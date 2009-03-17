MTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 21, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

People 12-24.



MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

BULLY BEATDOWN, AMERICA'S BEST DANCE CREW, THE CITY, YOU GOT SERVED, REAL WORLD, ROB DYRDEK'S FANTASY FACTORY, FOR THE LOVE OF RAY J, NITRO CIRCUS, MAKING THE BAND, HUSTLE AND FLOW

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Monday nights in March were all about THE CITY, which had its finale on March 16th.

Tuesday nights saw the continued series from February, TI: ROAD TO REDEMPTION at 9:30pm, followed by FROM G'S TO GENTS at 10pm.

Wednesdays in March remain all about THE REAL WORLD (last week's episode at 9pm and the premiere at 10pm.) The 8pm program varied throughout the month. (FROM GS TO GENTS/AMERICA'S BEST DANCE CREW.)

Thursday's "10 spot" featured AMERICA'S BEST DANCE CREW earlier in the month, then saw TAKING THE STAGE, which premiered Thursday, March 19th.

Fridays and Saturdays featured a variety of reruns, movies, and other programs.

Sundays in March continued with the lineup of several new younger, male-skewing new series from MTV, including ROB DYRDEK'S FANTASY FACTORY, COLLEGEHUMOR SHOW, NITRO CIRCUS, and HOW'S YOUR NEWS.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

FEBRUARY - MARCH 2009:

PREMIERES:

**DADDY'S GIRLS premiered January 5, 2009.

**THE REAL WORLD premiered January 7, 2009.

**ROB DRYDEK'S FANTASY FACTORY premiered February 8, 2099, at 9pm.

**THE COLLEGEHUMOR SHOW premiered February 8, 2009, at 9:30pm.

**NITRO CIRCUS premiered February 8, 2009, at 10pm.

**HOW'S YOUR NEWS premiered February 8, 2009, at 10:30pm.

**TI'S ROAD TO REDEMPTION premiered February 10, 2009.

**DOGG AFTER DARK premiered February 17, 2009 at 9pm.

**TAKING THE STAGE premiered March 19, 2009, at 10pm.

APRIL AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:



**THE PHONE premiered April 21, 2009.

**STEVE-O: DEMISE AND RISE premieres May 3, 2009, at 10pm.

**The MTV MOVIE AWARS will air live on May 31, 2009.



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

March 2009 vs. March 2008 (% Change)

H'hold M18-49 F18-49 P18-49

Monday 8-11pm -59% -57% -66% -64%

Tuesday 8-11pm -20% -10% -8% -9%

Wednesday 8-11pm -21% -21% -30% -24%

Thursday 8-11pm -28% -41% -23% -32%

Friday 8-11pm -22% -22% -27% -20%

Saturday 8-11pm -33% -0% -38% -30%

Sunday 8-11pm -17% 100% -47% 0%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm -31% -9% -39% -27%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Yikes... that's a lot of negative numbers up there, MTV. Clearly, numbers are down nearly across the board compared to March of last year, when THE HILLS was back, stronger than ever, AMERICA'S BEST DANCE CREW was new and fresh, and THE GAUNTLET was tearing up the numbers.

Still, there are some signs that MTV isn't down and out. Clearly younger men are responding well to the revised Sunday night lineup. And with more programs like THE PHONE debuting in April, MTV should be able to capitalize on new Sunday night viewers and leverage that strength other nights of the week.

MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Month-to-month numbers reflect yearly numbers, as MTV saw some fairly significant losses nearly every night of the week from February.

Mondays nights were down 13% as THE CITY struggled toward the end of its season, although the finale did score above average.

Tuesdays, also down from last month (20%), had some solid performances from FROM GS TO GENTS. Numbers for TI: ROAD TO REDEMPTION started surprisingly below-average but increased throughout the month.

REAL WORLD continues to dominate on Wednesday nights in the 10pm spot.

Thursdays are strong with AMERICA'S NEXT DANCE CREW in the 10pm spot. MAKING THE BAND scored consistantly above-average in the 9pm spot, lifting the night to the strongest of the week, but still down 13% from a month ago.

Fridays and Saturdays, with lineups of reruns both continue to score below average for the network.

Sunday nights in February saw the debut of 4 of MTV's new series announced for 2009 and the night was up 11% from a month ago in overall viewers and 45% in Men 18-49. Top performing out of the new series are ROB DYRDEK'S FANTASY FACTORY and NITRO CIRCUS. HOW'S YOUR NEWS struggled in the first few airings, then disappeared from the schedule mid-month and top performing BULLY BEATDOWN scored well toward the end of the month.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

BEAUTY AND THE GEEK (off CW.) MTV picked up 6 episodes and may option for more cycles. And, MTV is discussing details with Fox21 and Katalyst Films and casting is happening on the new edition tentatively called BEAUTY AND THE GEEK CELEBRITY.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

MTV has renewed THE HILLS, but Lauren Conrad will not be returning. New episodes premiere in Fall 2009.

MTV has renewed ROB DYRDEK'S FANTASY FACTORY, NITRO CIRCUS, AMERICA'S BEST DANCE CREW, and RUN'S HOUSE."

MTV ordered another 80 episodes of PARENTAL CONTROL.

MTV has renewed THE REAL WORLD and THE REAL WORLD/ROAD RULES CHALLENGE for another 4 cycles each. Next stop for THE REAL WORLD is Cancun, Mexico.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

TRUE LIFE, BULLY BEATDOWN, COLLEGEHUMOR SHOW