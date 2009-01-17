MTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of February 18, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

People 12-24.



JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

AMERICA'S BEST DANCE CREW, SCARY MOVIE, REAL WORLD, DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE, THE CITY, DADDY'S GIRLS, BROMANCE, THE SWEETEST THING, BE THE CHANGE, JACKASS, PARENTAL CONTROL

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

In January, THE CITY and DADDY'S GIRLS, two freshman series, took over the reins from THE HILLS and THE HILLS AFTER SHOW in the 10pm and 10:30pm slots. Also new was BROMANCE at 9pm. The lead-in 8pm show varied throughout the month.

Tuesdays in January featured A DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE at 9pm and 10pm (This second season of a SHOT AT LOVE features twins Rikki and Vikki; last season was TILA TEQUILA.) Notably, BE THE CHANGE, MTV's inaugural special, aired on Tuesday, January 20th, at 10pm.

Wednesday nights in January saw the premiere of the new season of THE REAL WORLD: BROOKLYN. New episodes debuted in the 10pm slot.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in January featured a variety of reruns, movies, and other programs.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

DECEMBER 2008 - JANUARY 2009:

PREMIERES:

**BROMANCE premiered December 29, 2008.

**THE CITY premiered December 29, 2008.

FINALES:

**The finale of TRL aired November 16, 2008

**THE HILLS finale aired December 22, 2008.



JANUARY AND BEYOND:

**DADDY'S GIRLS premiered January 5, 2009.

**THE REAL WORLD premiered January 7, 2009.

**ROB DRYDEK'S FANTASY FACTORY premiered February 8, 2099, at 9pm.

**THE COLLEGEHUMOR SHOW premiered February 8, 2009, at 9:30pm.

**NITRO CIRCUS premiered February 8, 2009, at 10pm.

**HOW'S YOUR NEWS premiered February 8, 2009, at 10:30pm.

**TI'S ROAD TO REDEMPTION premiered February 10, 2009.

**DOGG AFTER DARK premiered February 17, 2009 at 9pm.



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

January proved to be yet another rough month for MTV. There are several new series which MTV debuted in February that will hopefully turn things around for the youth-oriented cable network; next month, we'll be reporting those numbers.

For now, January saw declines nearly across the board when compared to January of 2008. Overall, the network was down 10% in viewers. Female viewers were down, but Men 25-54 actually saw a growth of 25% since a year ago.

Hopefully, a look to more reality-driven, younger-skewing content, will turn the network around in these intensely competative times.

JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Compared to December of 2008, MTV saw no significant loss or gain in overall viewers in January. This comes off of last month's also steady ratings. Several nights of the week did see double-digit growth, while others faltered slightly. It will be interesting to see how viewership changes as MTV has several new programs set to debut in the coming months.

Mondays fell sharply when compared to a month ago, down 23% from December in overall viewers. Though on its own, THE CITY scores above average numbers for MTV, it can't compare to the success of THE HILLS. Still, ratings throughout January remain steady for Whitney and friends. DADDY'S GIRLS in the 10:30pm spot also comes in with steady, above-average numbers. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about BROMANCE, which clearly performed below average. Still, Monday does remain one of the strongest nights of the week.

New episodes of A DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE on Tuesdays in the 10pm slot continued to perform well in January, though the same cannot be said for the tired reruns in the lead-in spots. However, MTV's BE THE CHANGE inaugural special did well on Tuesday, January 20th.

THE REAL WORLD returned to Wednesday nights with bang, and the shows new episode scored well above average for the first few weeks of January. On Thursdays, AMERICA'S BEST DANCE CREW in the 10pm slot also scored well above average.

As usual, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays featured a variety of programming and all nights scored below-average. However, Saturday was up 17% from December, with a handful of less-tired reruns.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

BEAUTY AND THE GEEK (off CW.) MTV picked up 6 episodes and may option for more cycles. And, MTV is discussing details with Fox21 and Katalyst Films and casting is happening on the new edition tentatively called BEAUTY AND THE GEEK CELEBRITY.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

MTV has renewed THE CITY and DADDY'S GIRLS.

MTV is currently casting for the next season of THE REAL WORLD and is always looking for new topics for its documentary show, TRUE LIFE.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

TRUE LIFE, MADE, PARENTAL CONTROL

