THE CITY premieres December 29, 2008.

FINALES:

**The finale of TRL aired November 16, 2008

**THE HILLS finale aired December 22, 2008.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Another rough month for MTV, which saw an overall decline of 36% of viewers versus November 2007. All key demographics were down significantly from a month ago.

Undoubtedly, MTV is eagerly awaiting new programming (they've announed 8 of 16 new programs for next year.) Hopefully, a look to more reality-driven, younger-skewing content, will turn the network around in these intensely competative times.

NOVEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Compared to October, MTV saw no significant loss or gain in overall viewers. Though the network had a lot of competion from broadcast and cable, an inconsistant schedule and not enough new programming is the most likely culprit.

Mondays remain one of the strongest nights of the week for MTV, which premieres its hit series THE HILLS in the 10pm slot. In November, the night performed above-average. Interestingly enough, THE HILLS LIFE AFTER SHOW in the 10:30pm slot actually out-performed THE HILLS, which may be falling into the DVR-and-watch-later category for many viewers.

Tuesdays fell 31% in overall viewers from October, despite a strong performance from PARIS HILTON'S MY NEW BFF in the 10pm slot.

Wednesday's lineup of a variety of different program proved to be unable to maintain an audience, and the night was down as well.

Thursdays showed a modest jump in male viewers, mostly due to 50 CENT MONEY AND POWER which aired throughout the month in the 10pm slot.

Fridays and Saturdays featured a variety of programming, including a few off-network shows (such as FEAR FACTOR and SARAH SILVERMAN.)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

BEAUTY AND THE GEEK (off CW.) MTV picked up 6 episodes and may option for more cycles. And, MTV is discussing details with Fox21 and Katalyst Films and casting is happening on the new edition tentatively called Beauty and the Geek Celebrity.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

A SHOT AT LOVE returns on December 9 with A DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE, in which twin sisters Rikki and Vikki look for love.

MAKING THE BAND bonus episodes will air early next year.

FROM G'S TO GENTS has been renewed for a second season.

MTV is currently casting for season 22 of THE REAL WORLD.

The 21st season of THE REAL WORLD will take place in Brooklyn, New York.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

TRUE LIFE, MADE, PARENTAL CONTROL